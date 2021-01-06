 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The White House Chief of Staff apparently can't get ahold of his boss and thinks a Twitter thread might do the trick   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Mick.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Ambassador to Northern Ireland rn, now WH COS.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless it's something he can flash on the menu screen at the golden arches, it ain't the worst idea.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Meadows, the previous dumbest man in congress, is now chief of staff.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a lot of folks close to Trump are trying to set up a plausible deniability defense for their sedition trials.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking the insurrectionists didn't think their cunning plan through. This thing is gonna have some major consequences for them.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

severedtoe: Mark Meadows, the previous dumbest man in congress, is now chief of staff.


Oh, subby.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking otter looking weasel.   thanks for being concerned now you gotdamnned goblin asshole.
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'waiting to hear how he responds to Biden calling him out. THAT is probably occupying all of his limited attention.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN just aired a video the President just released telling protestors to go home. But his first statements is that the election was stolen from him.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump just told them to go home but still lies about the election
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even a step away from "here's a note, pass it down."

fark off, Mick.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I'm thinking the insurrectionists didn't think their cunning plan through. This thing is gonna have some major consequences for them.


I sure hope there's a way to track who faces consequences and who skates
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark. Go do some work for a few hours and the country goes crazier.

CNN just aired a taped message from Trump "calling for an end to the violence" while still lying about the election.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is talking now on CNN.

It makes no logical sense. He's still saying the elction was stolen, thus pours more fuel on the fire, then says go home because that's the law.

It's completely illogical. If the election was somehow fraudulent, he wouldn't tell them to go home because that would be conceding that US democracy was dead. It's completely un-American. But he is telling them to stand down and go away. So in his heart he knows he's lost and it's the correct outcome.

It's time for the 25th. And according to CNN that's a discussion Republicans are now actually having.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/not seeing it
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs to take place on what? I don't see the other 19 tweets.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people busy shredding files and wiping drives right now.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I just saw that treasonous a-holes video from the white house:

"Rigged election, stolen from us which we won big. protestors go home. It was stolen from us.  We were robbed."
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are all the Republican apologists? These threads are full of vitriol from the left, where are the supporters of this administration?
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that CNN is calling these farkers terrorists.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I'm thinking the insurrectionists didn't think their cunning plan through. This thing is gonna have some major consequences for them.


I'm not that optimistic. Only one of the Branch Dildonians suffered a major consequence, and it was one he wanted.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse than that, he thinks appealing to President Useless Asshole's sense of decency will work.

It's like he doesn't know the guy at all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: Where are all the Republican apologists? These threads are full of vitriol from the left, where are the supporters of this administration?


There are a couple, a few trolls, not very many.
Russia and their similar counterparts don't really need to do anything, just sit back and watch.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, the violence and anti-American terorrism we've spent literally farking years stoking is happing and making us look bad.

Pwease no viowence!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x933]
/not seeing it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we invoke the 25th Amendment NOW!!!
This may seem like a strange thing to say, but VP Mike Pence you are in the besxt position to stop this insanity. Even if you are president for a day you will have lifetime Secret Service protection.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mulvaney is a farking scumsucker.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This morning I thought a second impeachment was one of the dumbest ideas out there.

This afternoon, I think it is an absolute must.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't Meadows the COS?
 
alitaki
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rick Santorum is an idiot.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A riot? What the FARK?! This is by definition a seditious coup by the Kakistocracy, incited by the moron resident Trump. And, the Q farkers that hate America and are listed by the FBI as a domestic terrorist group.

There are no make believe spin catch phrase words that can deny this fact. This is insurrection, a coup, or even an attempted coup, these are traitors to the US Constitution. This is treason incited by Trump and the other Republicans of Trump's Kakistocracy.

Congress must convene and expel those for the Subversion that has led directly to this Sedition, this coup against the Constitution, the People of the United States of America.


/They opened a Pandora's Box, without any cognition to the penalties they will incur.
//No, farking send them all to Gitmo, the Republicans wanted it kept open just for terrorists.
///Laugh at them I will, and never farking forget these traitors.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: I'm thinking the insurrectionists didn't think their cunning plan through. This thing is gonna have some major consequences for them.


So far it looks to me like two branches of government are out of a job.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrwknd: A riot? What the FARK?! This is by definition a seditious coup by the Kakistocracy, incited by the moron resident Trump. And, the Q farkers that hate America and are listed by the FBI as a domestic terrorist group.

There are no make believe spin catch phrase words that can deny this fact. This is insurrection, a coup, or even an attempted coup, these are traitors to the US Constitution. This is treason incited by Trump and the other Republicans of Trump's Kakistocracy.

Congress must convene and expel those for the Subversion that has led directly to this Sedition, this coup against the Constitution, the People of the United States of America.


/They opened a Pandora's Box, without any cognition to the penalties they will incur.
//No, farking send them all to Gitmo, the Republicans wanted it kept open just for terrorists.
///Laugh at them I will, and never farking forget these traitors.


^ This right here.  All of these people need to be hung or shot.
 
Ant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: It's time for the 25th. And according to CNN that's a discussion Republicans are now actually having.


I farking hope so. farking assholes should've removed him when they had a chance.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why should he?

Why, were I Trump, I would be thinking, "What a fool I've been, going to the courts for justice, when I could have gone to The American PeopleTM!"

The miracle is that so few Trump voters were willing to die for their leader. Y'All Qaida are hopelessly outgunned, thank God, and have no realistic chance of delaying Trump's removal from office.

They plan to spend the next two weeks and four years (minimum) making the United States much harder to govern than it needs to be. And Trump will cheer them on to his last breath.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This was organized on social media. Maybe repealing section 230 would be a good idea after all.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

soopey: CNN just aired a video the President just released telling protestors to go home. But his first statements is that the election was stolen from him.


NBC said he started the fire at the rally and he threw gasoline on it with his statement.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Bslim: I'm thinking the insurrectionists didn't think their cunning plan through. This thing is gonna have some major consequences for them.

So far it looks to me like two branches of government are out of a job.


Mars Attacks - Jack Nicholson
Youtube VakU20APPdw
 
Greil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Trump is talking now on CNN.

It makes no logical sense. He's still saying the elction was stolen, thus pours more fuel on the fire, then says go home because that's the law.

It's completely illogical. If the election was somehow fraudulent, he wouldn't tell them to go home because that would be conceding that US democracy was dead. It's completely un-American. But he is telling them to stand down and go away. So in his heart he knows he's lost and it's the correct outcome.

It's time for the 25th. And according to CNN that's a discussion Republicans are now actually having.


It now affected THEM.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: He's Ambassador to Northern Ireland rn, now WH COS.


Envoy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phoenix352
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From a protest here in Denver outside our statehouse:

I interviewed and spoke to about a dozen Trump supporters here at the Colorado Capitol about the situation in DC. Several say they believe it was Antifa dressed as Trump supporters, two said 'it's about time,' another said 'I wish I was there'. #Denver7

Of course the Antifa Crisis actors are at it again.  Anything to avoid saying they are sided with traitors.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Trump is talking now on CNN.

It makes no logical sense. He's still saying the elction was stolen, thus pours more fuel on the fire, then says go home because that's the law.

It's completely illogical. If the election was somehow fraudulent, he wouldn't tell them to go home because that would be conceding that US democracy was dead. It's completely un-American. But he is telling them to stand down and go away. So in his heart he knows he's lost and it's the correct outcome.

It's time for the 25th. And according to CNN that's a discussion Republicans are now actually having.


fark the 25th. Tar and feather the asshole.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark you, Mick. What's this guy potentially on the hook for?
 
