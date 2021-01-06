 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Trump addressing the crowd this morning: "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more." You can imagine where it goes from here
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: He fixes the cable?


Dear Penthouse...
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HIM UP!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 22nd century, they'll be talking about the independent executive branch like we talk about Stalinism today.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still have two more weeks of him attempting to start a civil war eh?
 
Riothamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to be given a fair trial.

Then hang him.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump and every protestor that entered the capitol at his direction need to be charged with sedition. Period. End of story.

18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orlly?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't see how Trump doesn't catch charges for this.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would never be tolerated in Russia.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the first time I've heard twittard-in-chief for longer than a minute.

I will admit, he's got the knack of serving complete bullshiat very smoothly.

To people who are willing to swallow it anyway.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: He fixes the cable?


Another Caucasian, Gary.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time...

Ice Cube - Arrest The President (Audio)
Youtube 7__FqrJH-bE
 
Conqueror of Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the Biden administration prosecute?

And if not, what will right wing and centrist liberals do?

Clearly Trump deserves some sort of punishment.

What will happen in the Democratic ranks if they let him off?

I've got so much popcorn for the show.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: Orlly?[Fark user image 425x343]


That didn't age well...
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: I can't see how Trump doesn't catch charges for this.


He's a rich white man.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riothamus: He needs to be given a fair trial.

Then hang him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new season of DC fight club is much better than last.
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heh. Biden speaks. Trump cowers.
 
Conqueror of Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Catlenfell: I can't see how Trump doesn't catch charges for this.

He's a rich white man.


Its easier to just call them the bourgioisie. Its more all encompassing.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the right goes left we are screwed.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, someone tell Trump of the awesome photo op he could have right now in the capital, if only someone would remove those pesky protestors.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobs, go home. This is the point where we should be pointing at Trump hiding under the desk refusing to leave the White House.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to recall some republican asking "what can it hurt to let the president go on with his conspiracy theories?"

This you stupid, craven, traitor.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the 12th day of Christmas my true love gave to me: A Trump coup in Washington DC
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm checking financial market data to calm myself a bit. North American stocks are still mostly up on the day (markets are expected to close soon). Not what you'd expect in the face of a "revolution" with any realistic chance of success.

Wall Street's baseline scenario is clearly that Trump is doing his best impression of a cornered rat and there is no genuine cause for alarm. Cold comfort for their friends in the US Congress, I suspect.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notgonnatellu: Orlly?[Fark user image image 425x343]


He also said it was okay to rough up perps, so have it boys!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they still going to invite Trump to Biden's inauguration? Because it would be even more awkward now.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The really stupid thing about this is that it's just wasteful, pointless violence.  They won't accomplish anything.  If, for some reason, the votes aren't certified, that doesn't mean that Trump remains President.  His term ends in 14 days and if there's no certified election winner, Nancy Pelosi is the next President of the United States (presumably for however long it takes to transfer power to Biden/Harris).

It's just a dumb stupid tantrum and people are going to get hurt for no reason.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: I can't see how Trump doesn't catch charges for this.


Ah you're new to America, welcome!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of them need to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law .. Trump and Cruz need to be a the top of that list ..
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Mobs, go home. This is the point where we should be pointing at Trump hiding under the desk refusing to leave the White House.


Honestly, I haven't believed we're going to get the series finale payoff of him being dragged out of the whitehouse kicking and screaming like a toddler, but sweet baby Jesus, I think we're going to get to see it.    It's going to be so, so, so, sooooooo good.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: I can't see how Trump doesn't catch charges for this.


I can't see how anyone can't 25th amendment his fat-orange-butt and end this crap before its too late!!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: This would never be tolerated in Russia.


Or China.

Leaders in the capitals of both countries are laughing at us right now.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Catlenfell: I can't see how Trump doesn't catch charges for this.

He's a rich white man.


I've seen no proof that he's rich.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They planned and staged this coup.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...will not take it any more."

Remember what happened at the end of the movie "Network", shiathead?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can imagine where it goes from here"

A blanket pardon from Trump on January 19th?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: HighOnCraic: He fixes the cable?

Dear Penthouse...


I hope you're happy.  You just ruined pornography.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: I'm checking financial market data to calm myself a bit. North American stocks are still mostly up on the day (markets are expected to close soon). Not what you'd expect in the face of a "revolution" with any realistic chance of success.

Wall Street's baseline scenario is clearly that Trump is doing his best impression of a cornered rat and there is no genuine cause for alarm. Cold comfort for their friends in the US Congress, I suspect.


Yep, LOTS of paper hands folding. Markets were having a pretty good day day in anticipation of the precedings.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hearing on the news from various talking heads, 'This is NOT who we are!'

Saaay wuuut?! This is exactly who we are. We are a nation of rioters ... always have been.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: I'm checking financial market data to calm myself a bit. North American stocks are still mostly up on the day (markets are expected to close soon). Not what you'd expect in the face of a "revolution" with any realistic chance of success.

Wall Street's baseline scenario is clearly that Trump is doing his best impression of a cornered rat and there is no genuine cause for alarm. Cold comfort for their friends in the US Congress, I suspect.


Libs, more interested in their stock portfolios than the common man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is the day for the 25th amendment, section 4. Make Trump a private citizen 2 weeks early and arrest the seditious bastard already.
 
BlastFemur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we ever doubt that, when all else failed, Trump would try to stage the violent overthrow of the government? He's a stain on humanity.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: joker420: This would never be tolerated in Russia.

Or China.

Leaders in the capitals of both countries are laughing at us right now.


Uh, they're laughing at Trump for not declaring himself dictator for life and having all his opponents shot. We'll all sleep better at night if they keep laughing at him. The last thing any of us should want is their approval.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"U.S. Secret Service, FBI and the Maryland National Guard will support Capitol police as officers attempt to detain and disperse President Donald Trump's supporters as they roam the halls of Congress."
Let's see what happens. Tear gas and rubber bullets hopefully.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think that if someone urged Trump to call off his brown shirts that Donald would even know the reference?
 
