(Talking Points Memo)   Quick summary of today's events - Gosar the Gosarian Files First Electoral College Objection, Targeting Arizona's Votes. Then all Hell breaks loose   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these assholes all get slimed.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these assholes all get trapped in a river of goo.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline Subby. Needed that LOL.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these assholes get buggerred by an anatomically accurate Stay Puft Marshmallow Man
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then, during the Third Reconciliation of the Last of the Meketrex Supplicants, they chose a new form for him, that of a giant Sloar! Many Shubs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of a Sloar that day, I can tell you!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Perineum Falcon: I hope these assholes get buggerred by an anatomically accurate Stay Puft Marshmallow Man


That was goddamned laugh out loud farking funny.

+1000
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, what did these yahoos think they were going to accomplish?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Perineum Falcon: I hope these assholes get buggerred by an anatomically accurate Stay Puft Marshmallow Man


Updated for 2021, "NO ONE STEPS ON A MOSQUE IN MY TOWN!"
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we needing a new thread to replace the previous server melter?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russell_Secord: Really, what did these yahoos think they were going to accomplish?


Back in 2015 it was clear that Trump was the "burn it all down" candidate. They're doing exactly what they ALWAYS intended.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the important part:

"kicking off what will be a symbolic temper tantrum that President Trump's allies are throwing"

Symbolic. This is all bullshiat and will result in nothing but wasted time. The only "debate" necessary is to tell President Useless Asshole's worshipers to fark their feelings.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz's I Am Spartacus pose followed by the round of applause will forever be burned into my memory as the last thing I saw before terrorists struck the Capitol.
 
gaspode
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if any of these coonts who thought they could play their games in the chamber with no consequences will now back out of it when it reconvenes?
 
