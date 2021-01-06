 Skip to content
Turkey sends the US its thoughts and prayers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As God is my witness, I thought Turkish Capitol Police could fly.
 
Orallo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking embarrassment...

I cry for the decent people of the good'ol USA.

This is going to take YEARS to fix...
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Trump claimed that the world was laughing at us because of Obama? Good times.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats Trumpers, you made America into a reality TV show
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best investment Putin ever made.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Ortodox Christmas Eve today and the US provides Putin another gift that keeps on giving...
 
serhatuyumez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hahahahhahahah.. hello from Turkey
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Free Radical: Congrats Trumpers, you made America into a reality TV show


That was the plan all along, right?

I mean, when Reagan was president nobody ever fully succeeded turning us into Death Valley Days.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: What a farking embarrassment...

I cry for the decent people of the good'ol USA.

This is going to take YEARS to fix...


Generations
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erdoğan used a false coup to cement his position.  Maybe Biden is doing the same before he even takes office.

smart_thinking.jpg
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have every right to dunk on us.  We're basically the world's Joe Exotic right now.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought separating children from their mothers was the lowest thing Republicans could do in America.
I wasn't even close.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA is a joke. It was nice while it lasted.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on for so long that there are farkin' highlight reels.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Have fun storming the Capitol!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's small comfort but in 15 days, Trump will be gone.  When do you guys plan on ousting Erdogan?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Best investment Putin ever made.


Whatever his investment, the ROI has been undeniably HUGE. Through the "conservatives" he's been supporting, including Trump, he's damaged the United States for generations. Much more effective than any military strike they could muster.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed.

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/ActuallyPrettyFunny
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: What a farking embarrassment...

I cry for the decent people of the good'ol USA.

This is going to take YEARS to fix...


Narrator: It will not ever be fixed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to say it, but it almost seems like somebody in Biden's team had a speech written up ahead of time for something kind of like this. That's some cynical, and yet practical, forethought.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: What a farking embarrassment...

I cry for the decent people of the good'ol USA.

This is going to take YEARS to fix...


Never. It will never be fixed. It will be painted over like a house flipper dealing with mold.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: we will fix this.

The elections in Georgia are a step in the right direction. I will not give up on this country when so many good people have given their blood, sweat, and tears to make it better.

Giving up is a privilege.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coyo: Orallo: What a farking embarrassment...

I cry for the decent people of the good'ol USA.

This is going to take YEARS to fix...

Generations


The US response to Covid and now this are watershed moments. I think our response to COVID is akin to the Soviet response to Chernobyl. I think, like the Soviet Union, our years are numbered with economic and political fallout barreling down the freeway towards us.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Orallo: What a farking embarrassment...

I cry for the decent people of the good'ol USA.

This is going to take YEARS to fix...


The word you are looking for is GENERATIONS
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Counterpoint: we will fix this.

The elections in Georgia are a step in the right direction. I will not give up on this country when so many good people have given their blood, sweat, and tears to make it better.

Giving up is a privilege.


I hope you are right.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RobinWigg: Other countries literally trolling the US. https://t.co/LiNawZyxTw


I was going to say that about any number of Farkers today. How many Trump riot threads do we need? Fark it, I'll tune out and go for a bike ride.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can never really forgive this potus* for allowing a situation to occur whereby the heir to the Ottoman Empire get to laugh at the USA.
 
