Trump may have personally blocked the DoD from intervening in the Dumbest Coup
74
    PSA  
•       •       •

Original
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
physt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not a shock. This is exactly what Trump wanted.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Im starting to think this Trump guy is kind of an asshole.
 
meat0918
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But the news just said the National Guard has been deployed
 
rightClick
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cool, maybe everyone up there can keep just shrugging their shoulders about this saying "eh, what can you do?"
 
wax_on
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. When do we hang this guy?
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farking POS!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I look forward to the next discussion on why Trump shouldn't be impeached immediately.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NBC just stated The National Guard is on the way.
 
toraque
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If this is true, then any member of his cabinet who did not immediately stand up and propose removing him through the 25th amendment is complicit in this attempted coup.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guns drawn on insurrectionists breaking into the Capitol and no one is shooting?

It's the damn Dildonians all over again.

White men get a pass no matter what violence they commit!!!
 
Chabash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm shocked...
 
Opacity
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course he did. He wants one of two things- for it to succeed, or if it isn't going to, for him to be seen as the hero that calls for action.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
200 National Guard troops are coming in from Virginia.

Leave it to the Blue States to shut these assholes down.
 
Orallo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
THROW HIS ORANGE ASS IN JAIL NOW!
 
shastacola
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Arrest the traitor now.
 
meat0918
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wax_on: Jesus Christ. When do we hang this guy?


January 21st
 
NikolaiFarkoff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The email for his approval is stuck in Hillary's email box....on Hunter Biden's laptop!

No wonder he didn't see it.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wax_on: Jesus Christ. When do we hang this guy?


He'll never be hung. We have eyewitness expert opinion on that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The network news is now saying they ARE sending the guard.
 
LL316
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would he allow them to stop this?  It's the best day of his life. Think about how great this is for his ego.
 
AirForceVet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump needs to go to prison for not sending in the National Guard. Trump has literally committed treason.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: But the news just said the National Guard has been deployed


I saw that, but only briefly. But Va is sending NG and state troopers
 
Death Rocket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, you do need proof for his trials, right?

Guess we have it.
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: But the news just said the National Guard has been deployed


sinner4ever: NBC just stated The National Guard is on the way.


VA NG under control of the VA Gov, not Trump
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CNN reporting Trump is directing NG and other LEOs to intervene
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
May be time for the joint chiefs to decide what is a lawful order.
 
maddog2030
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
25th amendment sounds pretty good right now.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, that at least should be a unanimously impeachable crime, no?
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This isn't true.

I'm watching CNN right now and National Guard has been deployed per their sources.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: But the news just said the National Guard has been deployed


The Viriginia Guard was deployed, not the federal.
 
xevus11
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1​3​46918582832168964
This has been reversed according to Press Sec McEnany
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Take what NBC says with a grain of salt but it was reported that Trump incited the crowd and told protesters he was going to walk with them to the Capital.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Insurrection
Treason
Rioting
Denial

"Don't worry guys he'll be out of office in two weeks".

I've stated in a previous thread yesterday: The next two weeks is going to feel like two years.
 
mpirooz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trump is a lunatic and likes to promote violence, no doubt actual violence startles him.

The NG has been activated and is on its way.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Arrest his mf ass now for treason and sedition.......

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
meat0918
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xevus11: https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1​3​46918582832168964
This has been reversed according to Press Sec McEnany


Oh thank goodness.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LL316: Why would he allow them to stop this?  It's the best day of his life. Think about how great this is for his ego.


It's one way to get his desired military parade in front of the White House.
 
Flab
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: But the news just said the National Guard has been deployed


Does the National Guard answer to the state governor (or DC mayor) or to the DoD?
 
KarmicDisaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IT IS FARKING TREASON YOU IDIOTS!
 
physt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flab: meat0918: But the news just said the National Guard has been deployed

Does the National Guard answer to the state governor (or DC mayor) or to the DoD?


They answer to the President.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Treat them not as US citizens, but as armed terrorists. Enemy combatants.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it time for Trump to be Gaddaffi'd yet?
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Trump needs to go to prison for not sending in the National Guard. Trump has literally committed treason.


Silver lining... Trump's behavior may have sealed his fate.
 
Opacity
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xevus11: https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1​3​46918582832168964
This has been reversed according to Press Sec McEnany


The line coming out of CNN is that enough of Trump's cabinet has realized this is enough for the 25th if he just sat and watched on TV.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Congress is all together, why not just impeach him now?
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At the very least, Jack should ban Donald from Twitter, now.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Abyeat, today sucks. Y'all should like, hop off the internet for a bit and practice some self-care if you can, since there's nothing we can do about the shiat storm other than gawk in fear and disgust. Go get yourself a snack and stay hydrated.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why wouldnt they just ignore him? Tell him to fark off. Jesus Christ.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That distinction might be the difference between simple sedition and treason.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
hmm coup is going good if they seized the capitol with no force required. he might have enough support in the military / police to do it after all.
 
