 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Good news everyone - Buffalo Guy made it to the floor of Congress   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1153 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 3:34 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's amazing how they won't wear masks even when committing treasonous offenses.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's just farking posing, exactly like everything else magats and the gord emperer does.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: It's amazing how they won't wear masks even when committing treasonous offenses.


Whatever makes it easier to identify them.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Club him, skin him, wear him as a robe.
 
DarkTrance [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My coworker, who listens to Rush all day long, informed me 30 min ago that Antifa had just broken into the Capitol building.  It took everything I had not to give him a high-five. in the face, with a chair.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Embarrassing. Trump needs to concede on TV and tell those idiots to knock it off.  He lost.  The reason the Republicans are losing the senate is because of Trumps bullshiat.  Now we have this crap from his idiotic rally's and tweets.
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: It's amazing how they won't wear masks even when committing treasonous offenses.


They are not there demonstrating their intelligence.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Embarrassing. Trump needs to concede on TV and tell those idiots to knock it off.  He lost.  The reason the Republicans are losing the senate is because of Trumps bullshiat.  Now we have this crap from his idiotic rally's and tweets.


I said the same thing and my buddy tells me, "Because you think he's adult enough to do that?"
 
Donald_McRonald
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are we still getting the $2000 or no?
 
starsrift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Embarrassing. Trump needs to concede on TV and tell those idiots to knock it off.  He lost.  The reason the Republicans are losing the senate is because of Trumps bullshiat.  Now we have this crap from his idiotic rally's and tweets.


I could stand to see them lose a little more.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder what rubber bullets would do to his teeth.
 
Soup Poop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least one derper in the Capital has been shot
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Senate chambers has been breached? What's the status of the House? Have they completely evacuated?
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Soup Poop: At least one derper in the Capital has been shot


well it is a start..
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just woke up.  Did I miss anything?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: It's amazing how they won't wear masks even when committing treasonous offenses.


Sure.  They think everyone is on their side, and this is their shot at fame and glory.
 
Donald_McRonald
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I just woke up.  Did I miss anything?


Yeah, they stopped the steal but now Buffalo Guy's in charge. That's the electoral college for ya.
 
DarkTrance [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Block the exits, lock the doors.
"Now you's CAN'T leave"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: Club him, skin him, wear him as a robe.


Don't forget the best part...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: Mr Guy: It's amazing how they won't wear masks even when committing treasonous offenses.

They are not there demonstrating their intelligence.


I disagree.  They are demonstrating their intelligence.

(Or lack thereof)
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, insurrection and sedition.  Gotta love that.

There will be no pardons for these assholes.

If they survive their certainly soon-to-come COVID019 infections, they will spend at least 10 years in prison.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope they make him wear that suit at his trial.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is the maximum penalty for criminal trespass in Georgia?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was a nice country while it lasted.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I just woke up.  Did I miss anything?


The cosplayers cosplayed too hard.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: foo monkey: I just woke up.  Did I miss anything?

The cosplayers cosplayed too hard.


This is what happens when furries get stigmatized.

Or something.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's going to be really popular in prison.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It was a nice country while it lasted.


I feel like you wrote your post this way so that someone could write, "Implying it was ever good to begin with" and then score those delicious upvotes on Fark Dot Com.  I thank you for this lucrative business opportunity.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkTrance: My coworker, who listens to Rush all day long, informed me 30 min ago that Antifa had just broken into the Capitol building.  It took everything I had not to give him a high-five. in the face, with a chair.


Rush is a great band, do NOT disparage!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vkingbanna: I wonder what rubber bullets would do to his teeth.


He's just there to show off his tats.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mike_LowELL: Marcus Aurelius: It was a nice country while it lasted.

I feel like you wrote your post this way so that someone could write, "Implying it was ever good to begin with" and then score those delicious upvotes on Fark Dot Com.  I thank you for this lucrative business opportunity.


I am a river to my people.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is what happens when furries get stigmatized.

Or something.


Finally, getting to the root of the problem.

We need to burn down the internet so that furries will never feel comfortable and safe ever again.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I am a river to my people.


All this insurrection is making me excited all deep and down inside.  Let's power cuddle.  Anyone else who wants in, feel free.  Our warmth will warm us warmly.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.