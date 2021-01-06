 Skip to content
(Independent) NewsFlash Armed militias outside Georgia capitol, politicians evacuated. Not just Georgia, other states as well   (independent.co.uk) divider line
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Columbus Ohio , too.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I do not care if you are BLM, ANTIFA, Trumpsters, Proud Boys, or Boy Scout Troop 51. If you are in an ARMED STANDOFF - INSIDE THE THESE GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS - WHILE LEGISLATURES IS IN  SESSION, no less - you should have already been shot dead by the authorities.

/send snacks and dildoes
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Terrorists. Armed terrorists.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't believe I'm countrymen with these assholes.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're gonna need a bigger shooting squad.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it a coup yet?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So how's the civil war going? Do you finally get to rid ourselves of white supremacist, Nazi, Dark Ages, violent bigots?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is going well...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's nothing quite as capitalist as interrupting homegrown terrorism news with a Versace ad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come on now.. It's my bedtime.. give it a rest!
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there anything to be said for a mass?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't have to worry about violent Trumpers, what with them being so fat and lazy.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
2020 was the first time in my life that I ever wished death on fellow Americans. Looks like 2021 is following suit.

There is no reaching these people. Violence and aggression is all they understand.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: I can't believe I'm countrymen with these assholes.


Did you forget to pay attention for the last two hundred fifty years?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are
They
Deplorable
Yet?
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I leave the internet for one damn hour and it is all gone insane. Dammit, was Jordy Nelson's ass holding back the tide?
 
nyneave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's the end game? Have trump declare martial law and be president for life?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark what Comey said. Trump caused this and he needs to go to prison for it
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These are terrorists attempting a coup on Trump's orders. Trump needs to go now.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dear police: pretend you're defending against protesters walking down the street with the nefarious intent to walk further down the street. You seemed okay with violence a few months ago to defend against that.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phrawgh: I do not care if you are BLM, ANTIFA, Trumpsters, Proud Boys, or Boy Scout Troop 51. If you are in an ARMED STANDOFF - INSIDE THE THESE GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS - WHILE LEGISLATURES IS IN  SESSION, no less - you should have already been shot dead by the authorities.

/send snacks and dildoes


If you are BLM or a muslim organization they would lock the door and burn the buildings down
 
Atillathepun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Columbus Ohio , too.


Okay, throw out Ohio's votes for President.
 
Macinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently Fark got affected too...for about 5 minutes it was empty across the board.
 
tobcc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kansas also
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like its cold in Atlanta as well as DC, snowflakes everywhere.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
STOP CALLING THEM MILITIA!! They ARE NOT Militia, they are terrorists
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shastacola: These are terrorists attempting a coup on Trump's orders. Trump needs to go now.


THIS.  25th.  Now.  Swear in Pence.  Biden can be 47 in two weeks.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it a coup yet? When can we start shooting these domestic terrorists again?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nyneave: What's the end game? Have trump declare martial law and be president for life?


The end game is every American knows this threat is looming whenever the GOP loses. It's straight up terrorism.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: I can't believe I'm countrymen with these assholes.


I grew up in the sticks, so I have no problem believing this.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: There's nothing quite as capitalist as interrupting homegrown terrorism news with a Versace ad.
[Fark user image image 425x559]


Disgusting..!

Everybody knows you interrupt news about wannabe-Nazis with adverts for Hugo Boss
 
Airius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Correct-- the only thing you should bring to a governmental body that is in session are signs and a pile of paper which is your right under petition for redress of grievances. This is insurrection.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phrawgh: I do not care if you are BLM, ANTIFA, Trumpsters, Proud Boys, or Boy Scout Troop 51. If you are in an ARMED STANDOFF - INSIDE THE THESE GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS - WHILE LEGISLATURES IS IN  SESSION, no less - you should have already been shot dead by the authorities.

/send snacks and dildoes


That there wasn't a series of tripod-mounted machine guns set up in the rotunda is a failure of Capitol police to maintain security. Riot outside all you want but breaching the building by force is inexcusable.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phrawgh: I do not care if you are BLM, ANTIFA, Trumpsters, Proud Boys, or Boy Scout Troop 51. If you are in an ARMED STANDOFF - INSIDE THE THESE GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS - WHILE LEGISLATURES IS IN  SESSION, no less - you should have already been shot dead by the authorities.

/send snacks and dildoes


Two of those are absolutely not doing this.  Mentioning them only makes them look guilty by association.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Arrest anyone with a Trump gear.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they also take down the Fark servers?  Finally back online I see... Drew and a crack TF team must have launched a counter offensive by throwing a few thousands empty whisky and beer bottles at them, that were laying around.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Russians hate it when people meddle in Georgia.  It's their back yard.
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tmyk: [i.kym-cdn.com image 480x720]


Saw several Russian flags on the steps, as well as the 4chan swastika flag
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too bad this isn't a bi-partisan effort, we have a lot of waste in DC that needs to be removed.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shoot them. F'k the dumb shat, just f'king shoot them. These domestic terrorists have gotten away with shat that no one else would have ever come close to doing. The only language these assholes understand is violence, so give them as much of it as it takes.

F'k all this shat.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: The Darkest Timeline: I can't believe I'm countrymen with these assholes.

Did you forget to pay attention for the last two hundred fifty years?


Only for the last thirty-five years or so, sorry.
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's on boys! Let's roll!!
pretty sure the gravy seals are creaming their jeans at this point.

Remove 45 now!! There is no excuse! Pretty sure most GOPers would vote for it because they are scared shiatless and don't know what else to do.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is a terrorist attack on America
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Are
They
Deplorable
Yet?


It would be uncivil to call them that.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image image 746x125]


Too bad they're white.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where is the tear gas and flash bangs?
 
