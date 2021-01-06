 Skip to content
(Twitter Donald Trump) There's always a Tweet - Ultimate Edition
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
texanjeff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HypoCheeto!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark You, coward. You caused this.
 
abbarach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, subby, but you forgot rule 1: IOKIYAR
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As long as they don't damage any confederate statues.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great. And call it the trump law when sentencing them.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
fark You Donne.

I don't think I can say that enough.

fark you, fark your half-with supporters and fark the Republicans who let this get to this point.  I hope none of them live this down.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes, jail your voters, traitor.

Seriously, anyone who still supports this guy is a complete scumbag.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Asshole should be hanged for treason
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's almost as if Trump never really cared about the safety and security of Federal buildings the entire time, and just looked for excuses to enact violence against protesters. Weird.
 
Northern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow that's great.  Round them up Donald!
Do we have an AG right now?  It's hard to tell who is in charge these days.  Oh well,maybe GOP voters should embrace law and order and stop supporting angry armed mobs.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lamp posts are too good for this festering asshole, assuming you could find one that wouldn't crumple like tinfoil under his weight.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Arrest the Instigator in Chief!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The toilet water has become self aware!
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kevin McCarthy won't blame the President
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump bought prisons didn't he.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's now abundantly clear that someone has seized his accounts.  None of those recent tweets are really from him.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, look.  I agree with Danger Yam.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see a lot of pardons in the near future!
 
madpeanut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
donald be like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Donnie just needs to STFU.
 
Cache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dated July 27, 2020.  The last pretense at rule of law.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Kevin McCarthy won't blame the President


Im getting a kick listening to him squirm on the news right now (CBSN) and calling him out "call a spade a spade sir, who was promoting this, including his son leading up to this".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That will definitely include the guy who broke into Nancy Pelosi's office, say in her chair and put his legs up on the desk and posed for pictures then.

What a bunch of dumb farks.

Merrick Garland's DOJ is going to be SOOOOOOOOO busy.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And on the CNN front page

Fark user image
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They just gave Trump a smackdown on his Tweets but the damage from his tests has been done.
 
