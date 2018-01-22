 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ted Cruz the Coward pretends he didn't incite violence   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
tnpir
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pathetic, oppotunitistic, thumbdicked COWARD. RESIGN NOW and never show your f*cking face in public again.

Asshole.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"oh shiat my ass is on the line! Save me save me! I didn't think the leopards would come for my face!"
 
red230
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark him, he's a leader of the Koup Klux Klan.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eat sh*t Ted!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's showing the same brand of steely eyed courage he has shown for the past four years by letting Donald Trump store his lumpy cock in his mouth and asshole.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Burn the GOP to the ground. No quarter for traitors and their co-conspirators.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In any just reality, Ted Cruz would be expelled from the Senate by the end of today's session for sedition.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
GFY, Ted.

Violently.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark you and the chaos you have wrought you treasonous bastard!
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No PR rehabilitation. No atonement. Get f*cked, forever
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cruz and his fellow traitors needed to be kicked from Congress
 
ricochet4
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is exactly what I'd expect from Ted Cruz
 
BenGeil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hang him for treason.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking Canadian scum
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's saying "no, no" with his mouth and beckoning "more more" with his hands.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's afraid of finding out real soon just how punchable his face really is.
They remember what he said at the 2016 convention
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Cruz; Hawley has yet to make a single comment.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark yourself with the business end of a garden rake, Ted, you mealy mouthed, spineless, disgusting sack of puss filled rat semen.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So proud I volunteered for Beto.

/f*ck y'all who voted for this craven treasonweasel
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's pretty funny that he cares so much about the police when he and his co-conspirators are responsible for putting them in harm's way in the first place.
 
RminusQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're gonna get some Les Mis like shots of "protestors" shot dead on the Capitol steps or in the House chamber, aren't we?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the problem with supporting civil unrest. Inevitably, people like it when it is for a cause they support.

But when it isn't, suddenly, they hate it.

Same deal with breaking laws. You think weed should be legal, so you just do it. Cool. But don't get upset when other people disregard the laws they don't like too.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He did as much as anyone not named Trump to cause this.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RminusQ: We're gonna get some Les Mis like shots of "protestors" shot dead on the Capitol steps or in the House chamber, aren't we?


Won't cry if we do.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In the comments: "we know it's antifa".
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

red230: Fark him, he's a leader of the Koup Klux Klan.


Ok, that's a good one.  You get a beer for that.

+1
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tnpir: Pathetic, oppotunitistic, thumbdicked COWARD. RESIGN NOW and never show your f*cking face in public again.

Asshole.


Done on one.

This shiat is on Ted Cruz's head and we will never, EVER let him forget it.

Vile sack of rat vomit.

/my deepest apologies to actual sacks of rat vomit for comparing them to Ted Cruz
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fuhq that a$$hole!

Drag him out in handcuffs!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When they get back in chamber the FIRST thing I would do if I were a senator is remind Cruz that these are the people over whose opinions he is suggesting we pause democracy. They look like they hold rational opinions Cruz?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: This is the problem with supporting civil unrest. Inevitably, people like it when it is for a cause they support.

But when it isn't, suddenly, they hate it.

Same deal with breaking laws. You think weed should be legal, so you just do it. Cool. But don't get upset when other people disregard the laws they don't like too.


This isn't civil unrest. This is an attempted coup. A violent coup to prevent the counting of votes and prevent the democratic handover of power.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When the new majority takes office, he should be investigated.
 
Northern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: "oh shiat my ass is on the line! Save me save me! I didn't think the leopards would come for my face!"


Did he grab a child and use it as a human shield as he wet his pants?
No calming words for the violent protesters Ted?
 
Senor Piva [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear "Don't Mess With Texas", I'm going to remind them this assh*le represents them.  Donald called his wife ugly, and Ted falls in line
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark the Republican party. I am a member no more as of today. Bastards. Every one of them. Gutless cowards.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: This is the problem with supporting civil unrest. Inevitably, people like it when it is for a cause they support.

But when it isn't, suddenly, they hate it.

Same deal with breaking laws. You think weed should be legal, so you just do it. Cool. But don't get upset when other people disregard the laws they don't like too.


Because all causes are the same?
 
Northern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought Canadians were polite and non-violent except in hockey.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No surprise whatsoever...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He needs to hang.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tnpir: Pathetic, oppotunitistic, thumbdicked COWARD. RESIGN NOW and never show your f*cking face in public again.

Asshole.


I hear that his wife is ugly as well.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, Ted I'll expect to see you on the evening news out dispersing the crowds.  That's leadership.

Where are you?
 
Mustakraken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You should really catch the arsonists responsible, this is terrible" - says man running down the street covered in soot and reeking of accelerants.

All the Republicans who joined up for this attempt to delay the certification of Biden's win should not be seated in the coming sessions of Congress.
 
PhilGed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2016 Ted Cruz: Donald, you're a sniveling coward and leave Heidi alone.

2021 Ted Cruz: Donald Trump?  I love that guy, who cares about my wife or this country, I really want his supporters to like me so I can be president some day.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Farking Canadian scum


Whoa there, take it easy. He's just trying to live the Canadian dream of burning down the WH again. It's nothing personal, just something really cool to do, like skydiving or exploring in a bathysphere.

Damned if he didn't get close. I mean, wrong building and all, but.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Too late, twatwaffle. You created this through your cowardly, boot-licking enabling, which you are using to garner favor with this exact group of racists, bigots, window-lickers and crayon-eating shait weasels.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1346906229189341184&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F11074169%2FTed-Cruz-Cowar​d-pretends-he-didnt-incite-violence&si​teScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsV​ersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=5​50px] tedcruz: Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence-especially against law enforcement-should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe.


GFY!  You asked for this, you and your group of traitors.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: In the comments: "we know it's antifa".


Yes, Antifa is known for their desire to keep Trump in power by any means necessary.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GFY TED
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: This is the problem with supporting civil unrest. Inevitably, people like it when it is for a cause they support.

But when it isn't, suddenly, they hate it.

Same deal with breaking laws. You think weed should be legal, so you just do it. Cool. But don't get upset when other people disregard the laws they don't like too.


Suck a dick, smoking weed isnt destroying democracy through violence.
 
