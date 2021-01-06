 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Mitt Romney (R-UT) from the secure location inside Congress with "fury" in his voice "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And what did you do to stop him?
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's a POS, but he's not wrong.

It is insurrection, treat it as such.

Prosecute this shiat.

Drop the hammer and make it known there will be consequences.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, insurrection is the only sort of 'rection Drumpf enjoys anymore.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is what the Republicans have been turning the country. It's incredible that they are now acting surprised when they see it up close.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Romney is wrong about almost everything ever, but he's got something remarkably close to principles for a politician.
I'd say that Trump didn't cause the problems alone though, he needed many enablers to allow things to go this way.
 
Brat E. Pants
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I agree with Romney, but I think it's perfectly appropriate to lay some of the blame on people who continued to perpetuate the myth that the president ever sat in the oval office and behaved in a professional, appropriate manner, considering his responsibilities in a thoughtful and capable way. This was always a lie. Anyone who suggested that the president was a dangerous threat was dismissed as acting out of hate and being a "sore loser."  Mitt was, for a time, one of those people who stood by the president and spoke to the public as though the emperor was not buck-ass naked.
You, Mitt, helped create this. Plenty of people had the courage to oppose the president from the beginning. You waited until he'd had a lot of time to build up loyalty from his cult, and you are now seeing the result of all that wasted time.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If he doesn't leave the GOP over this - he won't ever. And all of the "fury" in his voice is meaningless.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


Voted to convict after impeachment. I don't think it gets better than that.
 
Atillathepun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


He did vote to convict.
 
PiperArrow [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


Voted to convict in Trump's impeachment trial?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: This is what the Republicans have been turning the country into. It's incredible that they are now acting surprised when they see it up close.


Fixed. Damn phone keyboard...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


No Rmoney fan here, but he *was* the single R vote to convict during impeachment.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You could make the Senate 51-49 instead of 50-50.  You won't, but you could.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Occasionally, Romney says or does something right.

Can Trump be charged with inciting a riot on 1/21?  What about the R's supporting him?
 
shroom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: If he doesn't leave the GOP over this - he won't ever. And all of the "fury" in his voice is meaningless.


Fark Mittens.  The only reason he's in the Senate is because he thinks he's running for president again in 2024.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's this about a Mitt Romney Furry?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: If he doesn't leave the GOP over this - he won't ever. And all of the "fury" in his voice is meaningless.


There will be no GOP after this.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Biatch what about you man the fark up and change party?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


Same thing you did.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


The bare minimum.  He did vote in the affirmative on one of the articles of impeachment.
 
shroom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: You could make the Senate 51-49 instead of 50-50.  You won't, but you could.


Also, that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Juc: Romney is wrong about almost everything ever, but he's got something remarkably close to principles for a politician.
I'd say that Trump didn't cause the problems alone though, he needed many enablers to allow things to go this way.


Starting with Ronald Reagan convincing everybody that the government was a bad thing.

Then getting elected and making that a statement of fact.
 
shroom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: You could make the Senate 51-49 instead of 50-50.  You won't, but you could.


As could Susan Collins, or any other concerned patriotic Americans Republicans.
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
latetothegame2017.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


He voted to convict him of abusing his power in order to remove him from office. Romney did what was within his power to do.

For f*ck's sake, don't make me defend Republicans.
 
Cache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"This is what the president has caused today..."

WRONG.  This is what the Republican Party has caused since Reagan.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they all worried about losing their easy jobs with lots of handouts
 
LL316
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


Voted to impeach?
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: If he doesn't leave the GOP over this - he won't ever. And all of the "fury" in his voice is meaningless.


Why does he have to leave the party? Wouldn't it be better to reform the party, and let the kooks form their own party?

Kind of a "why do I have to change my name, he's the one that sucks" kinda situation...
 
recombobulator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe take another crack at impeachment.  It should be a pretty quick process given that both houses are supposed to be in a joint session today.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


Well, he's the lone GOP Senator who voted for impeachment. I'm no fan of Romney, but he's about the only currently sitting Senator who has tried to do anything. I don't want to give him too much credit, but he has spoken out about Trump a number of times. He's like the only one, even if he could have definitely done/said more... at least that one dude at least did something, and something meaningful being that he voted for impeachment.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


He did vote to impeach him.
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


Exactly.  Mitt is as thoroughly responsible for all of this any other GOP legislator, official or party member who took one look at that fetid fark Trump and didn't leave the party on the spot.  Romney, like all the others, either made a deal with the devil or bent over for him enthusiastically, and it doesn't matter whether they were believers or opportunists.  Trump has destroyed the GOP (good), and he's destroying the United States as well.  Fark you Romney, and fark all your colleagues who couldn't be assed to do the obvious right thing.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Article 25 his ass now!
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?

He voted to convict him of abusing his power in order to remove him from office. Romney did what was within his power to do.

For f*ck's sake, don't make me defend Republicans.


He could have declared himself an Independent and refused to caucus with the GOP, but he didn't. Yes, it is at least partly his fault.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Impeachment 2: Traitorous Boogaloo!!!
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?

No Rmoney fan here, but he *was* the single R vote to convict during impeachment.


Senator Mitt Romney is the only senator in history to vote to convict a President of his own party. My opinion of Mitt Romney has changed a lot in 8 years. But I'm never letting this go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The GOP's "conservative values" now include demanding that the results of a valid election be overturned because they lost.

F*ck the GOP.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't the National Guard deployed in DC right now?  farking crush these seditious bastards like it's 1865.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: Impeachment 2: Traitorous Boogaloo!!!


After inciting his mob to storm the capitol, i think we are beyond impeachment at this point.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Isn't the National Guard deployed in DC right now?  farking crush these seditious bastards like it's 1865.


DOD isn't allowing them to be deployed.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Pin Fiften Clob: If he doesn't leave the GOP over this - he won't ever. And all of the "fury" in his voice is meaningless.

There will be no GOP after this.


Don't get your hopes up. These people aren't going to just disappear overnight.
 
Mustakraken
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, so at long last, the leopard is eating it's own face.

This is very scary, and we'll all be damned lucky to get through this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: gopher321: Impeachment 2: Traitorous Boogaloo!!!

After inciting his mob to storm the capitol, i think we are beyond impeachment at this point.


I disagree. I think a second impeachment is necessary at this point.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?

No Rmoney fan here, but he *was* the single R vote to convict during impeachment.



"In a speech that immediately took hold on social media, Romney said he will vote to convict the President on the first article of impeachment - abuse of power - but vote to acquit him on the second article, obstruction of Congress.
For the past few weeks Romney had indicated his hesitation over the vote, but it was unclear which way he would ultimately lean. "I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the President, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced," Romney said during his speech on the Senate floor. "I was not wrong." "

Bare minimum- He wanted to show that he was someone that would stand up to Trump but not really do anything real to stand up to Trump.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: ChimpMitten: gopher321: Impeachment 2: Traitorous Boogaloo!!!

After inciting his mob to storm the capitol, i think we are beyond impeachment at this point.

I disagree. I think a second impeachment is necessary at this point.


I think there are other channels for dealing with this.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/te​x​t/18/2384

But sure, lets impeach him again so he doesn't try to run for President from prison.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Romney didn't leave the party, it did not say supporting this man is unacceptable and I cannot stay in a party with him. He did try to remove mitch from power.

He managed the barest of minimum responses.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Romney complaining about the taste of the RW cock he so willingly sucked all these years.
 
Enomai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: And what did you do to stop him?


More than you, guy on the internet.
 
