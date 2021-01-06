 Skip to content
(Twitter Donald Trump)   Should I not have incited a riot? Was that wrong?   (twitter.com)
56
    More: Dumbass, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
stand down and stand by
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fark you and DIE!
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ivanka wrote that.
 
eKonk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seditious twat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i can't even
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
farker should be tried and punished appropriately for this.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump needs to be arrested.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Treasonous scum
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfaTl​m​YvTA8
 
odinsposse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump an hour ago: Never stop fighting!
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fark YOU, YOU farkING farkER
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Original Tweet:

realDonaldTrump: Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!


He didn't write that.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
2 Scaramuccis to go?
Tic Tok
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't he the one who called for a Wild Party in DC today?
 
BakaDono
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice if, when the legislature is at some point able to reconvene somewhere, they immediately impeach him again and move directly into the trial phase? They'll all be in the same undisclosed location...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*Hammers pegs into beams*
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark THIS farkING fark FOREVER BRUDDA. GIVE HIM TO ME, I BREAK HIS BACK AND MAKE HIM HUMBLE!!!!!
 
The Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nazi's storm capital at behest of the president.

Never thought I'd live to see the day.
 
Philimus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside." -- John F. Kennedy

\ aka the revenge of the face-eating leopards
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing this mofo still has unilateral nuclear launch power for 14 more days uh?

Mattis should be getting a couple of divisions and march on DC to put all these trumpers under arrest for sedition.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
THIS PHOTO NEEDS TO BE THE LEGACY OF DONALD TRUMP!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's no way in hell he wrote that

He should be on all the networks, calling for the violence to stop, immediately!  The fact that he's not means he supports it.  He should be impeached and removed immediately after the building is cleared
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope you die, you worthless piece of shiat. I hope you die painfully, slowly, and in agony. Fark you, fark you forever, you farking asshole cocksucking coont.

You own this. You and your worthless asshole coont supporters own every last minute of this.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump and the GOP have to go, they are a clear threat to our Republic
 
cptrios
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Trump is allowed to stay president for even a few more days after this, I can't imagine how we're not completely farked.
 
Methadone Girls
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$5 says they try to burn the place down.  Literally
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy fark cannot believe the morons storming the capital and a co worker who just said she wishes she was in the capital right now to help defend democracy with her fellow cult members.

Every one of these treasonous seditious terrorists need to be hung.

fark playing nice and reaching across the aisle to those who want everyone who isn't conservative to be murdered. This country cannot recover until the cult of president plague is removed from the face of the earth.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

THIS PHOTO NEEDS TO BE THE LEGACY OF DONALD TRUMP!


[Fark user image 850x441]


aljazeera.comView Full Size


This photo
 
Slide10000 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: farker should be tried and punished appropriately for this.


<aintnothinggonnahappen.jpg>

/I agree, he should
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: THIS PHOTO NEEDS TO BE THE LEGACY OF DONALD TRUMP!


[Fark user image 850x441]

[aljazeera.com image 309x206]

This photo


I"ll settle for this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just saw the video of the break-in, and I'm just ... what the fark.  WHAT THE FARK.  What the hemmorhaging, suppurating, disgorging FARK!

Where the fark are the police?  The national guard?  How the fark did these dumbass farks even get that close to the White House?  DURING THE COUNT?  Holy hoppin' fark.  That's it.  We've crossed the Rubicon.  Fans are flinging feces.  The torches have been thrown, the fire is rising, and shiat's all farked up.

Just ... holy ... fark.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Number 216: Holy fark cannot believe the morons storming the capital and a co worker who just said she wishes she was in the capital right now to help defend democracy with her fellow cult members.


My morons are telling me that they are 100% sure that the election was stolen. I asked for evidence. They just "know".

People actually trust Trump. Absolutely amazing. I'm done with them for now.
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the plus side, C-SPAN's rating must be going through the roof.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 664x685]


That is a damn good question now ain't it?

I'm fairly sure we know the answer too.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The riot isn't the problem, it's the fact that the protestors didn't declare these particular government buildings as an autonomous zone first.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Truth is, I too would be afraid to shoot tear gas, at a dude holding an AR-15 on me too. Too bad police have no way of combatting a white man with an AR-15. Unarmed black guys? That's easy, you just shoot em.
 
Slide10000 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cptrios: If Trump is allowed to stay president for even a few more days after this, I can't imagine how we're not completely farked.


You wouldn't believe the horror we in the rest of the world feel watching this.  I don't know if you guys can pull it back from the brink, but this is like being in New Jersey the day a certain airship dropped in for a visit...

/I hope you guys can back away from that cliff
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: THIS PHOTO NEEDS TO BE THE LEGACY OF DONALD TRUMP!


[Fark user image image 850x441]


Things will get WAAAAAAAY worse before they get better.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Original: Original Tweet:

realDonaldTrump: Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!


He didn't write that.


Nope.  He forgot to take his phone with him to the can.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's being more forceful that they need to be peaceful unlike THEM but he is noticably not ordering them to disburse and thanked them.

Meanwhile there are now tweets about them going through Nancy Pelosi's office and going through her e-mails (by that same BlazeTV guy who has called this a "revolution".)
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 664x685]


I'm pretty sure they're overrun and outmanned so that probably is a good reason why.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BakaDono: Wouldn't it be nice if, when the legislature is at some point able to reconvene somewhere, they immediately impeach him again and move directly into the trial phase? They'll all be in the same undisclosed location...


Y'know what? fark impeachment. Pence should finish growing his spine and 25th the asshole squatting in the White House.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Now I see why we needed space force
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is 100% trumps fault. And now the big giant dip shiat is going to pretend like it's somebody else's. Look at what those liberals are making my supporters do!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bobby_and_The_Gorilla: fark THIS farkING fark FOREVER BRUDDA. GIVE HIM TO ME, I BREAK HIS BACK AND MAKE HIM HUMBLE!!!!!


I appreciate that the Iron Sheik is getting so popular lately. I blame Jabroni Mike.
 
QFarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After all the crap you said, I really, really, really didn't expect anything like this to happen mister president.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
