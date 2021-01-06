 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash Koup Klux Klan supporters have breached the outer perimeters and are just outside the door of the capitol. Fox reporting people are inside the building   (cnn.com) divider line
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa would done the same.  /Bothsidesarebad.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to open fire.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is f*ckin' wild.
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That new Rep. that insisted on bringing her sidearm into the chamber, can now use it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Time to open fire.


SWAT, the National Guard, a fleet of ED-209s. Whatever it takes.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, get the Bible and little green men - GREAT PHOTO OP!
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.webcamtaxi.com/en/usa/was​h​ington-dc/united-states-capitol.html

Live webcam to outside the capitol.

http://app.ddot.dc.gov/
Local Traffic cams.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're breaking into the Capital building.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure these guys are familiar with jail so they'll have no problem with what comes next.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And police are letting the protesters do whatever they want, because the protesters are violent RWNJs and not peaceful progressives.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BASH THEIR HEADS! BASH THEIR HEADS! BASH THEIR HEADS!

/ Oh, wait, a good portion of those protesters are cops, oops, n/m.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was non white people, we be seeing bodies in the streets
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneDayWhat: https://www.webcamtaxi.com/en/usa/was​h​ington-dc/united-states-capitol.html

Live webcam to outside the capitol.

http://app.ddot.dc.gov/
Local Traffic cams.


A better link to the CapCam. https://www.senate.gov/genera​l/capcam.​htm
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Antifa would done the same.  /Bothsidesarebad.


No "antifa" would be getting wattercannoned about t-minus 2 hours ago.
 
Elandriel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe when all is said and done we can start taking seriously the right wing media and propaganda that has so enabled all of this?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad I have the Epiphany off to witness this on tv without worrying about my what my students are doing.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to roll tanks and spill blood.  This is open insurrection.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Biden had to do was concede.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Time to open fire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tk421.netView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen this much stupid in one place. And I've been to Phoenix.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why hasn't napalm been used yet?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nijika: FlyingBacon: Antifa would done the same.  /Bothsidesarebad.

No "antifa" would be getting wattercannoned about t-minus 2 hours ago.


That'sTheJoke.fla
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are currently in the Capitol Building:

https://twitter.com/IntelDoge/status/​1​346900335995060225?s=19
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are indeed inside.

Where can I get a good reputable network stream?  CNN gave me 10 minutes and cut me off because I'm a dirty cord-cutter
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the windows at Starbucks are okay, right?
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot these farking nazis.
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like 9/11
One of those days of lasting relevance
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nijika: FlyingBacon: Antifa would done the same.  /Bothsidesarebad.

No "antifa" would be getting wattercannoned about t-minus 2 hours ago.


Wouldn't have bothered with water. Or even rubber bullets, at this point.

Wonder which Proud Boy cop helped them get through the barriers and into the Capitol.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where is the tear gas?  I have seen unarmed moms get more pepper spray and tear gas
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring out the tear gas and let the bullets fly. If it's good enough for black people then it's good enough for terrorists.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This new Occupy Washington movement sucks.
 
cettin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they all wearing Brooks Brothers?  It worked last time!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: And police are letting the protesters do whatever they want, because the protesters are violent RWNJs and not peaceful progressives.


I'm guessing cops are holding back until they get reinforcements.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greeeeeat. 1st time in history Congress had to be evacuated/locked down?

Get your sh*t together America.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh america.....

You used to be cool
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasnt this expected, though?   Im not at all surprised by this.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: AdmirableSnackbar: And police are letting the protesters do whatever they want, because the protesters are violent RWNJs and not peaceful progressives.

I'm guessing cops are holding back until they get reinforcements.


I'm guessing the cops are holding back out of professional courtesy.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a whiff of teargas anywhere.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool how no one ever does anything to stop right-wing protesters anywhere, ever.
 
stubbornrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: Bring out the tear gas and let the bullets fly. If it's good enough for black people then it's good enough for terrorists.


National Guard is unarmed this time.  For reasons.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's right wingers are currently trying to figure out how this is antifa's fault.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, now that we are in the endgame... who is Dr. Strange?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you incite loony people. I bet Trump is proud.

Farking conservatives.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAW AND ORDER!!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't blame "an-TEE-fa" for this. This is pure right-wing terrorism.
 
