(KUTV Utah)   "Dear Teacher, please excuse Billy's absence yesterday due to the fact that He Couldn't Even"   (kutv.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My parents, fifty years ago;  "Oh yes, you ARE going to school.  You don't have any 'mental health'.  We can't afford it."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That would have been every day.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my day, when you wanted a mental health day you had to earn it. For example, fake a stomach cramp, and when bent over, moaning and wailing, lick your palms. It's a little childish and stupid, but then, so was high school. It also helped to have your bed near the radiator- not only could I warm the thermometer up but more importantly warm my forehead up. Woo hoo reruns and Price is Right at 11am!
 
bobadooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is not supposed to be super easy, a lot of it is pretty unpleasant, and the longer you keep a person from discovering that for themselves the more painful it will become.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is a good idea.

can it be abused? sure. so can "regular sick days" by kids who stick a thermometer under a hot tap or just browbeat their parents into submission with tantrums....

but kids needing "mental health days" is a real thing.

now if only we could get every PARENT to promise to spend that day with their kid in a park, or making cookies, or having an art project, or reading together, or ANYTHING to actually improve their mental health.....

'cause keeping them out of school and then just leaving them alone in their room isn't going to help.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware you needed a reason. I always just called the school, said the kid was going to be absent and that was all it took.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How odd.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools get that sweet, sweet state and federal money in part for each student that attends a mandatory set number of days of school.  So they are really down on absenteeism for fiscal and budgetary reasons, not whether little Jane/Johnny can read.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: browbeat their parents into submission with tantrums....


That's from improper parenting.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobadooey: Life is not supposed to be super easy, a lot of it is pretty unpleasant, and the longer you keep a person from discovering that for themselves the more painful it will become.


Do not become addicted to water, you will mourn it's absence.

It's been 30 years since the E.U. formed, and besides the U.K. going insane, they haven't collapsed in on themselves because humans get more than 14 days off a year.

But we gotta act all tuff guy Merica. Everything is going so damn well right now.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: In my day, when you wanted a mental health day you had to earn it. For example, fake a stomach cramp, and when bent over, moaning and wailing, lick your palms. It's a little childish and stupid, but then, so was high school. It also helped to have your bed near the radiator- not only could I warm the thermometer up but more importantly warm my forehead up. Woo hoo reruns and Price is Right at 11am!


If you lived in Southern California in the early 80's you would have watched Bonanza at 11am and then Twilight Zone at noon on KTLA.

Cuz that's what I did.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought parents could excuse kids for any reason.

It was the kids convincing the parents that was the roadblock.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: In my day, when you wanted a mental health day you had to earn it. For example, fake a stomach cramp, and when bent over, moaning and wailing, lick your palms. It's a little childish and stupid, but then, so was high school. It also helped to have your bed near the radiator- not only could I warm the thermometer up but more importantly warm my forehead up. Woo hoo reruns and Price is Right at 11am!


High school? That's a third grade, at best trick.
 
aggievet92
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My now 24 year old daughter was hospitalized twice in high school for severe anxiety and depression.  She had suicidal thoughts and days where she literally couldn't get out of bed.  We were always very honest and up front with the school about her issues and her councilor was a god send. I approve of this 100%!!!
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: bobadooey: Life is not supposed to be super easy, a lot of it is pretty unpleasant, and the longer you keep a person from discovering that for themselves the more painful it will become.

Do not become addicted to water, you will mourn it's absence.

It's been 30 years since the E.U. formed, and besides the U.K. going insane, they haven't collapsed in on themselves because humans get more than 14 days off a year.

But we gotta act all tuff guy Merica. Everything is going so damn well right now.


Meh.

I lived and worked in the EU for five years. Life isn't easy there either.

If you have mental health problems that routinely prevent you from going to school/work... You are going to have a rough life.

Yes, I would rather struggle with mental health issues in a place like Ireland than the US, but it's only marginally better. It will still be tough.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental Health days should be allowed for everyone.  I also believe companies should have one three day weekend a month, I think the benefits to productivity would make up for a lost day of labor.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: I thought parents could excuse kids for any reason.

It was the kids convincing the parents that was the roadblock.


They throw parents in jail for severe truancy by their kids.
https://www.theguardian.com/education​/​2014/jun/23/-sp-school-truancy-fines-j​ail-parents-punishment-children

It's something that's probably more strict than when you were a kid, can vary widely in strictness from district to district, and probably gets applied more harshly to struggling students than succeeding students.
 
CoffeeMug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Billy couldn't even begin to even.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CoffeeMug: Poor Billy couldn't even begin to even.


I've been where Billy is - more than once lately.  Billy gets a pass from me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had those back in the 80s, from 9th through 12th grade. Each school year my Mom gave me one free day off. She said that for whatever reason she could cover me and call me in sick. The one caveat was that I had to stay home.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a mason jar.

Pour into said mason jar, a little bit of liquor from each bottle in dad's "medicine cabinet".

Take mason jar on 90 minute school bus ride.

Arrive at school passed out cold.

Wake up at 2:30, as the bus is heading to the school to pick up kids to take 'em home.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Mental Health days should be allowed for everyone.  I also believe companies should have one three day weekend a month, I think the benefits to productivity would make up for a lost day of labor.


There's an NZ trustee company that went to a 4-day week a few years ago.
The rule is you still have to get the same work done.  You do that by doing less internet, coffee breaks, talking about footy, phoning your wife etc.  If you can't do that, you're back to 5 days.
Everyone loves it.  Staff are happier and more motivated, turnover is down, productivity is up.
Only problem is that staff are happier - socialism.
https://i.stuff.co.nz/business/107525​2​45/perpetual-guardian-makes-fourday-we​ek-permanent
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a nation we need to be given mental health days.  Like, right now, a few weeks of paid mental health time with no expectations of work or school.  I know both of my kids have already checked out, mentally, of school this year and my husband and I are super close to just completely unloading on the next teacher who complains about shiat that's going to happen when you're a guest in 20 children's homes every day.

Yes there's noise, there's another kid also having school.  No, I will not have my child fill out "preparation" charts before school in the morning.  They wouldn't do that until they got to school physically, they're not doing it now.  No, my kids won't be apologizing for having to get up and leave every now and again for parent necessitated errands.  If you absolutely need them to be present for hours x-y, open the farking school building so they're not having to be tethered to parents with the legal requirement to take them everywhere.  fark I hate my life and worse, I have to watch my children absolutely loathe theirs.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

damageddude: In my day, when you wanted a mental health day you had to earn it. For example, fake a stomach cramp, and when bent over, moaning and wailing, lick your palms. It's a little childish and stupid, but then, so was high school. It also helped to have your bed near the radiator- not only could I warm the thermometer up but more importantly warm my forehead up.


Is this a Little Rascals episode?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: CoffeeMug: Poor Billy couldn't even begin to even.

I've been where Billy is - more than once lately.  Billy gets a pass from me.


don't give up! i've never even had your amazing weed fudge yet, this world NEEDS you.

no seriously, please stick around my friend

Peter Gabriel with Paula Cole HD Don t Give Up from Secr
Youtube 98lNKjwYtaU
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: damageddude: In my day, when you wanted a mental health day you had to earn it. For example, fake a stomach cramp, and when bent over, moaning and wailing, lick your palms. It's a little childish and stupid, but then, so was high school. It also helped to have your bed near the radiator- not only could I warm the thermometer up but more importantly warm my forehead up.

Is this a Little Rascals episode?


I think it was Leave It to Beaver.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: trappedspirit: damageddude: In my day, when you wanted a mental health day you had to earn it. For example, fake a stomach cramp, and when bent over, moaning and wailing, lick your palms. It's a little childish and stupid, but then, so was high school. It also helped to have your bed near the radiator- not only could I warm the thermometer up but more importantly warm my forehead up.

Is this a Little Rascals episode?

I think it was Leave It to Beaver.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: I thought parents could excuse kids for any reason.

It was the kids convincing the parents that was the roadblock.


Yep. I had a rodeo parent say to me, "Little Wacey" is sick today, and will be sick on *rodeo finals day* as well. I just said, " As far as I'm concerned, he's learning more out there with your support than in here, so just  make sure he brings his buckle to class for show and tell".
 
Parrahs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bobadooey: Life is not supposed to be super easy, a lot of it is pretty unpleasant, and the longer you keep a person from discovering that for themselves the more painful it will become.


And if you keep telling kids with mental health issues to just toughen up those unpleasantries will include an unnecessarily high number of teenage suicides, something the friends and families of said may indeed find quite painful.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I understand what they're trying to do, but don't call it that useless you really want kids to be bullied.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: luna1580: browbeat their parents into submission with tantrums....

That's from improper parenting.


i have zero kids, never wanted kids, and then lost my ovaries to cancer in mt 30s, i guess i wouldn't know....
 
