(Washington Post)   In news that will shock nobody, having enough money means you get to skip the line to get vaccinated in Fark's favorite state   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disgusting taking vaccine shots ahead of category 1a. Of course, DeSantas made it AOK for anyone 65 and up eligible, too.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a GOP-loving dick in Florida that DeSantis *hasn't* sucked in some way?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see, i told y'all DeSuckass only cares to vaccinate floridians if he believes he has their future vote...

the rest of us youngins and poors and women and people of color (the above includes teachers and EMTs and firefighters and grocery workers) can just FOAD for all he cares. literally.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not, it happened in NYC. People with connections and money are going to abuse the system and get access.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always remember: "Freedom" is the politically correct way to say "Money" here in 'Murka.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first person was 89. They should be getting vaccinated as soon as possible, donations or no donations.

We always knew there was gonna be people paying to jump the line. Personally I don't care as long as they keep the line moving.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same state that prioritized the elderly over front line health care workers because the Governor was more concerned about votes than saving lives. So of course they will prioritize the wealthy, for the campaign donations they will provide.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shocked face is getting a lot of use.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: see, i told y'all DeSuckass only cares to vaccinate floridians if he believes he has their future vote...

the rest of us youngins and poors and women and people of color (the above includes teachers and EMTs and firefighters and grocery workers) can just FOAD for all he cares. literally.


If you don't take responsibility to make sure the distribution rules are uniform you can't be blamed for abuse right?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if this were only happening in Florida.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: My shocked face is getting a lot of use.

[Fark user image 220x300]


sigh, why, WHY won't you love me, david duchovny?

Bree Sharp's David Duchovny in HD
Youtube Wijp4-3giNw
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, by the time the third revision is released we'll have this down to a science.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, of course. What's the point of being rich if you can't skip ahead in line?

...oh, wait, the point of being rich is being rich.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And here we are

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We have shown that we will let those in charge take personal advantage of almost any situation with very little, if any, repercussions. Not sure how we can act surprised when it happens.
 
