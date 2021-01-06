 Skip to content
Merrick Garland is going to get so much revenge
219
    NewsFlash  
•       •       •

thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Schadenfreude (n): the face of Merrick Garland
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fu*king fantastic!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Merrick Garland is going to get so much revenge

No, he won't, because he is the polar opposite of Trump's AG shenanigans. He'll be fair and principled.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Excellent choice.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NOICE.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Popcorn futures up 500000%
 
LL316
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd have preferred a minority, but I do love the troll.  It also doesn't hurt that he's eminently qualified.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We needed a few more old white guys
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, they're going to lose his seat in the federal circuit...

...WAIT MITCH CAN'T BLOCK FEDERAL CIRCUIT APPOINTMENTS ANYMORE!!!!!

HAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Save those 4 new justice seats for judges in their 40s
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better have a great replacement for the second highest court in the land.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


You're just the worst.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: We needed a few more old white guys


Especially moderates who are friendly with Republicans. Can't get enough of those.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now find some 29-year-old to take his spot on the federal bench.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GOP farked around. Now they'll get to find out.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why not an actual liberal instead of this compromise candidate?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha, I was hoping he'd do this, Poetic justice.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Biden may get to appoint someone to the SCOTUS too.  Breyer may be retiring to focus on his ice cream making.
 
mconde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Merrick Garland is going to get so much revenge

No, he won't, because he is the polar opposite of Trump's AG shenanigans. He'll be fair and principled.


Reality and truth are going to get so much revenge and I can't wait to see it happen to every single traitor in Trumps merry band of idiots.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Merrick Garland is going to get so much revenge

No, he won't, because he is the polar opposite of Trump's AG shenanigans. He'll be fair and principled.


The good news is, the Republicans have given him enough ammunition with their own malfeasance that he can do both.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or, you know, just act like a professional instead of like a Mafia consigliere.

But, yeah, YAY!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well this got interesting pretty quick.  It's going to be a fun 4 years.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Merrick Garland is going to get so much revenge

No, he won't, because he is the polar opposite of Trump's AG shenanigans. He'll be fair and principled.


...that's still bad news for a lot of people...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Merrick Garland is going to get so much revenge

No, he won't, because he is the polar opposite of Trump's AG shenanigans. He'll be fair and principled.


Which is all it takes to hurts Republicans
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's going to be nice to have an adult in the room.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of all the schadenfreude, this will be the schadenfreudiest.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Garland has gotten the death penalty for an American terrorist before. Honest, ethical and understands the law. Better than Jones
/Sally Yates still needs something.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Good. I'm sure he'll be cool about it, though. Not a raging farkstick like Barr.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Burn them to the farking ground dude.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I want justice not revenge.

Either way farks Trumpworld pretty squarely.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LL316: I'd have preferred a minority, but I do love the troll.  It also doesn't hurt that he's eminently qualified.


I was hoping Peter Bharara, but even in a 50/50 Senate it'd be hard to confirm him.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

*Gulp*
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

severedtoe: Biden may get to appoint someone to the SCOTUS too.  Breyer may be retiring to focus on his ice cream making.


I support this as Ice Cream is very important.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yassssss.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/served so cold
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Garland has gotten the death penalty for an American terrorist before. Honest, ethical and understands the law. Better than Jones
/Sally Yates still needs something.


Put Preet somewhere too please!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Merrick Garland is going to get so much revenge

No, he won't, because he is the polar opposite of Trump's AG shenanigans. He'll be fair and principled.


... Which may look like revenge only because many of the people who have wronged him happen to be criminals.

Maybe we can start prosecuting senators who engage in insider trading?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's going to be great, because the Barr was set pretty low already.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems a fine choice.

Of course we have some upset 'liberals'
 
Gonz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Begun, the Finding Out has.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, at least you guys can admit that revenge against politcal opponents is the name of the game for the Democrats, not fair and impartial adherence to the law.  Honesty is the first step to dealing with your problems.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Wait, they're going to lose his seat in the federal circuit...

...WAIT MITCH CAN'T BLOCK FEDERAL CIRCUIT APPOINTMENTS ANYMORE!!!!!

HAHAHAHAHAHA!


Came for this. Leaving dancing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
