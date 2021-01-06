 Skip to content
 
(Wilmington Star News)   Oak Island Lighthouse gets newfangled LED lantern upgrade. Just for fun, guess how much it cost   (starnewsonline.com) divider line
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's worth it to maintain a lighthouse that was built by the Templars and hasn't been upgraded since Francis Bacon.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$170,000 ? No, I didn't RTFA yet.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A new lighthouse?
On Oak Island?
Could it have been left by the Knights Templar?
Could it point the way to a treasure beyond imagination?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like the way it has built in chairs at the landings.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: A new lighthouse?
On Oak Island?
Could it have been left by the Knights Templar?
Could it point the way to a treasure beyond imagination?


Actually LOLd at that one and the person on the phone with me wondered what the hell I was laughing at.  Damn you!  :)
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
47 dubloons and a chest full of silver?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh, that new light is a bobby dazzluh!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About tree-fiddy?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey I live near that.

Haven't been to the beach in a long while to notice the light being out, though.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: OldRod: A new lighthouse?
On Oak Island?
Could it have been left by the Knights Templar?
Could it point the way to a treasure beyond imagination?

Actually LOLd at that one and the person on the phone with me wondered what the hell I was laughing at.  Damn you!  :)


Worst part is I hear it in the narrators voice.

And just like if a question is placed in a headline, the answer is No
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans: Please divert your course 15 degrees to the North to avoid a collision.
Canadians: Recommend you divert YOUR course 15 degrees to the South to avoid a collision.
Americans: This is the Captain of a US Navy ship. I say again, divert YOUR course.
Canadians: No. I say again, you divert YOUR course.
Americans: This is the aircraft carrier USS Lincoln the second largest ship in the United States' Atlantic fleet. We are accompanied by three destroyers, three cruisers and numerous support vessels. I demand that YOU change your course 15 degrees north, that's one five degrees north, or countermeasures will be undertaken to ensure the safety of this ship.
Canadians: This is a lighthouse. Your call
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$40k (including any wiring upgrading) isn't that much for lights that have a zero fail requirement.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price of the new LED is meaningless unless we know how much it would have cost in comparison to to fix the rotor.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: About tree-fiddy?


This was my first guess.

MOPAR BLUE: $170,000 ? No, I didn't RTFA yet.


This was my second guess.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 bucks and a candy bar?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: The price of the new LED is meaningless unless we know how much it would have cost in comparison to to fix the rotor.


Doing nothing would have cost even less.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Ooooh, that new light is a bobby dazzluh!


It's a top pocket find, mate.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the little voice in my head guessed 6 million dollars

but the headline failed to mention that it broke and had to be fixed RIGHT NOW.
i was assuming this was a planned upgrade and was accounting for 3+ years worth of lead time for everyone to do bidding and cost+ 7 different kinds of impact statements and other bullshiattery which probably would have resulted in them constructing an airport nearby to fly a 24/7 rotation of f-35's with custom designed light pods over the building instead of just buying a new lightbulb.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's easy.  I've spent a career in lighthouse lantern upgrades, so I have a ballpark figure:  somewhere between fifty bucks and the entire wealth of the nation of Monaco.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
400 quatloos!
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards: Jack Sabbath: OldRod: A new lighthouse?
On Oak Island?
Could it have been left by the Knights Templar?
Could it point the way to a treasure beyond imagination?

Actually LOLd at that one and the person on the phone with me wondered what the hell I was laughing at.  Damn you!  :)

Worst part is I hear it in the narrators voice.

And just like if a question is placed in a headline, the answer is No


It's always super boring stuff too. Like "A Rock? On the ground? Could this prove Blackbeard was here?"

It's pretty obvious they're just finding the trash left behind by the last 200 years of idiots. That whole island has been dug up so many times that it's just silly.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than i guessed, totally worth it i think.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.O.U.S: rikkards: Jack Sabbath: OldRod: A new lighthouse?
On Oak Island?
Could it have been left by the Knights Templar?
Could it point the way to a treasure beyond imagination?

Actually LOLd at that one and the person on the phone with me wondered what the hell I was laughing at.  Damn you!  :)

Worst part is I hear it in the narrators voice.

And just like if a question is placed in a headline, the answer is No

It's always super boring stuff too. Like "A Rock? On the ground? Could this prove Blackbeard was here?"

It's pretty obvious they're just finding the trash left behind by the last 200 years of idiots. That whole island has been dug up so many times that it's just silly.


They're finally getting around to actually excavating the money pit site. Something they should have started when they had the cofferdam up in Smith's cove.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Laughs bitterly in "have you ever had to replace a 32" telescope lens")  Yeah, that's a lot less than I would have guessed.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure everyone else's guess went over, so $1 bob.... what do you mean this isn't price is right?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I read that right, the actual cost was about 1% of what I guessed. So yay, I guess.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: $40k (including any wiring upgrading) isn't that much for lights that have a zero fail requirement.


Yep, I'll admit I guessed more like a few hundred grand at the absolute least, and that was assuming minimal work beyond basically pulling the old one out and jamming an new one in there, much less anything that'd have to be done to adapt the beacon mount, power transmission, etc.  40k is a, "Wait, really?  Umm shiat yeah let's go ahead and do that!  NP!" answer.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love seeing how many people DNRTFA and are discussing the wrong Oak Island.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: [i.pinimg.com image 850x455]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a similar system at the headquarters of the Northern Lights board, who do lighthouses around Scotland, a couple of years back. I think it was their first LED system, waiting to be installed as replacement for the rotating arrays of seal-beam units (car headlamps, basically) they have been using for 30 years or so.

It's quite sad that the huge rotating Fresnel lens are obsolete technology and were in most cases just broken up and put in a skip.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: I love seeing how many people DNRTFA and are discussing the wrong Oak Island.


I love seeing boobs
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone else expecting a "funny" number like $6900?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way cheaper than I would have guessed.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent a nice lazy seven days on oak island a couple years back. Mom, sis, bil,  2 neices, 2 great nephews and a coupla friends. Beautiful warm weather, lightning show every night and a couple of afternoons, the ocean was bathtub warm, good surf fishing, fun bar for oysters and liquor, really good seafoods available and yes we toured the lighthouse. I'd definitely do it again and do all the stuff we didnt do that week. I learned that one needs to hit a saturday garage sale early in ones stay to get a hold of a bicycle and a fishing pole cause nobody rents those items out. Other than that a great and memorable week. And a week was plenty of time to enjoy it without feeling rushed, and be ready to head back home with a satisfied smile...
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: I love seeing how many people DNRTFA and are discussing the wrong Oak Island.


Could it be the Laginas are on the wrong Oak Island?
Could the treasure be buried on a different island- one with the same name?
Could the replacement of a lighthouse beacon persuade History Channel to create a new season of Discovery?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: UNC_Samurai: I love seeing how many people DNRTFA and are discussing the wrong Oak Island.

I love seeing boobs


as opposed to Pen Island?
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: I love seeing how many people DNRTFA and are discussing the wrong Oak Island.


<welcometofark.jpg>
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good: The Oak Island Lighthouse is now using LED lights!
Bad: The Oak Island Lighthouse upgrade cost $40K
Good: But it comes with a free frogurt!
Bad: The frogurt is cursed.
Good: But it has a Knights Templar treasure buried underneath!
Bad: The treasure is also cursed.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I really don't see a problem with that cost Subby
 
fngoofy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet subby wants to marry a lighthouse keeper and live by the side of the sea.
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll wager that the new LED lights will pay for itself from savings on electricity bills in under a year.
 
Cheops
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
$40,000 USD  for a tourist attraction is a good price, much less an aid to navigation.
 
Chevello
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rikkards: Jack Sabbath: OldRod: A new lighthouse?
On Oak Island?
Could it have been left by the Knights Templar?
Could it point the way to a treasure beyond imagination?

Actually LOLd at that one and the person on the phone with me wondered what the hell I was laughing at.  Damn you!  :)

Worst part is I hear it in the narrators voice.

And just like if a question is placed in a headline, the answer is No


Me, talking to the TV when It's on, "No.....No.....No!...."
My wife, "Watching that Oak Island show again?"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Doing nothing would have cost even less.


... until a ship crashes.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Greetings from Fang Rock.  Jelly Baby?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I admit this show is my guilty pleasure: I think there's something very relaxing about watching two old dudes fulfill their childhood dream of searching for buried treasure. I told my own brother one time that maybe when we're old the History Channel will pat is to poke around the Canadian wilderness for the Holy Grail.

Also Rick and Marty's hot nephew is in this season so...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Marcus Aurelius: Doing nothing would have cost even less.

... until a ship crashes.


🎶theres a picture opposite me,
Of my primitive ancestry,
Who stood on rocky shores and kept the beaches shipwreck-free!

Though I respect that a lot,
I'd be fired if that were my job,
After killing Jason off and all his screaming Argonauts!🎶
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [i.pinimg.com image 850x455]


Not sure why we need a lighthouse when LORAN costs 100 bucks and pretty much everything afloat has radar but for 40k I say go for it
 
