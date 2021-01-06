 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLKY Louisville)   Louisville Metro Police Department continues rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, fires two more detectives. Angry telegram to follow   (wlky.com) divider line
4
    More: Followup, Constable, interim police Chief Yvette Gentry, Breonna Taylor's death, Criminal Investigation Department, Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville, Kentucky, Joshua Jaynes, announcement of a new police chief  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 2:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The shooting proved that police department can't responsibly possess firearms.  The aftermath shows they can't responsibly run their own administration.

Public's duty is clear, here.  Y'all need new cops, because the ones you got are wildly incompetent, a danger to themselves and others.
 
skers69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mighty fine police work there Lou.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Firing is nice, where's the prosecution.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.