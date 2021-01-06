 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Apparently Helen Keller truthers are a thing   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
I mean, it is pretty hard to believe that she learned how to fly a plane while hiding in an attic.

/wait, no. I think that was Florence Nightingale
 
hobnail: I mean, it is pretty hard to believe that she learned how to fly a plane while hiding in an attic.

/wait, no. I think that was Florence Nightingale


No Florence Nightingale was the mom on the Brady Bunch
 
HK was against racism, I was wondering when the American Nazis were going to start slandering her. If Helen Keller were alive today she would have to go hide in an attic, with nothing but books and a diary to keep her company.
 
OldRod: hobnail: I mean, it is pretty hard to believe that she learned how to fly a plane while hiding in an attic.

/wait, no. I think that was Florence Nightingale

No Florence Nightingale was the mom on the Brady Bunch


Nah, that was Jenny Lind
 
I am on a text chain with my teenage nieces and nephews along with my mom (their grandma) and today my mom asked them if they knew who Helen Keller was...

And their response was that Helen Keller was a fraud who didn't exist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
She crashed in that plane and coconut crabs ate her.
 
"Hey everyone, let me tell you how dumb my family is... "

seems like a weird way to go viral.
 
Hellen Keller was an amazing woman. She fought for women's equality, labor rights for all. She was a socialist- and that is why her name and history went down the memory hole.
 
Didn't she end up with cancer hands from playing with Radium?
 
From the twatter thread: the generation that doesn't believe Helen Keller existed

WTAF?
 
She sure played a mean pinball
 
I seem to remember this actually isn't even a new thing.  There were rumors in 1917 when she published her first book that it was a fraud as well.

Yes, there were idiots back then, too.
 
People are f*cking stupid and easily manipulated. More news at 11.
 
Jake Havechek: She crashed in that plane and coconut crabs ate her.


I always forget how those crabs got up into the attic
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I didnt see that coming.

/Nor did she
 
hobnail: From the twatter thread: the generation that doesn't believe Helen Keller existed

WTAF?


That article is almost dumber than the initial topic it addresses.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

I watched that movie, and Richard or cousin Cathy never showed up.
 
teenage


Stop caring right there.
 
If a tree falls in a forest and the tree can't see or hear anything is it still a tree?
 
darthaegis: "Hey everyone, let me tell you how dumb my family is... "

seems like a weird way to go viral.


Actually it might not be dumb but an irrelevant humor thing.
Awhile ago there was an online petition to delete Sweeden.
 
ex-astris-scientia.orgView Full Size

RIP
Marie Skłodowska Curie
Born: June 12, 1929
Died: February 1945
 
hobnail: From the twatter thread: the generation that doesn't believe Helen Keller existed

WTAF?


That's dumb.  She existed, regardless of what idiots "believe".

/seen also vaccines, science
 
he's real, they even had a documentary about him...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
frieque: hobnail: From the twatter thread: the generation that doesn't believe Helen Keller existed

WTAF?

That article is almost dumber than the initial topic it addresses.


I'll admit that I didn't actually read it, in accordance with customs.
 
darthaegis: "Hey everyone, let me tell you how dumb my family is... "

seems like a weird way to go viral.


Quoting your own family members is pretty much the only way I'm able to believe half the shiat that gets posted online. It's easy to dismiss Bigfoot as a bunch of stupid horseshiat from people trying to make silly videos for the internet, it's another when you're trying to talk your paw out of buying an ATV and "Bigfoot scanner."
 
Lambskincoat: HK was against racism, I was wondering when the American Nazis were going to start slandering her. If Helen Keller were alive today she would have to go hide in an attic, with nothing but books and a diary to keep her company.


Be a good ignorant Nazi & don't go reading books about Fake Nooz or believing in the Hoax Virus.
 
They don't vote yet but I can see Trump will be happy in 2024.
 
It's fascinating to me that so many have become deniers of anything they have not personally witnessed, and yet so many of these same people are hardcore religious.  We live in Bizarro Times...
 
Every time I feel a twinge of hope for the future, some shiat like this comes along.
 
chewd: [Fark user image 468x435]


Now they're going to start making pilgrimages to Rose's grave.
 
How can she talk if she can't hear?  This is all completely pointless!
 
darthaegis: "Hey everyone, let me tell you how dumb my family is... "

seems like a weird way to go viral.


His family is mute? And they don't believe in Helen Keller.. That's weird.
 
Kill everyone now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Also -- my nieces and nephews are all bright and well-intentioned.

Are they, though?
 
hobnail: From the twatter thread: the generation that doesn't believe Helen Keller existed

WTAF?


the writer needs punched in the word processor.
 
Lambskincoat: HK was against racism, I was wondering when the American Nazis were going to start slandering her. If Helen Keller were alive today she would have to go hide in an attic, with nothing but books and a diary to keep her company.


Of course she was against racism.  She was color-blind.
 
I have a niece that "didn't buy the whole Hellen Keller thing". All her arguments were easily refuted.
 
When reached for comment, Helen Keller said "What?"
 
REDARMYVODKA: People are f*cking stupid and easily manipulated. More news at 11.


Democracy is too good for like 30% of the population
 
Family Guy - Hellen Keller
Youtube N0wc1H82KsE
 
Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x340]
I watched that movie, and Richard or cousin Cathy never showed up.


the last picture show was one of the greats.
 
Considering how much of the legend of Thomas Edison taught to me in public school turned out to be carefully curated bullshiat, I'm not going to protest an objective re-examination of other historical legends that have been conveyed to me.
 
