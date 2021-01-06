 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Porch Pirate reenacts scene from Frozen. Cops don't let it go   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Amusing, Mississauga, Regional Municipality of Peel, Peel Regional Police, Toronto, area of Churchill Meadows, Erin Centre Boulevard, Video of the incident, 33-year-old suspect  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Seattle the police would have helped him get his car unstuck and waved cheerily as he drove off.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this like it was here yesterday.


/Cause it was
 
kamooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy offering him a shovel is peak Canada.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS - Let It Go (Official Music Video)
Youtube HtkGluLhnGU
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. That was funny. Getting out to push was pretty good. I almost feel sorry for the that fella, as he has such a tiny tiny car. Almost like a clown car.

The dude panicked. He should have remained calm and pretended he was lost and need directions. Hell, it worked for that one kid who pretended he didn't know how to get to his own school and the homeowner fired a warning shot to scare him away.... the cops arrested the homeowner.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Yaris?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was reenacting the same article from yesterday...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To the tune of Let It Go

:: Pete and Repeat were in a boat, with Pete nowhere to be seen. ::
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
he did it again ???!!
 
peterthx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he did it again ???!!


Knowing criminals will do the same things over & over - probably.

Also probably not the first time he was a porch pirate to begin with.
 
