(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1066, Harold II was crowned King of England, setting up the Battle of Hastings and Norman rule and demonstrating how poorly thought out sequels always fail   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Harold Godwinson, Harold Godwineson, King Harold II, death of Edward, King Harald III Hardraade of Norway, Battle of Hastings, Harald III of Norway, Christmas Day  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Battle of Hastings is a second-rate album by a once great band.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....and all that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Without Kumar pushing him to smoke weed, he would just be a boring Asian dude working a soul crushing job.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not to mention his purple crayon.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He didn't last for long when I was William in Crusader Kings II. I mean, also IRL, but I totally kicked his ass, too.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Harold was a dumbass who should have waited for the rest of his troops.
 
kradio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
and bringing about the changing of the English language
 
knight_on_the_rail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We used to go to the London Dungeon as kiddos fairly often and one of my favorite scenes was Harold with the arrow through his eye.  Children are weird.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kradio: and bringing about the changing of the English language


I, for one, welcome our vowel-using overlords.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
d3bzyjrsc4233l.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone's played Assassins Creed: Valhalla
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
