(The Scottish Sun)   Dog owner out for a walk horrified after his dog digs for a boner in the snow   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
11
posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 10:36 PM



Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't see why he's upset. Most people have to stage an armed takeover of a wildlife refuge to get a free dildo.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why horrified, did the dog try to mount him sporting that?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not his dildo, it's A dildo
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cumnock? Arseshire?

Oh the delicate Scottish sensibilities. How will this poor Scot be able to enjoy their irnbru and fried mars bar now? It might drive them to drink...ing at 10 am instead of noon.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it's snowing dildoes"
Fark user imageView Full Size
it does not sound as catchy...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shocked! All I did was rub bacon all over the toy dick before throwing it in the snow, and then I coincidently walked my dog close enough to catch the scent.  Of course I was horrified enough to post this on my social media so my horror could be appreciated."
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He should sue the nanny state for allowing that to happen.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How nice that they included multiple photos of the dildo blurred out.
 
