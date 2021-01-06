 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   *looks at 3rd pic* ...was he arming the bomb with his... ?   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

3327 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 11:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a penis
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better be careful- you could loose a finger if that thing went off while arming it
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I admire the length but that horrific bend might make me want to blow myself up too.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course that's a finger. He has a bandage on it or something. The picture is just over exposed. Kind of hilarlous that twitter's algorithm apparently thinks it is one though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: Of course that's a finger. He has a bandage on it or something. The picture is just over exposed. Kind of hilarlous that twitter's algorithm apparently thinks it is one though.


It's a white cotton glove as seen in the other pictures. The tip has a wrinkle because the glove is a bit big for the hand.

But still.

ThatsAPenis.gif
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...

Fark user imageView Full Size


etc...etc..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What has been seen cannot be unseen.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finger pappit?

/express ticket to hell, please
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar Weeners tag, whar?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Tucker - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube wI0rWKpXEgw
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nme.comView Full Size

"That's not a finga"
hihistop.comView Full Size

This is a finga
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
oh I forgot. Penis.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You see Danish kids television?  You SEE?  Today it's a cartoon character using his 9 foot peen to solve problems.  Tomorrow those problems morph into bomb making.  Truly, you are destroyers of young minds.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: [Fark user image image 425x459]


They think the students can read.
That is funny
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 425x586]


Medium rare bushmeat trifecta in play.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well I see everyone's dicking around in this thread today, so there's no need for me to go off half-cocked and post some flaccid dong reference.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.