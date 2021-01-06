 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The only way this crime could be more French is if the miscreants wore berets and stripy shirts and the getaway car's stereo blasted Édith Piaf   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Chardonnay, Lyon, Ngociant, Terroir, Cte de Beaune, gang of wine thieves, Mconnais, A7 autoroute  
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I am le tired

Classic Flash: End of Ze World (1080p)
Youtube Amt9mLvQM5w
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Non, je ne regrette rien!
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The stripey shirts are actually Breton, I believe.

/pedancy off
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It would be more French if they had surrendered to the police.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a no good teenager in rural West Texas my friends and I used to do almost the same thing.

Except in our version I would enter the Stop-n-Rob grab a 12 pack, make like I was heading towards the counter then, at the last minute, break for the door and yell "WAAAAAHOOOO!"

Hence the name, "Wahooing Beer". Im not sure that translates to French though.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
French news trifecta in play.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: As a no good teenager in rural West Texas my friends and I used to do almost the same thing.

Except in our version I would enter the Stop-n-Rob grab a 12 pack, make like I was heading towards the counter then, at the last minute, break for the door and yell "WAAAAAHOOOO!"

Hence the name, "Wahooing Beer". Im not sure that translates to French though.


Bier au Wahou
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn they made off with some high valued wine!  Probably hotel markup so probably only really worth 50,000
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You forgot something subby....

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Needs more Pergots to be a really French.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
QUICKLY! It's those sirens that sound like gay guys having a threesome!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they did not steal the French fish.

That stuff is poisson.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
French getaway music, starring Highlander:

Subway Car Chase (1985) HD
Youtube PdOigVX4b7I
 
huntercr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: QUICKLY! It's those sirens that sound like gay guys having a threesome!


by the way... what is french for spit roasting?
 
Elegy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a directed burglary.  Someone put out word that they wanted that wine, and a group stepped up to provide it.  Would be difficult to fence rare wines; this was for some billionaire's personal wine cellar.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Non, non, est-ce que la voiture était un Citroën ? Et est-ce qu'il y a du fromage dedans ? Puis ce n'est pas le plus français, oui ?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After being arrested, the ringleader was heard saying "Non, je ne regrette rien."
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

huntercr: hardinparamedic: QUICKLY! It's those sirens that sound like gay guys having a threesome!

by the way... what is french for spit roasting?


Isn't that the Eiffel Tower?

It's quite different from the sex acts we have in the states - like the Tennessee log Jammer
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Non, je ne regrette rien!


FrancoFile: After being arrested, the ringleader was heard saying "Non, je ne regrette rien."


*Shakes fists petites*
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't forget their new national pastime, setting cars on fire
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soon to be the plot of Taken 4, where Liam Neeson uses his special set of skills  to save the world from wine bandits.

The owner of the hotel, which is set in nearly 200 acres of rolling countryside surrounded by woods and fields, was reportedly woken by the fire alarm going off. He jumped in his car and succeeded in keeping up with the gang's van as it sped through country lanes before joining the A6 Autoroute du Soleil motorway south towards Lyon, while calling for reinforcements.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This thread has got me thinking about stereotypical French crime scenarios and I realize the simple baguette could be a perfectly serviceable concealed weapon if you baked it with a steel rod inside.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
....car's stereo blasted Édith Piaf

Seen on roof of getaway car:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alice_600: Needs more Pergots to be a really French.


Needs what now?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was it anything like this?????
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or this??

Fark user imageView Full Size


I luv la Frenchies......especially their Mustard!!!!
 
