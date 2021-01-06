 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Gen X were the first to say Social Security would go broke before they retired, and now everyone's saying it. But do they get credit? No. But that's cool. Whatever   (cnbc.com)
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be nice if you'd just leave us alone. We're playing Thundercats. Liono is in trouble again, and despite having the second most powerful sword in the universe, he never hits anyone with it. All it seems to be good for is calling for help.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh.

/Gen X
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Have they considered doing anything about in the past 40 years of elections?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moos: It'd be nice if you'd just leave us alone. We're playing Thundercats. Liono is in trouble again, and despite having the second most powerful sword in the universe, he never hits anyone with it. All it seems to be good for is calling for help.


Even snarf recognizes.
vignette1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No.  The Boomer told us that would be happening. And they have made it so.

And knowing is half the battle.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Have they considered doing anything about in the past 40 years of elections?


Doesn't matter in a kleptocracy.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: moos: It'd be nice if you'd just leave us alone. We're playing Thundercats. Liono is in trouble again, and despite having the second most powerful sword in the universe, he never hits anyone with it. All it seems to be good for is calling for help.

Even snarf recognizes.
[vignette1.wikia.nocookie.net image 640x480]


I was actually referring to the Excalibur/Merlin episode of Thundercats.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Petey4335: No.  The Boomer told us that would be happening. And they have made it so.

And knowing is half the battle.


Indeed. This was common knowledge when I was a teen in the '70's.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Have they considered doing anything about in the past 40 years of elections?


You think that really matters?

If you think the new batch is going to do anything but throw us some crumbs and say they are working/planning things for the future, you are pretty naive.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Have they considered doing anything about in the past 40 years of elections?


Yes, but as a small, ignored generation, we are not able to stop the GOP from taking social security from you. You needed to step up as well, and judging by the under 40 voting numbers, you didn't.

We tried to tell you, but you just said "boomer plz" so, yeah, sucks to be you.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Social Security Will Go Broke Before We Retire"  was one of their best tunes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Social security will never go away. It will, however, only pay a portion of what we were promised. I'm thinking half.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Xer here.

Nice to see a headline mentioning us.

We tried to clean up after the Boomers and their Millennial spawn, but we're the middle children of history* and have only the brains, not the numbers, so yeah - meh.

/*apologies to Chuck Palahniuk
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People are really bad at predicting pretty much everything.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gen X used to rebel against the order imposed by old people; now you are the old people doing what you can to make things worse for anyone younger than yourselves.
You are the Boomers now.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Several years ago I went back to school, twice the age of most students. I was taking a required class, business teacher, and i mentioned a statistic that more young people believed in UFOs than believed they would ever receive their social security. The next week the teacher mentioned that in passing, very matter of fact, and everybody turned around and looked at me like I had done a magic trick.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody cares what we think...whatever.

Sifl & Olly - United States of Whatever Video
Youtube viaTT859Yk0
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Gen X used to rebel against the order imposed by old people; now you are the old people doing what you can to make things worse for anyone younger than yourselves.
You are the Boomers now.


Called it.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Social Security crisis can be solved by increasing or entirely limiting the income cap on payroll contributions.

The only way Social Security won't be there when they retire is if, in their cynicism about Social Security, they elect politicians who refuse to fund Social Security.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moos: It'd be nice if you'd just leave us alone. We're playing Thundercats. Liono is in trouble again, and despite having the second most powerful sword in the universe, he never hits anyone with it. All it seems to be good for is calling for help.


Someone please tell me why my age group is a Millennial when this feels more like the Era I grew up in?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...which is why vaccinating olds is a very counterproductive fiscal strategy. Prioritize the lives of makers, not takers.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do you want to be relegated to the dustbin of history in an overwhelming electoral tsunami? Then be the political party that screws everyone out of their Social Security benefits. Really, go for it.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gooch: ...which is why vaccinating olds is a very counterproductive fiscal strategy. Prioritize the lives of makers, not takers.


You sound like me when I was Republican

/Might want to get that checked
//Sorry, I was young, stupid, and wealthy
///I got better, for three
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Commander Lysdexic: Gen X used to rebel against the order imposed by old people; now you are the old people doing what you can to make things worse for anyone younger than yourselves.
You are the Boomers now.

Called it.


'I totally called it that someone would recognise our shiatty behavior'.

Thanks I guess? I mean, it wasn't that hard to recognise.

\go back to your bingo, old man
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a lot to unpack here:

About 23% of Gen Z (those born in 1997 or later) and 26% of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) believe there's little chance they'll be able to rely on Social Security to fund their retirement, according to Northwestern Mutual's 2020 Planning & Progress Study. That's compared to just 7% of non-retired baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) who similarly believe it is not at all likely Social Security will be there when they retire.

These are two separate ideas.  You should not rely on SS to fund your retirement no matter who you are.  It's not a lot of money.  Are they trying to say that it won't be enough (that's true) or that there will ne nothing there at all (that's less likely).

Most finance guys I read are saying that you should expect to get 75% of what SS is promising you now and plan for that.  And to repeat, don't rely on SS to fully fund your retirement.

SS could be fully funded to provide 100%, but it's been hard to get the will in Congress to do this.  In 1998, the maximum taxable amount was a $68,000 salary.  This meant that money you made in excess of $68,000 was not subject to SS tax.  For 2021, it's going to be $142,800.  This will help.

I feel that there is a concerted effort among some entities to make you think that SS is irretrievably broken (note that a manager of retirement investment products is telling you that your peers think SS is broken) because government can't do anything right so you shouldn't let them do anything.  That is incorrect.  Most of the money is still there and it can be fully funded.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Commander Lysdexic: Gen X used to rebel against the order imposed by old people; now you are the old people doing what you can to make things worse for anyone younger than yourselves.
You are the Boomers now.

Called it.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was 16 I got a social security number so I could work at a summer camp. I got paid $175 for the summer and I knew then I would never see that $12 SSI I paid. I've been saving like mad since but the idea of 30+ years of retirement (based on family history) and not knowing what is coming is daunting.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Gen X used to rebel against the order imposed by old people; now you are the old people doing what you can to make things worse for anyone younger than yourselves.
You are the Boomers now.


Young Gen X here (42). I started out by commiserating with younger people for a long time, having been through so many economic downturns and seeing my career delayed by 5 or 10 years in turn.

But yeah, I've gotten a lot more cynical over time. Seeing people in high school (living at home) making $15/hr in retail and biatching about "the economy" makes me want to invite them over to my lawn so I can kick them off of it.

Some of the complaints are real, but most of them have no idea how to target their complaints. And so now we'll experiment with socialism for 20-30 years, which is cool, but I don't think it will have all the results we're expecting.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The best solution is to suspend social security for all millennials. Problem solved.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: moos: It'd be nice if you'd just leave us alone. We're playing Thundercats. Liono is in trouble again, and despite having the second most powerful sword in the universe, he never hits anyone with it. All it seems to be good for is calling for help.

Someone please tell me why my age group is a Millennial when this feels more like the Era I grew up in?


To be fair, the oldest Gen X'ers would have been 20 by the time this show came out (I was 8.) Even as a young Gen X'er, I don't have much in common with them. We were the beginning of pagers and cell phones at a HS age (for those families that had the money.) Obviously smart devices came much later.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Actually, this is something that was discussed in basic finance while I was in High School so not really a Gen X thing.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's about time for all the Gen Xers in this thread to reminisce over all the immediately obsolete electronic shiat their boomer-ass dads bought them, don't you think?  That's basically all you have to talk about when your generation's entire social status was determined by what your dad could buy.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Have they considered doing anything about in the past 40 years of elections?


Some of us have tried doing something about it the past 40 years of elections but clearly other people had different ideas. Meh... not like people will listen to us now since they haven't the past 40 years of voting (at least for me anyway). Now leave me alone till the next election in two years, I have a Color Computer 3 from Radio Shack that listens better to me then the 40 years of human beings in America ever have.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Or we grind up millennials and feed the low nutrient slurry to the homeless.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gen Xer here..  I've funded my retirement assuming zero SS benefits.  So if I get any, it'll be gravy.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My boomer high school chemistry teacher said Social Security was going broke. He retired and collected Social Security for 25 years and then he died.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, it wasn't Gen X. It was Baby Boomers. No one has ever believed that Social Security was sustainable, but it keeps going, and at this point provides a person with about half the money they need.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lifeless: It's about time for all the Gen Xers in this thread to reminisce over all the immediately obsolete electronic shiat their boomer-ass dads bought them, don't you think?  That's basically all you have to talk about when your generation's entire social status was determined by what your dad could buy.


Found your Halloween costume bruv,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stop wasting tax money on bs

Stop treating politicians like rock stars

Keep your nose out of your neighbors business unless they are up to nefarious actions or need a helping hand

You only use one room at a time so make that room NICE and stop worrying about what everyone else has

Make GREED a Crime
 
Lifeless
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nimbull: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Have they considered doing anything about in the past 40 years of elections?

Some of us have tried doing something about it the past 40 years of elections but clearly other people had different ideas. Meh... not like people will listen to us now since they haven't the past 40 years of voting (at least for me anyway). Now leave me alone till the next election in two years, I have a Color Computer 3 from Radio Shack that listens better to me then the 40 years of human beings in America ever have.


Called it!
 
cleek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
what's neat about this is that SS going bankrupt is a choice. we could have elected people who would preserve it. but no. we chose to elect Republicans who plundered it for tax cuts for billionaires.

and by "we" i mean you.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If the pandemic keeps taking out those old enough to collect, SS might remain solvent for another 6-8 months.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is yours X'ers

Fark user imageView Full Size


Take it back
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Would have been nice if I could have opted out of it when I started working in 1986.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cleek: what's neat about this is that SS going bankrupt is a choice. we could have elected people who would preserve it. but no. we chose to elect Republicans who plundered it for tax cuts for billionaires.

and by "we" i mean you.



Step one...maybe stop trying to be divisive?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SS was never meant to fund what Americans in 2020 think of as retirement - which generally lasts 20+ years.  It's not meant to pay for early-bird specials and golf.  It doesn't provide the returns to do that.  It was created to prevent the disabled and those too old to work from starving in the street.
 
mtbhucker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moos: Intrepid00: moos: It'd be nice if you'd just leave us alone. We're playing Thundercats. Liono is in trouble again, and despite having the second most powerful sword in the universe, he never hits anyone with it. All it seems to be good for is calling for help.

Someone please tell me why my age group is a Millennial when this feels more like the Era I grew up in?

To be fair, the oldest Gen X'ers would have been 20 by the time this show came out (I was 8.) Even as a young Gen X'er, I don't have much in common with them. We were the beginning of pagers and cell phones at a HS age (for those families that had the money.) Obviously smart devices came much later.


You are wrong.  When I was 13 (1983), my friends and I always watched thundecats after school.  It was a riot making fun of it.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, I decided many years ago to sidestep the whole thing. I'm not making the world worse for the next generation, I'm not trying to clean up the shiat we got handed by the previous one.

By the time we were old enough to do something about the state of the world, there were no resources left to put our plans into action anyway, the boomers already had everything.The way I saw it there were two options, biatch and moan pointlessly about previous generations waiting for a handout or limit their ability to steal the rest of your shiat and ensure your future would not be terrible.Personally, I am in favour of zero tax on income, and to get all the tax by taxing wealth.Let the people on the bottom have all the chances to get out of poverty while making the people who are stealing all the money pay for the privilege.
 
Pincy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Stop wasting tax money on bs

Stop treating politicians like rock stars

Keep your nose out of your neighbors business unless they are up to nefarious actions or need a helping hand

You only use one room at a time so make that room NICE and stop worrying about what everyone else has

Make GREED a Crime


Newsletter?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Would have been nice if I could have opted out of it when I started working in 1986.


Unless you got disabled and then you'd wail that all the other disabled people got money and you didn't.  Everyone hates socialism until they need it.
 
