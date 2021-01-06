 Skip to content
 
(C-SPAN)   There's nothing like 535 people getting together on a Wednesday afternoon to formally serve two week's notice on the President of the United States. Now with bonus stupid going on outside the capitol building
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought I read somewhere that Perdue was going to object to the Biden electoral victory as well, and then it hit me.  Loeffler is maintains her seat until her election is certified.  So she is still a sitting senator.  Perdue on the other hand was up for re-election on his regular term which ended with the new year.  So he should not be allowed to vote or be on the Senate floor.  Right?

Or was he just social media objecting without having any real say in the matter?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I thought I read somewhere that Perdue was going to object to the Biden electoral victory as well, and then it hit me.  Loeffler is maintains her seat until her election is certified.  So she is still a sitting senator.  Perdue on the other hand was up for re-election on his regular term which ended with the new year.  So he should not be allowed to vote or be on the Senate floor.  Right?

Or was he just social media objecting without having any real say in the matter?


His term expired, which means he is no longer a Rep. He has no legal ability to set foot in Congress, much less participate in any legislative session.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: BizarreMan: I thought I read somewhere that Perdue was going to object to the Biden electoral victory as well, and then it hit me.  Loeffler is maintains her seat until her election is certified.  So she is still a sitting senator.  Perdue on the other hand was up for re-election on his regular term which ended with the new year.  So he should not be allowed to vote or be on the Senate floor.  Right?

Or was he just social media objecting without having any real say in the matter?

His term expired, which means he is no longer a Rep. He has no legal ability to set foot in Congress, much less participate in any legislative session.


That's what I figured and he was just posturing for trump.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Rep


Sen.

Not to split hairs.

Anyway -- I was digging the idea of Perdue being unemployed last night while I cooked dinner and watched results on the TV.

The TV.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: markie_farkie: Rep

Sen.

Not to split hairs.

Anyway -- I was digging the idea of Perdue being unemployed last night while I cooked dinner and watched results on the TV.

The TV.


Was the internet down?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: markie_farkie: Rep

Sen.

Not to split hairs.

Anyway -- I was digging the idea of Perdue being unemployed last night while I cooked dinner and watched results on the TV.

The TV.


DOH.  That's what I get for caffeine impaired posting.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Breaker Moran: markie_farkie: Rep

Sen.

Not to split hairs.

Anyway -- I was digging the idea of Perdue being unemployed last night while I cooked dinner and watched results on the TV.

The TV.

DOH.  That's what I get for caffeine impaired posting.


It's early, we knew what you meant.  Now later on in the day expect to be excoriated for making such a rookie mistake.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: BizarreMan: I thought I read somewhere that Perdue was going to object to the Biden electoral victory as well, and then it hit me.  Loeffler is maintains her seat until her election is certified.  So she is still a sitting senator.  Perdue on the other hand was up for re-election on his regular term which ended with the new year.  So he should not be allowed to vote or be on the Senate floor.  Right?

Or was he just social media objecting without having any real say in the matter?

His term expired, which means he is no longer a Rep. He has no legal ability to set foot in Congress, much less participate in any legislative session.


So if he shows up, the Capital Police can throw him out?  Could they use his head to open the door on their way out?  I'd love to see that on C-SPAN
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just because...

7-4-14 The Best Georgia on my Mind Spirit of Atlanta Parade Bristol
Youtube mVxjtiGa80s
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

italie: Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?


Pace yourself - It looks to be a long, pleasant day.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

italie: Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?


2nd? Slacker.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: italie: Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?

2nd? Slacker.


2nd in the hour?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WaPo Youtube link if you can't get CSPAN
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's going to be a sun-shiny day of grown Republicans acting all concerned about their future.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 3 hours ago  

italie: Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?


Nah.  Feel free to open a bottle of Crémant or Cava in the meantime, but save the second bottle for when it's over.

/Or Franciacorta if you're feeling feisty!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 hours ago  
did Giuliani just call for Trial by combat?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump rally playing a cover of Linkin Park...

After Giuliani came out to Mach Man.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

italie: Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?


I know all those words, but not in that order.

Maybe that's just because one of the things SF does best is brunching?

Hell, add a bit of OJ and it can be consumed in polite company by the pint glass.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God this is going to take hours.. if they object to the 5 stats of 6 that matter (270 will be crossed once they get Vermont's EC votes, making WI moot) it will take 10 damn hours, 2 hours of debate for each objection X 5... sigh.. Biden will wil around 1am EST.  Cause you know congress will take lunch n dinner breaks.

will the procedure be streamed?
 
Bugerz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'in the air tonight' is an interesting music choice

/it's all been a pack of lies
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DarkDawg: God this is going to take hours.. if they object to the 5 stats of 6 that matter (270 will be crossed once they get Vermont's EC votes, making WI moot) it will take 10 damn hours, 2 hours of debate for each objection X 5... sigh.. Biden will wil around 1am EST.  Cause you know congress will take lunch n dinner breaks.

will the procedure be streamed?


probably all day on C-span.  but it's a maximum of 2 hours debate per chamber.  It could take longer for each chamber to actually get organized in their respective chambers and come back together than the debate could last.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd be curious how they'd stretch the debate out to 2 hours.

Objector: "I object!"

Pelosi: "speak your reasons."

Objector: "so much fraud."

Pelosi: "list one."

Obejctor: "uuuummm..."
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'd be curious how they'd stretch the debate out to 2 hours.

Objector: "I object!"

Pelosi: "speak your reasons."

Objector: "so much fraud."

Pelosi: "list one."

Obejctor: "uuuummm..."


Each rep gets 5 min to talk.  with 140 reps its very easy to stretch that out.  the issue is, 'fraud' is not a valid reason to object, so tis going to be interesting to see how this plays out.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 'in the air tonight' is an interesting music choice

/it's all been a pack of lies


These all count as public performances of copyrighted material. I hope they got the right licenses for playing this music. Otherwise the ASCAP/BMI lawsuits can be quite costly. They've been going after restaurants and bars the past few years.

https://blogs.spectrio.com/businesses​-​continue-to-be-sued-for-playing-unlice​nsed-music
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'd be curious how they'd stretch the debate out to 2 hours.

Objector: "I object!"

Pelosi: "speak your reasons."

Objector: "so much fraud."

Pelosi: "list one."

Obejctor: "uuuummm..."


They should have added a rule that every objection needed to be made under oath.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DarkDawg: Professor_Doctor: I'd be curious how they'd stretch the debate out to 2 hours.

Objector: "I object!"

Pelosi: "speak your reasons."

Objector: "so much fraud."

Pelosi: "list one."

Obejctor: "uuuummm..."

Each rep gets 5 min to talk.  with 140 reps its very easy to stretch that out.  the issue is, 'fraud' is not a valid reason to object, so tis going to be interesting to see how this plays out.


Thanks for the clarification.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

soopey: Dead for Tax Reasons: 'in the air tonight' is an interesting music choice

/it's all been a pack of lies

These all count as public performances of copyrighted material. I hope they got the right licenses for playing this music. Otherwise the ASCAP/BMI lawsuits can be quite costly. They've been going after restaurants and bars the past few years.

https://blogs.spectrio.com/businesses-​continue-to-be-sued-for-playing-unlice​nsed-music


Trump has ignored music licensing for 5 years. They have never come after him.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is a sunny beautiful day where I am. This will be a day to remember.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Balder333
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this the show where we watch seditious traitors out themselves?
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: BizarreMan: I thought I read somewhere that Perdue was going to object to the Biden electoral victory as well, and then it hit me.  Loeffler is maintains her seat until her election is certified.  So she is still a sitting senator.  Perdue on the other hand was up for re-election on his regular term which ended with the new year.  So he should not be allowed to vote or be on the Senate floor.  Right?

Or was he just social media objecting without having any real say in the matter?

His term expired, which means he is no longer a Rep. He has no legal ability to set foot in Congress, much less participate in any legislative session.


So, erm, what happens then? Is it just 534 folks now since his term expired? Georgia currently only has one senator?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'd be curious how they'd stretch the debate out to 2 hours.

Objector: "I object!"

Pelosi: "speak your reasons."

Objector: "so much fraud."

Pelosi: "list one."

Obejctor: "uuuummm..."


No Patrick Mayonnaise is not fraud
img.wattpad.comView Full Size

Horseradish is not fraud either.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: soopey: Dead for Tax Reasons: 'in the air tonight' is an interesting music choice

/it's all been a pack of lies

These all count as public performances of copyrighted material. I hope they got the right licenses for playing this music. Otherwise the ASCAP/BMI lawsuits can be quite costly. They've been going after restaurants and bars the past few years.

https://blogs.spectrio.com/businesses-​continue-to-be-sued-for-playing-unlice​nsed-music

Trump has ignored music licensing for 5 years. They have never come after him.


RIAA is only after money, he has none.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?


NEVER too early for champagne. That is why GOD created mimosas.
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ceremonial, basically meaningless procedures. Yes, very interesting stuff. Be sure to tune in when they call role for some real excitement.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
House is starting its opening
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and we recess..
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can people see this whiny, professional victim as an alpha worth following?
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump is insane, by the way.  He is speaking right now...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I thought I read somewhere that Perdue was going to object to the Biden electoral victory as well, and then it hit me.  Loeffler is maintains her seat until her election is certified.  So she is still a sitting senator.  Perdue on the other hand was up for re-election on his regular term which ended with the new year.  So he should not be allowed to vote or be on the Senate floor.  Right?

Or was he just social media objecting without having any real say in the matter?


Yep, as far as I know his term expired on Sunday and he is out.

I suppose it might be theoretically possible for him to be appointed to his own seat to cover the interim.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freakay: Trump is insane, by the way.  He is speaking right now...


Okay i tried, but had to mute him after he whined about the media and started spouting bullshiat about the monuments again.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: Is it too early to open the 2nd bottle of champagne?


Yes, but you can always open and drink that second can of pineapple juice.
 
DynoFARKjr [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hold on!

I'm not done making popcorn...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: freakay: Trump is insane, by the way.  He is speaking right now...

Okay i tried, but had to mute him after he whined about the media and started spouting bullshiat about the monuments again.


Heh, thanks for reminding me that a Republican Senate overrode his veto on that.
 
Bf+
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OddLlama
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I turned it on to hear what nonsense Trump had to say and nearly got tossed out of the office. Can't say I blame them, 5 seconds of that shiat was headache inducing.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fireproof: TheDarkSaintOfGin: freakay: Trump is insane, by the way.  He is speaking right now...

Okay i tried, but had to mute him after he whined about the media and started spouting bullshiat about the monuments again.

Heh, thanks for reminding me that a Republican Senate overrode his veto on that.


I live to serve.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biden to nominate Merritt Garland for AG...
 
