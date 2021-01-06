 Skip to content
(BBC)   Instagram influencers are exempt from stay at home orders because their sponsored luxury vacations are classified as work   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd rather get mad at all the politicians and actual rich people travelling around than a bunch of bleached assholes sitting in empty cafes and tempting fate for likes.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure we've been over this one already.  COVID-19 restrictions are only for the poors.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Pretty sure we've been over this one already.  COVID-19 restrictions are only for the poors.


If they were rich, they wouldn't need sponsored vacations.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: v2micca: Pretty sure we've been over this one already.  COVID-19 restrictions are only for the poors.

If they were rich, they wouldn't need sponsored vacations.


you think the rich stay rich by paying for shiat?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#livingmybestlifecoughcoughcough
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q. What do you call 150 influencers plummeting towards the Atlantic in a Boeing 737 Max?

A. A good start.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Q. What do you call 150 influencers plummeting towards the Atlantic in a Boeing 737 Max?

A. A good start.


Season Finale
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I wish Al Gore had never invented the internet.
Farkabuncha ' influencers' and their followers.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shut up and do what you are ordered to do.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confucius say: what is influencer if one can not be influenced.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I be upset influencers are engaging is risky behavior? Cause I'd prefer to encourage these folk to swim with sharks and the like.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah "influencers"...is there nothing they can't fark up?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you look at those 'influencers'?  ... The gov also might be trying to get those folks out of the country so they can close and lock the doors behind them...
 
