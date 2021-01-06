 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Danish kid's TV show tells the tale of a man who uses his 3 meter-long arms to overcome challenges. And by "arms" they mean "penis"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure how well it will do in Denmark, but a cartoon about a man with a 9 foot long tentacle dong he can't control would be a Huge hit in Japan.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about a woman with a giant vagina who keeps losing her car keys?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rich history of storytelling, from Beowulf to Giant Dick Man.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Not sure how well it will do in Denmark, but a cartoon about a man with a 9 foot long tentacle dong he can't control would be a Huge hit in Japan.


They do have a thing for giant male genitals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This disgusts me. As a well endowed man, I am more than just my penis.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic because such a penis would be useless.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest that, in the name of gender equity, they produce a sister series, if you will, about a woman who cant stop squirting called "The Golden Girl".
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denmark?  Are we sure this isn't actually Japan, maybe even China or South Korea, we're talking about?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The struggle is real.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It worked in "The Boys"...
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: The struggle is real.


Username checks out
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you dropped the ball. If ever there was a perfect use of the Weeners tag...
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a 'weeners' tag?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, hopefully this means we'll finally get some tv programming featuring women with large breasts.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: This disgusts me. As a well endowed man, I am more than just my penis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jutlander invasion of England was done by pole vaulters.  The Angles and Saxons used boats.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that article took my mind off worries briefly, thank you I think. Now to delete it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Not sure how well it will do in Denmark, but a cartoon about a man with a 9 foot long tentacle dong he can't control would be a Huge hit in Japan.


Eveready was a pretty big hit on college campuses. But it's hardly suitable for children and you have to wonder what the people who produce this animation were thinking.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How the fark did this get made?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Ironic because such a penis would be useless.


"it can perform rescue operations, etch murals, hoist a flag and even steal ice-cream from children."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denmark launches children's TV show about man with giant penis

I have a name, you know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Ultra Smider Tøjet (Ultra Strips Down) caused outrage in 2020 for presenting children aged 11-13 with a panel of nude adults, but, argues Højsted, such criticism was unjustified.

Joey, have you ever seen a grown man naked?
"Well yeah, several are standing right in front of me."
"Oh right"
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: mrparks: Ironic because such a penis would be useless.

"it can perform rescue operations, etch murals, hoist a flag and even steal ice-cream from children."


Can it hammer a six inch spike through a board? A girl's got to have her standards.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theonion.com/mock-me-if-y​o​u-will-but-this-huge-cock-has-gotten-m​e-o-1819583937
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Can it hammer a six inch spike through a board


Not right now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a ham...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: John Dillermand has an extraordinary penis. So extraordinary, in fact, that it can perform rescue operations, etch murals, hoist a flag and even steal ice-cream from children.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: This disgusts me. As a well endowed man, I am more than just my penis.


Welp, looks like we found Jonah Falcon's FARK username.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Not sure how well it will do in Denmark, but a cartoon about a man with a 9 foot long tentacle dong he can't control would be a Huge hit in Japan.


It could work in the US too. The giant dick on Pennsylvania Ave was very popular to a lot of people.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice that Chuck Tingle is expanding to other media
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enormous Penis a cappella (Da Vinci's Notebook)
Youtube HpY3ggKAPIE
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Private_Citizen: Not sure how well it will do in Denmark, but a cartoon about a man with a 9 foot long tentacle dong he can't control would be a Huge hit in Japan.

It could work in the US too. The giant dick on Pennsylvania Ave was very popular to a lot of people.


The show got cancelled though.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Ironic because such a penis would be useless.


If he is capable of getting an erection, blood would just drain out of the rest of his body.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since premiering on Saturday, opponents have condemned the idea of a man who cannot control his penis


Hope they never see the episode of South Park where Jimmy keeps on popping boners all the time.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will this show be picked up by PBS or perhaps Nickelodeon? I would love to see the reaction in the US.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this April 1st?
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: Will this show be picked up by PBS or perhaps Dickelodeon? I would love to see the reaction in the US.


FTFY
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Ironic because such a penis would be useless.


Your lack of creativity is disappointing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: Will this show be picked up by PBS or perhaps Nickelodeon? I would love to see the reaction in the US.


They should run it on Adult Swim.  I'd watch that.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...Just the tip.

Dear God, please, JUST THE TIP.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: mrparks: Ironic because such a penis would be useless.

"it can perform rescue operations, etch murals, hoist a flag and even steal ice-cream from children."


So he has a prehensile cock? My word, what will they think of next.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

camarugala: Keyser_Soze_Death: mrparks: Ironic because such a penis would be useless.

"it can perform rescue operations, etch murals, hoist a flag and even steal ice-cream from children."

So he has a prehensile cock? My word, what will they think of next.


They've had detachable ones for almost 30 years.
 
Slypork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Slypork: Private_Citizen: Not sure how well it will do in Denmark, but a cartoon about a man with a 9 foot long tentacle dong he can't control would be a Huge hit in Japan.

It could work in the US too. The giant dick on Pennsylvania Ave was very popular to a lot of people.

The show got cancelled though.


Actually it is moving from C-SPAN to syndication at a Florida station. It won't have as broad of exposure but will still be available online to hard-core fans.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Slypork: Psychopusher: Slypork: Private_Citizen: Not sure how well it will do in Denmark, but a cartoon about a man with a 9 foot long tentacle dong he can't control would be a Huge hit in Japan.

It could work in the US too. The giant dick on Pennsylvania Ave was very popular to a lot of people.

The show got cancelled though.

Actually it is moving from C-SPAN to syndication at a Florida station. It won't have as broad of exposure but will still be available online to hard-core fans.


You can even visit the studio:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Long arms? Obligatory!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Critics condemn idea of animated series about a man who cannot control his penis"

Big deal, that's all of us.
 
