The most dangerous thing for wildlife in Australia? Feral cats
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  
It used to be little baby bunny rabbits, but the bubunic plague did a number on them.
 
make me some tea
1 hour ago  
Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.
 
Kat09tails
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.


This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.
 
alice_600
39 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.

This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.


Well if people would take their cats indoors and take care of them they wouldn't have thus problem. Lots of cats get kicked out once they're not kittens anymore.
 
XSLUMLORDX
36 minutes ago  
Yep, NZ too.
 
Dork Gently
30 minutes ago  
Australia's wildlife are at least 20 times more likely to come across a deadly feral cat than one of the country's native predators, according to a new study.

[...]

The study also found there were about nine cats for every square kilometre in the area studied, but there were only 0.4 quolls.

I have a terribly complicated explanation for why wildlife are at least 20 times more likely to come across a cat as a quoll: There are more than 20 times as many cats as quolls.
 
Wesdog
28 minutes ago  

alice_600: Kat09tails: make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.

This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.

Well if people would take their cats indoors and take care of them they wouldn't have thus problem. Lots of cats get kicked out once they're not kittens anymore.


The folks who say "keep your cats inside" have likely not had inside cats and had to clean the litter box every day.
 
TheGreatGazoo
25 minutes ago  
Most domestic cats I've come across couldn't hunt anything more sophisticated then a can of food.
 
steklo
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I should cancel my flight to Australia"
 
PapermonkeyExpress
22 minutes ago  

Wesdog: alice_600: Kat09tails: make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.

This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.

Well if people would take their cats indoors and take care of them they wouldn't have thus problem. Lots of cats get kicked out once they're not kittens anymore.

The folks who say "keep your cats inside" have likely not had inside cats and had to clean the litter box every day.


Pro tip: don't get a cat then.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
20 minutes ago  
Spay and neuter......
 
shiny dagmar
17 minutes ago  

Wesdog: alice_600: Kat09tails: make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.

This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.

Well if people would take their cats indoors and take care of them they wouldn't have thus problem. Lots of cats get kicked out once they're not kittens anymore.

The folks who say "keep your cats inside" have likely not had inside cats and had to clean the litter box every day.


I have three inside cats and scoop their boxes twice a day.

Keep your cats inside.
 
Bslim
15 minutes ago  
Cats and chazzwazzas are the reasons why I'll never move to Australia.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
14 minutes ago  
Although it's hard because they banned a lot of stuff. License more people to shoot them. And put a bounty up. Humans can make almost anything extinct given the chance.
 
craigmoz
14 minutes ago  

Wesdog: alice_600: Kat09tails: make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.

This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.

Well if people would take their cats indoors and take care of them they wouldn't have thus problem. Lots of cats get kicked out once they're not kittens anymore.

The folks who say "keep your cats inside" have likely not had inside cats and had to clean the litter box every day.


Some of the newer litter options are pretty good in keeping the stink away.  Arm&Hammer in the Black box is legit.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
12 minutes ago  

alice_600: Kat09tails: make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.

This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.

Well if people would take their cats indoors and take care of them they wouldn't have thus problem. Lots of cats get kicked out once they're not kittens anymore.


I have 2 cats that must have been kicked to the curb when they became adults. They just started hanging around, looking hungry. They had become almost feral. After I earned their trust (one took a lot longer than the other), we took them to the vet and had them neutered. They now live happily in a catio, and are also allowed to come into the house.

/5 cats total
//None are wandering the streets
///Yes, my wife and I are crazy cat people
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
10 minutes ago  

Bslim: Cats and chazzwazzas are the reasons why I'll never move to Australia.


I'm afraid of drop bears.
 
jso2897
2 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Although it's hard because they banned a lot of stuff. License more people to shoot them. And put a bounty up. Humans can make almost anything extinct given the chance.


It's a lot more efficient and effective to catch large, mature males, spay them, and release them again.
They are smart, and hard to hunt, and nobody has ever put a dent in them by shooting them.
 
make me some tea
1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: alice_600: Kat09tails: make me some tea: Truth.

Feral cats are a terror on wildlife and native species globally.

This. Really all outdoor domestic or feral cats are. Humans, pigs, cats are an invasive bane to wildlife.

Well if people would take their cats indoors and take care of them they wouldn't have thus problem. Lots of cats get kicked out once they're not kittens anymore.

I have 2 cats that must have been kicked to the curb when they became adults. They just started hanging around, looking hungry. They had become almost feral. After I earned their trust (one took a lot longer than the other), we took them to the vet and had them neutered. They now live happily in a catio, and are also allowed to come into the house.

/5 cats total
//None are wandering the streets
///Yes, my wife and I are crazy cat people


We have 2 cats, 1 of which was abandoned by a former neighbor and we have converted her to an indoor cat.
 
drxym
less than a minute ago  
I'm sure it would be fairly easy to trap feral cats in problem areas - stinky cat food and a bunch of cages should trap the majority. The bigger issue is the boo hoo outrage if they were euthanized afterwards.
 
