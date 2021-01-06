 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Walking into a stranger's apartment and passing out on their couch is never a good idea. It's an even worse idea when you are carrying drugs   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
19
    More: PSA, Pennsylvania, Syncope, Victim, Trespass, Preliminary hearing, PASS, Grand jury, According to Jim  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless you offer to share the drugs.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The drugs do make that more likely, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The drugs do make that more likely, though.


Agreed and came here to say this so I'll have to figure out something else to say.

"after he allegedly walked into a stranger's apartment " - TFA

PSA: Lock your doors, people.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How heavy are the drugs?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 630x289]


What an illustration of such a low-brow situation.

It's clear that whoever bought that couch didn't measure the space first because it clearly covers the window by at least 4 inches.

/Married
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's even worse if you're a cop and have COVID.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...the suspect didn't know how or why he was there. .."

Sounds Druish to me.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 7 I went with my parents to see a friend at an apartment complex in Hollywood. I fell asleep and they woke me up to leave. While stand at the car waiting on them to exchange pleasantries, I guess I fell asleep again because the next thing I know I was being woken up by police. I had slept-walked into a woman's apartment and climbed in her bed while she was in the shower. My folks thought I had been kidnapped. Search helicopters and all until the woman came running out of her apartment. CSB
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: How heavy are the drugs?


Great question!

/I C WAT U DID THEY'RE
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breach in protocol. You have to cop the house first.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: How heavy are the drugs?


I bet they were a lot less heavy by the time they got into the evidence locker, IYKWIM.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Altoona?

This is something I would expect from Johnstown.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: It's clear that whoever bought that couch didn't measure the space first because it clearly covers the window by at least 4 inches.


oh you know it was set up by a man too. Look there's no curtains or window treatment either, just boring old shades...

/also married
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, when should I do it subby?
 
ObviousMimic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cocaine's a hell of a drug.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldJames: [Fark user image 306x165]


Appropriate.

Exactly.

Perfect.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
[This is funnier if you imagine Peter O'Toole or Richard Harris reciting it.]

In my misspent youth, I was prone to muscle spasms in my neck. Every few months, one would seize control and I'd be down for the count for a couple of days. One beautiful Fall day, the seizure coincided with a long break from work, and it was bad enough to call a doctor in the neighborhood about it. Horrible pain of a kind you can't fake. Over the years I've noticed that medical people can spot malingering around 99% of the time. Anyway, in those more innocent days, the doctor prescribed Valium and Tylenol-3. "In a couple of days, you'll be right as rain." I took the scrips over to the pharmacy across the street and had them filled. It was still too painful to walk so while I waited for the drugs to do their thing, I nursed a Coke at the lunch counter. (That tells you how long ago this was.) Well, the Coke had a bottom and the bottom was reached before either of the drugs took hold. So I braved the pain and walked home.

About midway there, both drugs kicked in. Recall the scene in the 1st Austin Powers movie where Austin mimics walking downstairs. With each stride, my head drooped closer and closer to the street. Very soon there was simply going to be a bag of blue jeans and long hair on the sidewalk. I looked up and discovered to my joy that a former housemate's apartment was right there. There had been a party there only days before. But after knocking on the door, my friend G. didn't answer: instead his current housemate (R.) whom I'd never met was the guy who greeted me. In some impossible words, I told him who I was and what was happening. He somehow understood, showed me the couch, and there I collapsed for a couple of hours. And this is the amazing thing: when I awoke nobody else was in the house. R. -- who didn't know me from Adam -- trusted a complete stranger not to walk away with any valuables and had gone. (To be fair: this was our bohemian youth. Nobody had any valuables.)

Anyway, flash forward 40 years. R is now a distinguished professorial gent, active in all manner of civic duties. And, I'm -- well -- me. Undistinguished. Absent from but the minimum of civic duties. At some party, I finally cornered R to thank him, lo these many years ago. He didn't remember. Apparently letting strange drooping bohemians into his home was completely unremarkable.

[Aren't you glad you read that in Peter O'Toole's voice. Much funnier.]
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.