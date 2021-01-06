 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Heads up North Korean yutes, despot dictator Kim Jong-un says its the gulags for you if you use 'slang' words like despoty dick-tater yo (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, South Korea, Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Il-sung, bizarre new law, Korean War, Korean language  
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cracking down on text slang?  I guess not everything he does is bad.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they even have cell phones to begin with
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Like they even have cell phones to begin with


Of course they do. Glorious Leader invented them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, brutal dictator suck and all, but wouldn't it be cool if you could be one?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's a 'yuths'?

Fredgwynne.jpg
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, students and young people are clever, so they are very careful to delete their text messages as soon as possible after sending them."

Yeah.  That's clever.  Those messages aren't gonna reside on a server somewhere.  Not gonna have a crawler looking for these terms.  Nope.  Clever.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What South Korea needs to start doing is appealing to the NK military. The only way anything is going to change is a coup.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm, goulash!

lekkerensimpel.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What South Korea needs to start doing is appealing to the NK military. The only way anything is going to change is a coup.


Well maybe not the only way, but certainly the path which results in the least blood shed.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OMG
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like the Kim family is taking seriously its aim to invent insurrection.

Lets see how this plays out Cotton!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The problem is that China is terrified of a western oriented country bordering China. They will provide whatever is required to keep Kim in power. I'm pretty sure even if there was a military coup, China would flood NK with troops to restore Kim.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a little despot, short and stout
This is my dogma, that's how I spout
When I want attention, hear me shout
I make the whole world live in doubt
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone remember that American kid who got caught stealing a propaganda poster and gulag'd until he was a dying vegetable? I wonder if our strong Republican leader ever got around to making them pay for that.
 
