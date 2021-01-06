 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Queens Daily Eagle)   Queens woman faces 25 years in prison for first degree criminal possession of rap video props   (queenseagle.com) divider line
39
    More: Stupid, Gun, Electric charge, Firearm, Ammunition, Crime, Weapon, supposed firearms, possible 25-year prison sentence  
•       •       •

1269 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big Butts?

/I can not lie
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She is an easy target.
Black woman, and technically unarmed.

If you went after a real criminal in NYC, you would find them male, white, and armed.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ACAB.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She is an easy target.
Black woman, and technically unarmed.

If you went after a real criminal in NYC, you would find them male, white, and armed.


For example...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


The only way this makes any sense is if the law is written such that it doesn't matter that the actual firearm was missing multiple key bits, any of which would render it unable to fire.  But it looks like the law does, in fact, require that the firearm be "operable".

Or maybe the prosecutor is just being abusive, although even then you would think the judge would listen to a defense motion to dismiss the charges.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paging the NRA, NRA to the white phone. The cops just one step away from taking your guns. Better get there stat.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She' still alive, which is beyond surprising.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


This is extremely common. Prosecutors try to draw out frivolous cases all the time in the hopes of getting some kind of lesser plea deal. It technically counts as a win and looks better on their records. And it destroys innocent lives, especially if they aren't willing to back down and refuse to admit guilt.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


Seems like the chick who is the DA offered her a plea, which she didn't accept, so she wants to be a hardass and get some type of conviction out of it.  In the story, the judge sounded pretty skeptical of the charges.  In reading the DA's bio, sounds like she is a long term NYC political hack who bounces from one political job to another.

Two interesting things in her bio. One, she nearly beat Anthony Weiner in the democratic primary for his congressional seat.  The other, her domestic partner is Curtis Sliwa.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And if she moved to Texas, they will call her a wimp for having fake guns. Go figure the USA.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In a statement, detective Denise Moroney, a spokesperson for the NYPD, said, "Firearms were recovered on Friday, December 27, 2019, in regard to a search warrant and deemed inoperable at a later date."
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*sigh* Forest Hills, of course.

I'm somewhat glad I moved, though I really do miss the Cuban restaurant on 70th.
 
Cheron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


Kalief Browder was arrested for theft. He had a record so he was sent to Rikers Island. By law, he can only be held without trial but each time this came up the DA asked for a one day continuance. Because the courts are over book one day translates to six weeks. He spent more than 1,000 days in Rikers awaiting his speedy trial.

Wouldn't surprise me at all if DA wasn't trying to save face by keeping this hanging over her until it becomes easier to plead.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dark brew: In a statement, detective Denise Moroney, a spokesperson for the NYPD, said, "Firearms were recovered on Friday, December 27, 2019, in regard to a search warrant and deemed inoperable at a later date."

In a statement, detective Denise Moroney, a spokesperson for the NYPD, said, "Firearms were recovered on Friday, December 27, 2019, in regard to a search warrant and deemed inoperable at a later date

."

Ugh, fat fingered it before but this is a bullshiat statement.  Cops may not be the sharpest of all tools, but they can tell an airsoft gun from a real one.  They knew all of those "firearms" were fake when they were posing for that dumb picture with shiateating grins.  But what the hell do they care? Run someone's life for a little bit, even if the charges get dropped later no skin off their backs.  It's farking disgusting.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Paging the NRA, NRA to the white phone. The cops just one step away from taking your guns. Better get there stat.


I had this same thought. If the NRA actually cares about gun rights, you'd think they'd be all over cases like this where the prosecutors are totally over-reaching.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?

The only way this makes any sense is if the law is written such that it doesn't matter that the actual firearm was missing multiple key bits, any of which would render it unable to fire.  But it looks like the law does, in fact, require that the firearm be "operable".

Or maybe the prosecutor is just being abusive, although even then you would think the judge would listen to a defense motion to dismiss the charges.


There's specific wording that exempts inoperable firearms from any of the myriad gun laws.  And by those law definitions, air soft aren't classified as firearm (requires combustion to propel an object).  She there's no leg here.  At least with the info provided.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Paging the NRA, NRA to the white phone. The cops just one step away from taking your guns. Better get there stat.


Uh, do you actually think that the 2nd Amendment has any actual legal sway in New York City?  Gun rights are effectively dead there, and the recent elections aren't going to help matters.

Also, just for kicks, did you cheer on Cuomo's legal attacks on the NRA?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


Read closer "almost" are are not actual firearms.  NY gun laws being what they are you would think she would "almost" pay more attention.
 
zbtop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The one actual firearm was rendered "inoperable" because the trigger, hand grip and internal components were all missing, according to the NYPD's firearms analysis.

This is what's getting this woman in trouble. Under US law, this is not a legal deactivation, that is still considered a legally controlled firearm. Unless the receiver/frame is destroyed (by very specific methods, ATF will tell you how many pieces you have to cut it into with a torch and how wide each cut has to be) that's still considered a gun.

All those parts removed are legally uncontrolled parts that can be bought and sold and possessed by anyone, it's the receiver (where all those parts plug into) that's the legally controlled item, regardless of functionality. That's why you can buy an AR15 receiver that's nothing but a chunk of forged and machined aluminum, but have to go through a background check to take it home, but can buy a stock/barrel/grip/bolt like they were groceries.

However, if whatever charge she's facing is being upgraded to 1st degree for the airsoft guns, that's extra stupid, but is also exactly the kind of thing one would expect from the NYPD, the same organization that demands its officers use a special stupid-heavy trigger in their guns that results in them being unable to hit anything they intended because they haven't wanted to change their training practices since the 70's to keep their nose-gold-diggers off the bang-switch.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?

Seems like the chick who is the DA offered her a plea, which she didn't accept, so she wants to be a hardass and get some type of conviction out of it.  In the story, the judge sounded pretty skeptical of the charges.  In reading the DA's bio, sounds like she is a long term NYC political hack who bounces from one political job to another.

Two interesting things in her bio. One, she nearly beat Anthony Weiner in the democratic primary for his congressional seat.  The other, her domestic partner is Curtis Sliwa.


This is the district that gave us both Anthony Weiner and Chuck Schumer.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zbtop: The one actual firearm was rendered "inoperable" because the trigger, hand grip and internal components were all missing, according to the NYPD's firearms analysis.

This is what's getting this woman in trouble. Under US law, this is not a legal deactivation, that is still considered a legally controlled firearm. Unless the receiver/frame is destroyed (by very specific methods, ATF will tell you how many pieces you have to cut it into with a torch and how wide each cut has to be) that's still considered a gun.

All those parts removed are legally uncontrolled parts that can be bought and sold and possessed by anyone, it's the receiver (where all those parts plug into) that's the legally controlled item, regardless of functionality. That's why you can buy an AR15 receiver that's nothing but a chunk of forged and machined aluminum, but have to go through a background check to take it home, but can buy a stock/barrel/grip/bolt like they were groceries.

However, if whatever charge she's facing is being upgraded to 1st degree for the airsoft guns, that's extra stupid, but is also exactly the kind of thing one would expect from the NYPD, the same organization that demands its officers use a special stupid-heavy trigger in their guns that results in them being unable to hit anything they intended because they haven't wanted to change their training practices since the 70's to keep their nose-gold-diggers off the bang-switch.


Good point, though that's federal law.  In NY, it's not that stringent.  Though if ask it's missing is the firing pin then it's considered an "imitation gun" which can cause different problems.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does she have a gofundme for her legal fees?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Dork Gently: zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?

The only way this makes any sense is if the law is written such that it doesn't matter that the actual firearm was missing multiple key bits, any of which would render it unable to fire.  But it looks like the law does, in fact, require that the firearm be "operable".

Or maybe the prosecutor is just being abusive, although even then you would think the judge would listen to a defense motion to dismiss the charges.

There's specific wording that exempts inoperable firearms from any of the myriad gun laws.  And by those law definitions, air soft aren't classified as firearm (requires combustion to propel an object).  She there's no leg here.  At least with the info provided.


Yeah your statement is fake news.  Go grab a stripped lower receiver for an AR 15, no controls, no guts at all and try to sell it on line without an FFL.  We will all watch and laugh.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She is an easy target.
Black woman, and technically unarmed.


As a matter of interest, and without expressing doubt, how do you know she's black? I can't find a picture online and "Elizaveta Zlatkis" doesn't sound like a very black name.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

orbister: vudukungfu: She is an easy target.
Black woman, and technically unarmed.

As a matter of interest, and without expressing doubt, how do you know she's black? I can't find a picture online and "Elizaveta Zlatkis" doesn't sound like a very black name.


Triggered by the rap video mention 😂
 
caljar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


It really depends.  In my city, a pellet gun is legally defined as a firearm.  That way, laws like brandishing, carrying in public, and shooting in city limits and such are just as valid with a realistic looking pellet gun as a real gunpower gun.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: She is an easy target.
Black woman, and technically unarmed.

If you went after a real criminal in NYC, you would find them male, white, and armed.


Who said she was black? There are no news sources to go on about her race. Her maiden name is Zlatkis and her married name is Selimi. Her relative is Evgeniy Zlatkis.

These people are Eastern European but nice job making this a race issue when there wasn't any.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?

Seems like the chick who is the DA offered her a plea, which she didn't accept, so she wants to be a hardass and get some type of conviction out of it.  In the story, the judge sounded pretty skeptical of the charges.  In reading the DA's bio, sounds like she is a long term NYC political hack who bounces from one political job to another.

Two interesting things in her bio. One, she nearly beat Anthony Weiner in the democratic primary for his congressional seat.  The other, her domestic partner is Curtis Sliwa.


Didn't Silwa announce he is running for NYC Mayor next year?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


exactly.

I have no doubt the prosecutor has made the offer to drop the charges IF she agrees not to sue the city for arresting her in the first place
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this like them busting people for having fake drugs?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: zeroflight222: Dork Gently: zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?

The only way this makes any sense is if the law is written such that it doesn't matter that the actual firearm was missing multiple key bits, any of which would render it unable to fire.  But it looks like the law does, in fact, require that the firearm be "operable".

Or maybe the prosecutor is just being abusive, although even then you would think the judge would listen to a defense motion to dismiss the charges.

There's specific wording that exempts inoperable firearms from any of the myriad gun laws.  And by those law definitions, air soft aren't classified as firearm (requires combustion to propel an object).  She there's no leg here.  At least with the info provided.

Yeah your statement is fake news.  Go grab a stripped lower receiver for an AR 15, no controls, no guts at all and try to sell it on line without an FFL.  We will all watch and laugh.


She's being prosecuted under state law, not federal law.

And the "first degree" charge seems to require possession of at least ten actual firearms.  (Or explosives, which no one has suggested was the case.)
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zbtop: However, if whatever charge she's facing is being upgraded to 1st degree for the airsoft guns, that's extra stupid, but is also exactly the kind of thing one would expect from the NYPD, the same organization that demands its officers use a special stupid-heavy trigger in their guns that results in them being unable to hit anything they intended because they haven't wanted to change their training practices since the 70's to keep their nose-gold-diggers off the bang-switch.


Buy stupid guns, win stupid prizes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Joe USer: *sigh* Forest Hills, of course.

I'm somewhat glad I moved, though I really do miss the Cuban restaurant on 70th.


What's up with Forrest Hills? I used to live on Kessel St near PS 144. Was one of the better neighborhoods in Queens back then.
 
Stibium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Turbo Cojones: zeroflight222: Dork Gently: zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?

The only way this makes any sense is if the law is written such that it doesn't matter that the actual firearm was missing multiple key bits, any of which would render it unable to fire.  But it looks like the law does, in fact, require that the firearm be "operable".

Or maybe the prosecutor is just being abusive, although even then you would think the judge would listen to a defense motion to dismiss the charges.

There's specific wording that exempts inoperable firearms from any of the myriad gun laws.  And by those law definitions, air soft aren't classified as firearm (requires combustion to propel an object).  She there's no leg here.  At least with the info provided.

Yeah your statement is fake news.  Go grab a stripped lower receiver for an AR 15, no controls, no guts at all and try to sell it on line without an FFL.  We will all watch and laugh.

She's being prosecuted under state law, not federal law.

And the "first degree" charge seems to require possession of at least ten actual firearms.  (Or explosives, which no one has suggested was the case.)


NYS probably has a rider law that says anything illegal under federal statues is also illegal in the state's jurisdiction. That's why the ATF/FBI isn't going to get a crack at it, not their jurisdiction, but the state can prosecute using federal law.

Very capricious and misguided laws, but thems the breaks.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Not a single one is an actual firearm, so how does a firearm charge even apply?  Are they sticking with it hoping to plead to something else and thus "prove" them justified?


Only charge I can see that could stick would be the one real gun.  If the receiver if real, a person would have to comply with NY state law regarding registration and possession, regardless if it was functional.

You can be charged with possession of an unregistered machine gun if you have a single part of a machine gun (e.g., the trigger from an M16, which is slightly different from the trigger for an AR15) in the same location as your AR15 ("constructive possession").  BATFE has backed off on such prosecutions, given the huge number of M16 parts on the market that can fit in an AR15 without modifying the receiver.  Most folks don't even know of the differences.  Feds will charge if they need some more charges against a very bad person, but otherwise they would just confiscate the part in question and tell the owner to be more careful.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got it. Looks like she wanted to stunt that thug life but got upset when she actually has to live it?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Altimus Prime: edmo: Paging the NRA, NRA to the white phone. The cops just one step away from taking your guns. Better get there stat.

I had this same thought. If the NRA actually cares about gun rights, you'd think they'd be all over cases like this where the prosecutors are totally over-reaching.


This case has been covered heavily in various right wing/pro gun/pro libertarian types of media, but it doesn't look like the NRA has been involved.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.