(Newsweek)   What is Three Kings Day? Let us explain, my main man   (newsweek.com) divider line
26
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right, subby. It's the day we celebrate Mark Wahlberg being forced to drink oil while George Clooney and Ice Cube lead a rag-tag group of refugees through the Iraqi desert as part of their scheme to steal Kuwaiti gold. I celebrate it every year.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A day to watch one of the best War Satires of the past 30 years?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't remember if I liked it or not. I know I saw it in theaters but I couldn't tell you exactly what happened
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 700x380]

A day to watch one of the best War Satires of the past 30 years?


It's no Kelly's Heroes but it holds up in its own.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's middle Eastern.
It involves guys with mysterious packages in robes, sandals and turbans.
Send in seal team 6
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to ABC10, kids who celebrate the Epiphany traditionally leave their shoes outside their doors overnight on January 5 and find toys and presents in them the following morning.

I left my shoes outside my door and some b*tch stole them.

Also acceptable: I left my shoes outside my door and a dog crapped in them. At least I think it was a dog.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Kings is the day you take down and store your plastic Christmas tree and associated ornaments. Also known as 'when did you say Three Kings was?' or 'should I have cleaned out that garish crap already'-day.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it when we celebrate rubber cigars?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only 3 Kings I know:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you all remember the song?

We three kings of orient are
Tried to smoke a rubber cigar
It was loaded
It exploded
Scattering bodies far

Very reverent.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January 6 is the day your worthless white trash neighbor runs out of excuses and is supposed to take down their Christmas decorations. They still won't.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is also the day that the Russian Orthodox church celebrates Christmas.  They have a mass on the 25th, they do their version of Santa and the presents on New Years, and today is when they have their big family celebrations.  

They also do the presents a little weird.  Everyone gets together, and a guy dressed like a blue version of Santa Claus comes out and hands out the gifts to all the kids.  When I lived in a Russian community in Panama City, all the Russians worked on New Years, so they had a Christmas party that week, never on Christmas, that was often tied to a piano recital, or some other event that a lot of Russian parents were involved in, and then a guy dressed as the American Santa Claus would come out and hand out the presents to the kids afterwards.  My wife and I would send a gift for our son to open, and then he would get his other gifts on Christmas morning itself, because we were splitting the tradition.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kings? I thought they were magi. Which I always envision looking like Wizzo.
chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
DoesItReallyMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm mesmerized by the minute long advertisement before the video starts.

Good grief, how did we get to this awful place?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size


The day I give my liver a rest and only drink three of these?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
secureservercdn.netView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It's middle Eastern.
It involves guys with mysterious packages in robes, sandals and turbans.
Send in seal team 6


Intelligence sources indicated they were involved in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts & attempted bribery of Baby Jesus.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Kings? I thought they were magi. Which I always envision looking like Wizzo.
[chicagotribune.com image 850x478]


Or Whizzo...
Santa's Christmas Circus Starring Whizzo the Clown - The Cinema Snob
Youtube tgo9srWDPfA
 
Biledriver
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/one's more than enough though.
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Blah, blah, blah ... Christmas decorations down, Mardi Gras decorations up, and KING CAKE !!
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Star of Wonder
Youtube muhFfYfWBfw
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oooh I know this one.

It's that day playing straight poker where you end up with a full house, kings over aces, and you hope you didn't just do a tell.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasn't Jesus born in summertime? This timeline doesn't make sense. And this February has 28 days, but last year it had 29? And what's the deal with airline food?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 700x380]

A day to watch one of the best War Satires of the past 30 years?


Is it one of those little cubes you put in water to make soup?
 
