Dr. Fauci predicts normalcy by fall if vaccine distribution is sped up and people stop being f*cking idiots
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds realistic, even with the GOP trying to kill us all.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get the chance to take the vaccine, take the vaccine.

You can ask us questions if you're unsure. we can sometimes be pretty smart
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no normalcy by fall then.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So no normalcy by fall then.


Death, by Bunga Bunga.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, no normalcy by...goddamit Walker!
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words: never.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So no normalcy by fall then.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are going to be people
And people are idiots.
Read any set of comments on FARK or You Tube for proof.
 
saywhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck with that -
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Unlikely' tag last seen being denied access to an ICU bed.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With Biden and the Democrats in charge we can get a solid and patriotic movement to defeat the disease. This country is gonna see a whiplash turnaround on January 21. There will be naysayers but they will quickly STFU.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fano: Walker: So no normalcy by fall then.

Death, by Bunga Bunga.


"That's my fetish"
images.firstpost.comView Full Size

https://www.Boobies.com/world/italian​-​magistrates-investigate-mysterious-dea​th-of-bunga-bunga-model-6271091.html
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I fully expect distribution to get faster and faster.

But people will always be idiots.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: With Biden and the Democrats in charge we can get a solid and patriotic movement to defeat the disease. This country is gonna see a whiplash turnaround on January 21. There will be naysayers but they will quickly STFU.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fiance and i were deciding between october 2021 and may 2022 for our wedding, and as much as i'd like to trust the fauch on this one...may '22 isn't THAT far away :/
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, the trouble is that people are still being farking idiots.

I have spouted off about this a lot lately.  But to reiterate how I feel...

Yes, I blame Cheetolini for downplaying this thing.  I blame him for continue to lie and encourage people to resist mask mandates.  But that was a LONG time ago.  Millions more have become infected.  100,000s have died.  If you are still walking around with a mask, you are a farking moron, and you not only deserve to be fined, but possibly locked up if you keep it up.

There is no excuse for this level of stupidity any more.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you get the chance to take the vaccine, take the vaccine.

You can ask us questions if you're unsure. we can sometimes be pretty smart


I'd take all 3 mixed with a flu shot just to be able to go out to dinner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: With Biden and the Democrats in charge we can get a solid and patriotic movement to defeat the disease. This country is gonna see a whiplash turnaround on January 21. There will be naysayers but they will quickly STFU.


I applaud your optimism in the new administration. I really do. However, it's going to take his whole 4 year term to completely undo the mess that was made by the previous administration. Granted he has experience in the White House so he knows what games to play or not to play with the lobby's and other outside sources. He better have a great pair of garden shears to cut through all the government red tape and he better be ready to be taking orders from Pelosi and Schumer.

I think its going to be a very interesting new 4 years.

However, I do not think anything is going to happen overnight.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
and people stop being f*cking idiots


oh.
You're serious?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 592x415]


mind the agitator
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
IF
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, mid-2022?

Unless of course ______ __ happens and we all die.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Gubbo: If you get the chance to take the vaccine, take the vaccine.

You can ask us questions if you're unsure. we can sometimes be pretty smart

I'd take all 3 mixed with a flu shot just to be able to go out to dinner.


I'd let you take all 3 just to get off this rock and see somewhere different.

I know, my problems aren't as bad as other people, but cabin fever and boredom are a thing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: mind the agitator


but it's the agitator that gets the washing done in the washing machine.

isn't that this thing?

homeandautorepair.comView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Fano: Walker: So no normalcy by fall then.

Death, by Bunga Bunga.

"That's my fetish"
[images.Boobies.com image 640x363]
https://www.Boobies.com/world/italian-​magistrates-investigate-mysterious-dea​th-of-bunga-bunga-model-6271091.html


Love the filterpwned url.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: With Biden and the Democrats in charge we can get a solid and patriotic movement to defeat the disease. This country is gonna see a whiplash turnaround on January 21. There will be naysayers but they will quickly STFU.


I admire your optimism.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*looks at the US*


Yeeeahhhh....suuuuure....
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: He better have a great pair of garden shears to cut through all the government red tape and he better be ready to be taking orders from Pelosi and Schumer.


Personally, I'll settle for "not actively making things worse" from Biden...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tmyk: Walker: Fano: Walker: So no normalcy by fall then.

Death, by Bunga Bunga.

"That's my fetish"
[images.Boobies.com image 640x363]
https://www.Boobies.com/world/italian-​magistrates-investigate-mysterious-dea​th-of-bunga-bunga-model-6271091.html

Love the filterpwned url.


Oh damn, I didn't even notice that lol
 
Cythraul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Normality
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this the same Dr. Fauci that admitted to lying about the herd immunity level needed to provide protection?

Admit it, he's just pulling stuff out of his ass at this point.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PunGent: Personally, I'll settle for "not actively making things worse" from Biden...


I agree. I never had much faith in anyone who was president. No matter the party they are with. It's always been a cluster fark no matter who's in charge. I'm always optimistic when someone new is voted in but in the end, it's always the same bunch of lies and cheating that comes out in the end.

Soon as CNN/MSNBC get off their high democratic donkey, maybe they can run a few news stories on how well or poorly the new admin is doing.

I remain optimistic that its going to be cluster fark, just as the previous 4 years were.

just a different name to make fun of.  I mean it already rolls off the tongue.

Slow Joe and Knee-Pad Harris.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildlifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Yeah, the trouble is that people are still being farking idiots.

I have spouted off about this a lot lately.  But to reiterate how I feel...

Yes, I blame Cheetolini for downplaying this thing.  I blame him for continue to lie and encourage people to resist mask mandates.  But that was a LONG time ago.  Millions more have become infected.  100,000s have died.  If you are still walking around with a mask, you are a farking moron, and you not only deserve to be fined, but possibly locked up if you keep it up.

There is no excuse for this level of stupidity any more.


Ok, I'm throwing out the bullshait card..

What exactly has Trump done that "would have" slown down his response?

The Chinese flu is nothing more than a version of SARS.. did you mask up for the SARS outbreak years ago?
How about the flu last year?
Swine flu? Bird flu? I highly doubt it...
Why so serious about this one?

I had the Chinese flu last year, you just loose your smell and taste..3-4 days.. your back to normal.. if you are healthy, you'll be ok.. the deaths are coming from people whom are unhealthy to begin with.. that's their fault, not mine, nor Cheeto mans...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildlifer: durbnpoisn: Yeah, the trouble is that people are still being farking idiots.

I have spouted off about this a lot lately.  But to reiterate how I feel...

Yes, I blame Cheetolini for downplaying this thing.  I blame him for continue to lie and encourage people to resist mask mandates.  But that was a LONG time ago.  Millions more have become infected.  100,000s have died.  If you are still walking around with a mask, you are a farking moron, and you not only deserve to be fined, but possibly locked up if you keep it up.

There is no excuse for this level of stupidity any more.

Ok, I'm throwing out the bullshait card..

What exactly has Trump done that "would have" slown down his response?

The Chinese flu is nothing more than a version of SARS.. did you mask up for the SARS outbreak years ago?
How about the flu last year?
Swine flu? Bird flu? I highly doubt it...
Why so serious about this one?

I had the Chinese flu last year, you just loose your smell and taste..3-4 days.. your back to normal.. if you are healthy, you'll be ok.. the deaths are coming from people whom are unhealthy to begin with.. that's their fault, not mine, nor Cheeto mans...


clownpenis.fart
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildlifer: durbnpoisn: Yeah, the trouble is that people are still being farking idiots.

I have spouted off about this a lot lately.  But to reiterate how I feel...

Yes, I blame Cheetolini for downplaying this thing.  I blame him for continue to lie and encourage people to resist mask mandates.  But that was a LONG time ago.  Millions more have become infected.  100,000s have died.  If you are still walking around with a mask, you are a farking moron, and you not only deserve to be fined, but possibly locked up if you keep it up.

There is no excuse for this level of stupidity any more.

Ok, I'm throwing out the bullshait card..

What exactly has Trump done that "would have" slown down his response?

The Chinese flu is nothing more than a version of SARS.. did you mask up for the SARS outbreak years ago?
How about the flu last year?
Swine flu? Bird flu? I highly doubt it...
Why so serious about this one?

I had the Chinese flu last year, you just loose your smell and taste..3-4 days.. your back to normal.. if you are healthy, you'll be ok.. the deaths are coming from people whom are unhealthy to begin with.. that's their fault, not mine, nor Cheeto mans...


This post is guaranteed to get a few bites.  Lol

/ chum level: significant
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Is this the same Dr. Fauci that admitted to lying about the herd immunity level needed to provide protection?

Admit it, he's just pulling stuff out of his ass at this point.



Exactly. This is the same Fraud-ci that said all of this nonsense:

Fark user imageView Full Size



At this point, he should be trusted about as much as this doctor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
