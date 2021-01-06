 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   French baker on hunger strike to protest deportation order. Temple of the Dog approves   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I heard bakers like him are mean because they whip the cream and beat the eggs.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well played, Subs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have been unable to find a bakery here that has baguettes like in France and my attempts to make a traditional baguette sucked did not work out so well.  America's Test Kitchen has a baguette recipe I will try soon.
 
151
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/understood that reference
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I have been unable to find a bakery here that has baguettes like in France and my attempts to make a traditional baguette sucked did not work out so well.  America's Test Kitchen has a baguette recipe I will try soon.


The hard part: You need a very high humidity environment to get the crust that French baguettes have. In traditional bakeries, the ovens are heated by steam and they shoot a bunch of steam into the oven at the start of the cycle. Replicating this isn't particularly easy at home, but if you want french bread with a traditional curst, that's what you need to do.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby is playing to my GenX heart and I'm loving it.

That's still a killer song no matter who you are or when you were born.

Temple Of The Dog - Hunger Strike
Youtube VUb450Alpps
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the apprentice was a minor when he arrived, couldn't the baker have adopted him to make him a legal resident?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or marry him now?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
French butcher seen sharpening knives, French candlestick-maker salivating.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I also, am old.
 
