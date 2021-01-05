 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Europe's vaccine rollouts are about as bad as the US, and they don't have us to deal with in the process   (nytimes.com) divider line
12
    More: Ironic, Vaccination, Vaccine, Immune system, vaccine purchases, vaccine effort, Monday of the first doses of the vaccine, mRNA vaccines, top government performance  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 8:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's always going to be issues at first with anything, this will all improve for both the U.S.A. and them. Give it time.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rollout? Ludacris approves.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Rollout? Ludacris approves.


Did someone say rollout?
Autobots, transform and roll out!
Youtube BYOWdUiflTg
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is surprising  only to those  who don't pay attention to news outside their own borders.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Aussie gov't is doing a press release now.  Mid to late Feb for phase 1.  Major hospitals (with the -70C fridges) will be doing the Pfizer vaccine and only the Pfizer vaccine.  Other sites will be doing the AstraZeneca's which will be made locally but the 1st batch will be an imported.  Priority group one is health workers, phase 2 are the unhealthy people. At this point healthy children are in the last group.  They are waiting for the TGA (like the US FDA) approval and then two weeks for Pfizer to deliver, up to a one week for testing and then widespread vaccinations.  It will be free.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With all due respect, subby, and thank you for your service, calling a vaccine rollout BAD is just trolling for clicks. I know you want to keep with the times and the mood, but these things have to start slowly and with fits and starts. The vaccine is just about the most positive thing humanity has going for it these days.

I wish things were better, but I am not going to crap on vaccines or the people trying to administer them.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So will rich Aussies get to bribe their way to the front?  Or family members of the nurses and doctors get called after hours to come in and get free shots from left over vials?  Oh, I know, will politicians decide they are essential and get shots before hospital workers and EMT's?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: There's always going to be issues at first with anything, this will all improve for both the U.S.A. and them. Give it time.


Reads: "Once the grifters are done pilfering I'll get my riches, let that golden stream trickle down on me baby"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: So will rich Aussies get to bribe their way to the front?


No, those that have wrestled and killed a croc or shark with their bare hands as they are national treasures that must be preserved.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Farks American exceptionalism bias is acting up again. The USA is doing quite well compared to peer nations. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: There's always going to be issues at first with anything, this will all improve for both the U.S.A. and them. Give it time.


True, but the alternative is a treasure trove of clicks, and posting these with a inflammatory comment (red, blue, rich, etc.) generates likes and retweets.

Facts are not important anymore.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: So will rich Aussies get to bribe their way to the front?  Or family members of the nurses and doctors get called after hours to come in and get free shots from left over vials?  Oh, I know, will politicians decide they are essential and get shots before hospital workers and EMT's?


The Aussie PM said that the himself and states premier are at the top of the list but no one else in his cabinet will be.  He hinted that is a PR stunt to show it is safe and to try to sideswipe anti-vaxers.  The heads of the medical and logistics departments are in the 1st group as are everyone else in that production chain.  They expect 80,000 a week.

Some of the European problems are related to underestimating how to deploy to places like nursing homes and they are looking at how to fix those problems before the vaccine arrives.

It will be hard to bribe your way into the Pfizer roll out.  Once the local production of AstraZeneca's starts then it will be much easier to bribe your way to the top of the list but by then, it will be already into phase 2 which includes unhealthy people and critical infrastructure workers including management.

There are 299 active cases in the country now. Every dose here is a dose that isn't used where it would be more useful.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.