(WFSB Connecticut)   Officials perplexed as to how a small private school in CT was deemed critical infrastructure by the CDC and received vaccine doses ahead of healthcare workers   (wfsb.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The head of the school told the Associated Press that the Centers for Disease Control reached out in late December, informing him that the Williams School was part of the 'critical infrastructure group.'

Yeah, I'm sure that's exactly how it happened.  The CDC is like *this* with small private schools in Connecticut.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Were they all willing to take it? If so, they're doing better than hospital staff it seems
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$omething fishy here.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess all you critics just don't want to think of the children, do you. They are our future, you know?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whose children were going there?
 
EvilToni [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Honestly, the people who work at schools shouldbe getting vaccinated before the elderly.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$omething fishy here.


Not sure it is a money thing, only 11 got the vax and it isn't like it went to the kids or their parents, it went to the staff.  From my experience, teachers at private schools are not very well paid, so if a few of them got it a little early, far worse things have happened with this.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: TommyDeuce: $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$​$omething fishy here.

Not sure it is a money thing, only 11 got the vax and it isn't like it went to the kids or their parents, it went to the staff.  From my experience, teachers at private schools are not very well paid, so if a few of them got it a little early, far worse things have happened with this.


Yep.  While I have no doubt rich people are jumping the line, this seems less like that, as they caught the mistake and only a fifth of the teachers got the vaccines.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilToni: Honestly, the people who work at schools shouldbe getting vaccinated before the elderly.


Teacher's rate of covid is ~300% higher.

Work with other ppl's plague rats & you get exposed to sickness
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Money?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I guess all you critics just don't want to think of the children, do you. They are our future, you know?


That's what Whitney Houston thought, and look what happened to her.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Mixup".
 
kindms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The head of the school told the Associated Press that the Centers for Disease Control reached out in late December, informing him that the Williams School was part of the 'critical infrastructure group.'

Yeah, I'm sure that's exactly how it happened.  The CDC is like *this* with small private schools in Connecticut.


this school is in new london and not really anything special like you happen to be implying. If anyone was gonna get these early the list would be long with names like Choate and Avon Old Farms etc etc

in CT teachers and staff are in phase 1b and we are in 1a at the moment so not really a scandal
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The politics of scarcity works, in fact demonstrates some major aspects of politics.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This entire vaccine rollout is a FUBAR.  Yes, healthcare should go first.  Yet the vaccinations aren't happening quick enough.

Do they need a soccer mom to take ownership, bust balls, & get an organized roll-out moving?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: [media-amazon.com image 580x859]


That looks awful.  The only redeeming quality might be if they filmed the HC version in parallel.
//brown chicken brown cow
 
