(NJ.com)   Mystery 'bushmeat' seized by customs officers at Newark airport   (nj.com) divider line
22
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bushmeat is a term for a range of wild animals, including primates, bats, civets and African rodents.

"Bushmeat" is "game" from an undeveloped country.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being Jersey, 99% chance it's 100% sewer rat.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bushmeat from Bushwick?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no no not my long pig!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Bushmeat is a term for a range of wild animals, including primates, bats, civets and African rodents.

"Bushmeat" is "game" from an undeveloped country.


So then it was a supply delivery for Taco Bell?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thing Super COVID is enough for now. How about we save a new plague until next year ?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bushmeat Bill
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: I thing Super COVID is enough for now. How about we save a new plague until next year ?


Beat me to it by about 30 seconds.

Let's not bring in COVID that successfully swapped genes with Simian AIDS, thanks.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a market for bush meat anymore, or have the millennials killed it?

I'm told they all prefer eating ass.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Is there a market for bush meat anymore, or have the millennials killed it?

I'm told they all prefer eating ass.


Millennials can afford to eat?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Bushmeat is a term for a range of wild animals, including primates, bats, civets and African rodents.

"Bushmeat" is "game" from an undeveloped country.


Jumanji?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mystery Bushmeat is the name of my White Lion cover band featuring Meatloaf as guest lead.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Is there a market for bush meat anymore, or have the millennials killed it?

I'm told they all prefer eating ass.


Bushmeat is the male equivalent of bearded clam
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Being Jersey, 99% chance it's 100% sewer rat.


Gotta have something to send to the Halal slaughterhouses in Paterson!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the news 2 weeks from now: "Several customs agents at EWR contract mystery illness..."
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This article and photo are incontrovertible evidence that someone thought "I am going to need 4 kilos of bushmeat when I get to New Jersey."

I have many questions, but I don't think I want the answers.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Bushmeat is a term for a range of wild animals, including primates, bats, civets and African rodents.

"Bushmeat" is "game" from an undeveloped country.


Which might also be described as meat from a range of wild animals, including primates, bats, civets and African rodents.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How soon until there is McBushmeat
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Real talk? Kudos to the guy for declaring it instead of smuggling it home for a family cookout/superspreader event.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alternative perspectives?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wasn't that a Pretender's song?
 
