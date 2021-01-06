 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Most people don't like spending more time than they have to in hospitals, then there's this Chinese family of squatters who have lived in one for six years until recently   (odditycentral.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can do that for six years? But speak out against the government? Executed at dawn.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They got paid $73,000 after spending 6 years in the hospital.
That is like paying the equivalent of the wages earned by all NIKE employees from date of hire until adulthood.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: They can do that for six years? But speak out against the government? Executed at dawn.


I was going to say.  Why didn't the authorities just forcibly remove them?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
sounds familiar.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't they have socialized medicine?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pointy Tail of Satan:

Lived in China, nope, they have a pay as you go system
 
