(Casper Star-Tribune)   Bad: Digging in historic cemetery. Fark: Historic cemetery inside Yellowstone National Park   (trib.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Grand jury, Yellowstone National Park, United States, federal grand jury, Roderick Craythorn of Syracuse, National Park Service, Forrest Fenn treasure, substantial damage  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2021 at 2:33 AM



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For farks fake, Forrest Fern!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What did Fenn do with his treasure? Well he invested it into a fruit company.

cdn.cultofmac.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TotalFark:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is as stupid as bringing an unregistered gun in to DC.


...oh, wait.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He really wanted to dig up the remains of the sacrifices meant to pacify the god of the Yellowstone volcano.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bad. The moran could have dug right into the volcano caldera.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

