(People Magazine)   Helen Viola Jackson, died recently at age 101. Who was she? Well, she was the last known widow of a Civil War soldier   (people.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me there have been several deaths of the "last" Civil War widow since I joined Fark. Maybe the others were on the other side.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...moving onto the widows of the next war.
 
monkeyman3875 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm glad that the article explained the only reason she retained that title is because at 17 she married a 93yo widower from the Civil War... Not sure that really counts as a civil war widow in my book.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So...moving onto the widows of the next war.


I think this weirdness is limited to the Civil War since it was all basically a bunch of pension scams.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

monkeyman3875: I'm glad that the article explained the only reason she retained that title is because at 17 she married a 93yo widower from the Civil War... Not sure that really counts as a civil war widow in my book.


Yeah. When one hears "civil war widow", one assumes they were alive during the civil war.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

monkeyman3875: I'm glad that the article explained the only reason she retained that title is because at 17 she married a 93yo widower from the Civil War... Not sure that really counts as a civil war widow in my book.


It counts because there were a lot of these cases as the veterans got old. She's not some random one off case.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, another 'May-December' marriage to keep the pension checks flowing into the family.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Yeah, another 'May-December' marriage to keep the pension checks flowing into the family.


She never accepted the pension.
 
