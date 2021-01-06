 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   State's COVID-19 vaccination rollout is SO messed up ... How messed up is it? ... Even snowbirds, tourists can sign up for vaccine appointments   (wfla.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ohhhh, so now 25 year old and 35 year old EMTS, who may spend hours of every shift in a tiny metal box called an ambulance with dying, coughing, undiagnosed, COVID positive patients get NO vaccine, BUT rich retired 65 year old New Yorkers and Midwesterners who chose to come down to their 2nd or 3rd home DO get vaccinated?

thanks, DeSuckass.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When the vaccines effectiveness was announced last November; I, half jokingly, suggested we go to Canada next April and get vaccinated.

Now that sounds downright
predictive.

I'm sincerely hoping once the Biden administration gets their hands on the vaccine distribution, we can start doing something effective.
 
JRoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: When the vaccines effectiveness was announced last November; I, half jokingly, suggested we go to Canada next April and get vaccinated.

Now that sounds downright
predictive.

I'm sincerely hoping once the Biden administration gets their hands on the vaccine distribution, we can start doing something effective.


Naive twat typing detected.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As of Thursday all travel to Canada by plane requires a recent Covid test.  I personally think no Canadians should be taking up a spot for inoculation and testing outside of Canada.  That said, we should speed our inoculation programs up in Canada. Come on home you idiots.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Greylight: As of Thursday all travel to Canada by plane requires a recent Covid test.  I personally think no Canadians should be taking up a spot for inoculation and testing outside of Canada.  That said, we should speed our inoculation programs up in Canada. Come on home you idiots.


i work at home depot. rented a truck today to a dude with an ontario license. and a beach house. doh!
 
