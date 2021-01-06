 Skip to content
 
(WFSB Connecticut)   Dispatch, we have an officer involved 10-69 in progress at the motel, send backup and a supervisor   (wfsb.com) divider line
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the officers were not in a condition to respond to calls for service.

gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This story is so much better if you know how to pronounce Norwalk
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's what I assume the charges are for:

Larceny -taking a wage while not performing
Endangerment -not being available for backup of other officers/unable to respond to calls
But wtf is the child endangerment charge about?!?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She's not bad.
He looks like a toe.
And not the big one.
 
in
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: Here's what I assume the charges are for:

Larceny -taking a wage while not performing
Endangerment -not being available for backup of other officers/unable to respond to calls
But wtf is the child endangerment charge about?!?


I was wondering the same thing.  Did they have an underage hooker in the room?
 
