(KSTP St. Paul)   Another situation with a cop, a black man and a white man and violence. But in this story the black man saves the officer from assault by the white man. Maybe this is a new year   (kstp.com) divider line
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people never learn.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe things happen all the time, regardless of date and race. See the difference between the headline and the submission? That's bait..
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why'd you save my ass?"

"I didn't.  I stopped a white cop from getting killed in Harlem.  One white cop gets killed in Harlem, the next day there's a thousand white cops, all of them with itchy trigger fingers, got it?"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude knew he'd get blamed, so it was an act of self defense, really.

We need to get past this shiat.
 
wombatoftruth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the cop shot him?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will admit, I got pretty nervous when the other cops show up and the black gun is on top of the pile.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Taser was eventually deployed

Gotta love police passive voice.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey this was my home state.

And you're telling me that the cop didn't immediately try to arrest, choke or shoot his rescuer and give his attacker a medal?

There must have been some mistake.

Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: "Why'd you save my ass?"

"I didn't.  I stopped a white cop from getting killed in Harlem.  One white cop gets killed in Harlem, the next day there's a thousand white cops, all of them with itchy trigger fingers, got it?"


The hero dude's explanation is not nearly so vapid or indirect as that.  He wanted to help keep the officer's gun in its holster.  There was some thought of "what if the cop has butterfingers?" and worry about the bad guy picking up the gun, but mostly it seems like he wanted to keep anybody, including the perp, from getting shot.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone just gathered around and thanked me for the good job, and I said 'Ehhh, alright.'"

I like this guy's style.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Snatch Bandergrip: "Why'd you save my ass?"

"I didn't.  I stopped a white cop from getting killed in Harlem.  One white cop gets killed in Harlem, the next day there's a thousand white cops, all of them with itchy trigger fingers, got it?"

The hero dude's explanation is not nearly so vapid or indirect as that.  He wanted to help keep the officer's gun in its holster.  There was some thought of "what if the cop has butterfingers?" and worry about the bad guy picking up the gun, but mostly it seems like he wanted to keep anybody, including the perp, from getting shot.


It's a quote from Die Hard 3.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't know if it is true, or what the exact numbers are, but I remember being told, when in police training by l one of my FTOs (a senior cop you ride along with for the first few weeks you are out of the academy, who provides additional training) that far more cops were killed by white supremacist than by black people.  I don't know if this was a nationally true statistic, or something unique to our state, or just something he made up based on his own observation, but it stuck with me.

I do know that I only ever saw one black guy ever get violent with the police, after we arrested him, but white guys, especially white guys from Alabama, always wanted to try and fight you.  I also remember that we charged all of them for battery on a police officer, and in all of those cases either the DA or the local judge would drop it to simple misdemeanor battery on a plea deal, which is basically a night in jail with time served, verses going to prison.  Well they dropped it to the minor charge all the time save for one case that I can remember.  You want to guess which one that was?

And honestly, the fact that county, and probably most of Alabama, just lets white guys get away with fighting police officers, with no consequences, is probably why asshole white guys think it is okay to fight with the police.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know.
The say "Old habits die hard" for a reason.
Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Police do love their Tom's. Until they get all Christian and start shooting them.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A black guy named "Vincent", eh?

Mildly humorous vintage wrestling reference aside, that dude has some balls. He decided to get involved when he saw that the attacker was going for the cop's pistol. I'd like to say I'd be brave enough to do the same thing, but the only thing I can honestly say is that I don't know one way or another what I would do.

Major kudos to Vincent (the Vincent from TFA, of course), and to subby. "Hero" tag indeed!
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wombatoftruth: And then the cop shot him?


I funnied, but there really needs to be an "If I don't laugh, I'll cry" option
 
stevecore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did the cop shoot the black man anyways after? I wouldn't be surprised
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At the end, when the backup arrives and come rushing up, you see the Samaritan raise his hand in a gesture of surrender and submission, making sure they don't pounce on him and kill him before he has a chance to establish which side he's on.
Wise man. Probably lived his life in America.
 
mute_ants
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This new pepsi ad is the worst yet...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I need to know more than their races to decide if this is good or bad

I need to know their political parties
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mute_ants: This new pepsi ad is the worst yet...


What - don't you want to teach the world to sing, in perfect harmony?
I'm beginning to question your commitment to Sparkle Motion.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I need to know more than their races to decide if this is good or bad

I need to know their political parties


Personally, I always want to know shoe sizes.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alcaste: Dork Gently: Snatch Bandergrip: "Why'd you save my ass?"

"I didn't.  I stopped a white cop from getting killed in Harlem.  One white cop gets killed in Harlem, the next day there's a thousand white cops, all of them with itchy trigger fingers, got it?"

The hero dude's explanation is not nearly so vapid or indirect as that.  He wanted to help keep the officer's gun in its holster.  There was some thought of "what if the cop has butterfingers?" and worry about the bad guy picking up the gun, but mostly it seems like he wanted to keep anybody, including the perp, from getting shot.

It's a quote from Die Hard 3.


Are you saying the quote was intended as straight up fiction?
 
