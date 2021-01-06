 Skip to content
 
(STLToday)   Is your child getting a failing grade in their online school classes? That calls for a visit from the popo   (stltoday.com) divider line
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a pretty easy way to avoid this. 1) Be white 2) Don't be non-white
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
its because you dont beat your kids

/studies show: children you beat learn faster than those spoilt little unbeaten brats
 
havocmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, the police are going to visit my child's teacher and school administrators who are flunking them for getting 0's on tests that never existed, not turning in assignments that require you to click links that go nowhere and failing to heed instructions never sent, all while not responding to my emails or phone calls??

That's a bit drastic, they could just bump the grades up and admit this whole thing is a clusterfark.
 
