(CNN)   JoJo's Juice is Appropriate for Children Ages 6 and Up   (cnn.com) divider line
    JoJo's Juice is Appropriate for Children Ages 6 and Up  
soupafi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who?
/off my lawn and whatnot
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

soupafi: Who?
/off my lawn and whatnot


blog.twitch.tvView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"JoJo Siwa responds to board game controversy saying she 'had no idea' about the 'inappropriate' content"

To be fair, she probably has no idea about pretty much everything.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mystery date "bored" game surrenders
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's 17, so we're probably not far away from her obligatory embarrassing tweet.  Amanda Bynes set the bar, let's see if JoJo can raise it.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if she feels any embarrassment at all about being a 17 year old posing as a 7 year old?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Mystery date "bored" game surrenders


Board James: Dream Phone (Episode 19)
Youtube gzWtnyhdn_4
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Best YouTuber tat review ever:

ZOELLA'S £50 ADVENT CALENDAR | HONEST, BRUTAL REVIEW
Youtube rA91BaJWYQw
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So she (or her agent, whatever) hired the company that made Cards Against Humanity, slapped her face on the front, and is now surprised?

Nope, didn't RTFA, but that's what I got from the coworker with a youngish kid. She wasn't amused when I suggested that the game is now a collectors item worth keeping.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm really disappointed there's no review on BGG.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is the game to decide if JoJo has done those things? Or your friends? I guess that's what happens when you whore your likeness out for cash. That unboxing kid is next from the looks of the Target aisle.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"TikTok star" is such a stable source of long-term income that I'm shocked a 17-year old went for the immediate cash grab rather than bothering with due diligence.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
JoJo - Leave (Get Out) Official Music Video [2004]
Youtube ggWyUEuGcWY
The only real JoJo I know (know)
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So some company made a game and called it JoJo(the 17-year-old)'s juice and nobody thought to check the questions?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't think JoJo's juice will be appropriate for anyone until after she turns 18.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Nickelodeon-branded game -- which is marketed to children age 6 and older, according to the box -- includes playing cards in its "Truth or Dare" category with questions such as, "Have you ever gone outside without underwear? (A bathing suit doesn't count.)"

Any questions about feet? They probably let this guy write the questions.

lolcow.farmView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

soupafi: Who?
/off my lawn and whatnot


Don't worry, it's a bizarre world...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The children's board game includes questions such as, "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?"

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That kid is gonna be weird when she hits 30.


Or should I say... If
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: I wonder if she feels any embarrassment at all about being a 17 year old posing as a 7 year old?

[i.imgur.com image 139x217]


I wonder how disturbing it would be to be an almost full grown adult who is only attractive to pedophiles.  That's got to suck.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dready zim: So some company made a game and called it JoJo(the 17-year-old)'s juice and nobody thought to check the questions?


Nobody wanted to sound uptight and ask sticky questions. That's the nub of it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
with questions such as, "Have you ever gone outside without underwear? (A bathing suit doesn't count.)" and "Have you ever been arrested?"

Come on, what 7-year-old hasn't done time in the clink?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Based on the two outrageous examples in TFA, this isn't far from One Million Moms type complaining.  Kids skip wearing underwear sometimes and they think it's silly.  The "Have you ever been arrested." question is dumb, but if you are playing this game and have to answer "yes", then it probably means this is the only game available to play at the juvenile detention center.

Next, these people will start burning their Monopoly games because it teaches kids that they can go to jail at the flip of a card, or that they should strive to will second place in a beauty contest.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: The children's board game includes questions such as, "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?"

[i.makeagif.com image 400x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


Have you ever been in a Turkish prison?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
