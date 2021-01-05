 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Cheap airfare, packed planes, warm weather, higher risk of COVID, bars are open, beaches are full, what's not to like?   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Airfares are really cheap right now. COVID is not.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck finding vacancies in S. Florida this time of year.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People really aren't very smart, are they?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a repeat from a year ago?

International flights are much better.   Delta in particular does a good job with Covid precautions.   Hand wipes everywhere and an air hostess was barking at nose breathers and plague rats in a row in front of me.  I thanked her, and got great service the rest of the flight.  Inter EU flights on Royal Dutch were cattle cars.    American domestic was more crowded than I'd like, but better than RD.

I hate travel right now.   I'm doing my best to stay home.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still sounds better than winter in New England
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One thing I've really changed my mind on during this pandemic is the safety of flying in airplanes with regard to airborne illnesses.  The air-turnover rate is much better than I thought.

Imagine if office buildings had this kind or ventilation.  If restaurants had them.  If bars had them.  Not only would COVID be permanently knocked down to summer-time levels, but "cold and flu" season as we know it could be knocked down significantly.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
well the airport did run out of rental cars...
the stores are busy...
the roads are crowded...

...you can all go back now.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: People really aren't very smart, are they?


We all have our moments, but it's really getting out of hand here in the ol U S of Murica.

We need to give them their own sort of Disney World, and throw in free 151 and lawn darts.
Something that just sort of lets the problem solve itself without getting my hands too dirty.
 
Stibium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: One thing I've really changed my mind on during this pandemic is the safety of flying in airplanes with regard to airborne illnesses.  The air-turnover rate is much better than I thought.

Imagine if office buildings had this kind or ventilation.  If restaurants had them.  If bars had them.  Not only would COVID be permanently knocked down to summer-time levels, but "cold and flu" season as we know it could be knocked down significantly.


Companies need to be investing in that since it's so cheap and effective.

Went to O'Charlies for the first time today, and was pleasantly surprised to hear the vents going. They sound funny when they suck air instead of blowing it.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Good luck finding vacancies in S. Florida this time of year.


Two years ago in early February I had an Airbnb in a super cute historic Art Deco condo in Miami Beach for $135/night. There is a much nicer condo for rent in the same building, same dates, for $95/night right now. I'm seeing an actually-nice looking "boutique hotel" for $61 for those dates. Maybe S. Florida is different from Miami Beach? I dunno. But it's enough to make me wish I was inconsiderate enough to get on a plane right now.
 
