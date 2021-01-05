 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Bean Dad apologizes for being an @sshole to his daughter   (bbc.com)
    Followup, Twitter, English-language films, hungry nine-year-old daughter, Twitter account, Mr Roderick, Parenting, World, tin of beans  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should call her on a land line phone to apologize, or write it in cursive for her to read
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not a dick, I'm just a poor story teller

whynotboth.jpg
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't read through the thing. Did she try to google it? Was that allowed? Because there's pictures and detailed instructions.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kind of a deep cut...

Fark user image
 
RminusQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]


It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use this kind

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i was preparing meals for the family well before i was 9. those parents are failures. even 5 year olds should be helping out by setting dishes and folding napkins.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i was preparing meals for the family well before i was 9. those parents are failures. even 5 year olds should be helping out by setting dishes and folding napkins.


Pfftt. Round here they just make their own lunch and coffee before heading off to the factory.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: sinko swimo: i was preparing meals for the family well before i was 9. those parents are failures. even 5 year olds should be helping out by setting dishes and folding napkins.

Pfftt. Round here they just make their own lunch and coffee before heading off to the factory.


"Factory"? What, the coal mine wasn't hiring?
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Having listened to him yammer on a bunch on podcasts, I read his apology in his own voice. Yay me.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RminusQ: Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]

It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.


This. The "Bean Dad" thing would have gotten him called an asshole a bunch, but it wouldn't have, say, gotten MBMBAM to drop his song, or otherwise farked over his career. But it got attention, and attention meant people found his pages upon pages of rape, antisemitism and racism "jokes".

All because he didn't feel like helping his 9-year-old open a can of goddamn beans.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aagrajag: BafflerMeal: sinko swimo: i was preparing meals for the family well before i was 9. those parents are failures. even 5 year olds should be helping out by setting dishes and folding napkins.

Pfftt. Round here they just make their own lunch and coffee before heading off to the factory.

"Factory"? What, the coal mine wasn't hiring?


Look, everyone can't get their kids into the coal mines. It's a pretty sweet gig. You try to get them in early. But if they don't score high enough on their entrance exams, you have to settle.
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Me I was helping out at that age if not younger & even frying bacon w/out getting burnt too......The kids of today are the azzhatz of tomorrow!!!!! I won't date any gal unless she can cook, clean, sew, wash dishes/clothes etc.

I refuse to date just a hole in my mattress, if that's all I wanted I'd cut a hole in the mattress & marry that!

I've talked to many of my buddies & that's all they wanted but they are miserable.  I'm not saying I want a slave, nope I want a helpmate.

It's fun to exchange ideas in the kitchen & other things too. No arguments either!!!!!!

People need to stop putting their lives on social media period unless ya like the back lash your GONNA get!!!!

Not me I practice quite on social media.....mainly cause I don't have any.....lol

MYOB try it & you'll find out what Silence is....aka Golden!!!!

Ok I'm out.......
 
Numbat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RminusQ: Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]

It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.


I've listened to some of his podcasts before, and the sad thing is that he has actually talked about this before, at some length. This was a year or two ago, I think, but he basically volunteered exactly what he has now repeated in his apology. He talked about how he thought it was ok to use the words, because he meant them sardonically, and how some of his friends took him aside and explained that, even if he meant well, they were still hurtful. He felt bad, took it as a learning experience, apologized, and stopped doing it. It seems really stupid to crucify somebody for a lesson they already learned when so much other genuinely awful shiat is going on.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The thing I liked the best about the whole Bean Dad saga was he really wanted the name 'Apocalypse Dad' to stick and twitter was all like, "nah, 'Bean Dad' it is!"
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The thing is, anyone who's listened to his podcasts knows he's not an asshole.  At worst, he's a smug hipster.  He dotes on his daughter, and she's the center of his life... there's no scandal there.  The scandal is his old posts that used "edgy" language, that a liberal white middle class "ally" should never have been using.

I think his apology is enough, but who cares since I'm just another white middle-aged middle class cis male...

Also the Omnibus is a great podcast.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good parents just make you count them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the strangest thing is the fact that he's had a kid for 9 years and has no farking clue how to teach her to do something
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: The thing is, anyone who's listened to his podcasts knows he's not an asshole.  At worst, he's a smug hipster.  He dotes on his daughter, and she's the center of his life... there's no scandal there.  The scandal is his old posts that used "edgy" language, that a liberal white middle class "ally" should never have been using.

I think his apology is enough, but who cares since I'm just another white middle-aged middle class cis male...

Also the Omnibus is a great podcast.


I don't know anything about the guy, but there seemed to be some rape threats back in 2012-ish.  Even back then, people knew better than to say stuff like that on a public forum.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
just like, inexplicably falling below homer simpson levels of parenting
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was Nine I could tell when my mom was exhausted and I would be able to make her a old fashioned complete with angostura bitters.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
who the hell can't use a can opener by 9?

you learn that shiat as soon as you realize that the alphaghetti is kept unguarded in the cupboard
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordJiro: RminusQ: Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]

It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.

This. The "Bean Dad" thing would have gotten him called an asshole a bunch, but it wouldn't have, say, gotten MBMBAM to drop his song, or otherwise farked over his career. But it got attention, and attention meant people found his pages upon pages of rape, antisemitism and racism "jokes".

All because he didn't feel like helping his 9-year-old open a can of goddamn beans.


Even putting all his past sh*t aside, he's a father. As a father, your job is to teach. If I wanted to open a can but didn't know how, my dad didn't say "Figure it out." He took me to the kitchen, showed me how to do it, then got another can out and made me do it by myself to make sure I had learned the skill. Then he'd supervise me opening the next couple cans to be sure I had internalized it.

"Figure it out" isn't good parenting, it's laziness.
 
Gawain [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RminusQ: Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]

It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.


Gotta be honest - I might miss the song in MBMBAM, but only a little.  What I'll really miss is Griffin's acknowledgement.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: LordJiro: RminusQ: Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]

It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.

This. The "Bean Dad" thing would have gotten him called an asshole a bunch, but it wouldn't have, say, gotten MBMBAM to drop his song, or otherwise farked over his career. But it got attention, and attention meant people found his pages upon pages of rape, antisemitism and racism "jokes".

All because he didn't feel like helping his 9-year-old open a can of goddamn beans.

Even putting all his past sh*t aside, he's a father. As a father, your job is to teach. If I wanted to open a can but didn't know how, my dad didn't say "Figure it out." He took me to the kitchen, showed me how to do it, then got another can out and made me do it by myself to make sure I had learned the skill. Then he'd supervise me opening the next couple cans to be sure I had internalized it.

"Figure it out" isn't good parenting, it's laziness.


"Try to figure it out yourself" is fine too, if you give hints as needed to ensure that the kid solves it within a few minutes.
 
Numbat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: LordJiro: RminusQ: Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]

It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.

This. The "Bean Dad" thing would have gotten him called an asshole a bunch, but it wouldn't have, say, gotten MBMBAM to drop his song, or otherwise farked over his career. But it got attention, and attention meant people found his pages upon pages of rape, antisemitism and racism "jokes".

All because he didn't feel like helping his 9-year-old open a can of goddamn beans.

Even putting all his past sh*t aside, he's a father. As a father, your job is to teach. If I wanted to open a can but didn't know how, my dad didn't say "Figure it out." He took me to the kitchen, showed me how to do it, then got another can out and made me do it by myself to make sure I had learned the skill. Then he'd supervise me opening the next couple cans to be sure I had internalized it.

"Figure it out" isn't good parenting, it's laziness.


I guess it depends on your point of view. This is the whole "give a man a fish" thing. I'm a parent of an 8 year old, and honestly, it's a shiat-ton easier to just give him the answers than to teach him how to figure things out for himself. Sitting with a child for hours teaching them how to learn on their own sounds like excellent, dedicated parenting to me. And make no mistake, that's what he was doing, regardless of how he portrayed it on Twitter to try to get a laugh. I wish I were that patient with my own son.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: LordJiro: RminusQ: Garza and the Supermutants: Kind of a deep cut...

[Fark user image 850x83]

It was like a day after the bean dad thing started that I saw someone make a specific enough reference that I realized it was JohnRoderickoftheLongWinterswiththealb​umPuttingtheDaystoBed. But looking at this article, it seems he doesn't realize that it wasn't so much the bean dad thing that doomed him, but the fact that people started looking at his old posts and saw him being an absolute dipshiat.

This. The "Bean Dad" thing would have gotten him called an asshole a bunch, but it wouldn't have, say, gotten MBMBAM to drop his song, or otherwise farked over his career. But it got attention, and attention meant people found his pages upon pages of rape, antisemitism and racism "jokes".

All because he didn't feel like helping his 9-year-old open a can of goddamn beans.

Even putting all his past sh*t aside, he's a father. As a father, your job is to teach. If I wanted to open a can but didn't know how, my dad didn't say "Figure it out." He took me to the kitchen, showed me how to do it, then got another can out and made me do it by myself to make sure I had learned the skill. Then he'd supervise me opening the next couple cans to be sure I had internalized it.

"Figure it out" isn't good parenting, it's laziness.


"Figure it out" was part of my last boss's management strategy...she actually said that to a new employee who asked for help regarding our forecasting process for the quarterly updates.
 
