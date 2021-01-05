 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Finding a parking space in NYC makes the Hunger Games pale in comparison   (nytimes.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, New York City, parking spaces, Sustainable transport, Carsharing, Queens, parking space, flood of new cars, Zipcar  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 11:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't want the hassle of finding parking in New York? Don't own a car in New York. Or don't live in New York.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garage fees in Manhattan can run $400 a month or much more.


Cars are expensive, suck it up or get rid of it.
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Brooklyn resident whose fiancée recently bought a car, the author ain't wrong.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody who is anybody lives in New York. Obviously.
You wont see articles about parking difficulties in other cities unless the car being parked ends up where cars are not normally found.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh ... parking is free in my driveway in Manhasset. Sounds like they just need to move a few miles East or West.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to own a car.... in Manhattan?

Fark user imageView Full Size


PainInTheASP: Don't want the hassle of finding parking in New York? Don't own a car in New York. Or don't live in New York.


This.  Finding a spot within 8 blocks of the house was a 45 minute ordeal back in the 80s.  It's not like this is a new phenomenon.
 
vgss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I deliberately entered a city full of things I don't like, and now I am mad. How could this be happening to me??"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in a big city with good public transport infrastructure, taxis and the occasional rental solves all your car needs fine. A big city with bad public transport infrastructure is a bad choice to begin with.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're driving around in NYC you are doing it wrong
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tymast: If you're driving around in NYC you are doing it wrong


Yes, I, too enjoy riding a crowded subway during a global pandemic.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RE: the woman with 3K damage: don't own a $3000 car in NYC. It will get damaged.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Garage fees in Manhattan can run $400 a month or much more.

Cars are expensive, suck it up or get rid of it.


When we lived in Hong Kong, a parking space in our complex was about $550/mo, and if you owned a flat you could purchase one for the low low price of about $150K (and this was in the relative boondocks; double that or more for Mid-Levels). It's actually cheaper to take a taxi everywhere than to own a car. If you own a vehicle, it's because you already have more money than you know what to do with or the vehicle itself is earning you money.

And while places like HKG and NYC might be at the high end, it does reinforce your point about cars being expensive, especially when you consider that most of them sit idle 99% of the time. Between car payments, insurance, gas, parking, etc., that $400-600/mo could pay for a lot of taxi/Uber fare in most US cities. Before we moved overseas Zipcar seemed to be an upcoming thing, but I haven't heard anything about them since we moved back. It seemed like a good solution, but it's clear that people will pay a premium for perceived convenience.

/Guilty as well, but at least we only buy used. If I didn't want something that we could take off-road, we'd probably be a one-car family.
//And we have the means and the space, and aren't complaining about the cost.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you need to park in the city? I wish my city had the public transportation infrastructure New York has.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Chicago, parking was also challenging, though probably not as bad as NY. If you weren't home by 5 or 6, most nights, it was pretty much a guarantee that you'd have to park several blocks away. Didn't help that I lived in a rather stabby/shooty neighborhood. It was also quite awesome (not really) getting parked in by a$$holes who decided to park maybe an inch from my front and rear bumpers.  Thankfully I drove a clunker at the time, too bad for the idiots who parked me in.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

pup.socket: If you live in a big city with good public transport infrastructure, taxis and the occasional rental solves all your car needs fine. A big city with bad public transport infrastructure is a bad choice to begin with.


Read the article it's because people who formerly took public transit bought cars because COVID.

Even if you're a fast food worker who gets out at 2 am you need a cab or car now, the subway doesn't run 24/7 anymore. Buses still do, but like once an hour.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My aunt has a car in Brooklyn. It's a beater Chevy compact, wires hanging out of the dash where a radio would be, numerous dents. She leaves it unlocked; it saves on glass replacement. She tells me people will steal the ice scraper if she forgets to bring it in. The car has never been stolen.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: bought cars because COVID.


This is bad transport infrastructure. I've been using public transport throughout the pandemic all the time and still managed to avoid it. In a shiathole country, too.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pup.socket: IHadMeAVision: bought cars because COVID.

This is bad transport infrastructure. I've been using public transport throughout the pandemic all the time and still managed to avoid it. In a shiathole country, too.


Me too, I don't own a car, but you don't see me bragging about it on the internet like some people.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where is the drama here? People failing to adapt. That is the drama. People spending a little part of every day dying a little inside instead of just fixing their expectations.

I love the posts above talking about Hong Kong and the beater in Brooklyn.

My mother in law does her share of whining and complaining about car problems despite having a driveway and a reliable machine that is paid for. I walked her through the "take a taxi everywhere" solution and it was like sunlight had broken through the clouds. Everyone reading this should seriously just take a minute and pencil it out before going out to buy whatever white elephant catches their eye on the new car sales lot. Her costs are very low, but it STILL makes sense for her to call a taxi when she needs one.

People have this aversion to handing over cash to a taxi driver, but once you factor in the depreciation, gas, insurance, taxes, inspections, parking, repair and maintenance, etc., well... that is hundreds of dollars a month. At least. Take a taxi three days a week for 50 bucks round trip and you have 600 dollars a month. On a 30k dollar car, that is basically your depreciation, insurance, and taxes right there.

So you figure you will go out and buy a car that is WORTH THE HASSLE, and then find that you can't drive it anywhere at a speed above 60 mph, or some guy is going to key it. How does it end? Rich people live in the country with SUVs and sports cars. Reliable appliance cars in the suburbs. SUper compacts or public transportation in the cities.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: pup.socket: IHadMeAVision: bought cars because COVID.

This is bad transport infrastructure. I've been using public transport throughout the pandemic all the time and still managed to avoid it. In a shiathole country, too.

Me too, I don't own a car, but you don't see me bragging about it on the internet like some people.


Good for you. Who's bragging?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pup.socket: IHadMeAVision: pup.socket: IHadMeAVision: bought cars because COVID.

This is bad transport infrastructure. I've been using public transport throughout the pandemic all the time and still managed to avoid it. In a shiathole country, too.

Me too, I don't own a car, but you don't see me bragging about it on the internet like some people.

Good for you. Who's bragging?


You about taking public transit and avoiding COVID at the same time like it isn't an actual risk.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Take a taxi instead of owning a car? I'd would rather have a car. Boston taxi drivers are shiat, and it'shiat or miss what you'll get. The years where I was sick enough to need to take cabs from work, driver would whine over taking me to my town north of Boston because they would have to fight traffic coming back to Boston. One cabbie told me outright that if he knew where I was headed, he would have refused the fare. And I was paying near $35 a ride to get home.

One time a coworker had to get a cab ride home because she was really sick, and the cab driver hassled her because she gave him a cab voucher for the ride, and how people with vouchers were cheap tippers. When Uber and Lyft came around, I was happy that now the cab drivers had real competition. But now I feel bad when I see how poorly Uber and Lyft treat their drivers.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've driven around NYC a few times. Never had much trouble finding parking. Of course I hail from San Francisco where parking is also apparently hellish so maybe it just seemed normal to me.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nobody drives in NYC, there's too much traffic.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.