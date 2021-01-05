 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   You rarely meet a lawyer that is not interested in money   (ky3.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Ryan Reynolds, yesterday
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No more dead pool?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a face you could trust to keep your ass out of jail...
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a listing of his misdemeanors would be a Reynolds rap sheet ?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Driver: So a listing of his misdemeanors would be a Reynolds rap sheet ?


He had an airtight alibi.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Before Covid, a regular diner guest was a lawyer who only did pro-bono work and photography. His wife was a heart surgeon who earned so much that anything he did was taxed at the highest rate. I could probably roll that into a TV series, a lawyer who could charge into things without worrying if got paid.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Typical Shelbyville slander.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
oh god what i wouldn't give for a drug problem

lawyers of all stripes are so effusive in their compassion for cocaine, DUIs, etc. state bar association gives you a pass on all that, prays for your dumb farking soul, but no one cares about someone addicted to shiatposting
 
gaspode
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know a damned barrister who doesn't care about money. She mostly works in women's abuse type work or helping poor families. Stunningly beautiful too.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gaspode: I know a damned barrister who doesn't care about money. She mostly works in women's abuse type work or helping poor families. Stunningly beautiful too.


Known a few MRA attorney's who seem to be the same way (a friend's dad, other acquaintances).  I guess at least they're passionate about what they interpret justice to be.
 
