Gun show or clown show?
13
posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2021 at 11:34 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not the gun show loophole you were looking for.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Law abiding gun owner.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Both.


I was about to say, it's Arkansas.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After further investigation, police say the following items were reported stolen:
12 GA AK pistol
AKM MD 63 with Red pistol grips on the handguard and receiver, a 75 RD Drum and a side folding stock
Nagant 1939 Finnish Country Rifle with marking on the left side of the receiver
Tech 9 with electrical tape on magazine
Drum Magazine 75 RD
38 Special
AKM Polish with a black handguard and grip, black synthetic stock and a 40 RD PMag
Rex Zero 01 9mm
XDS MOD 2 Springfield XDS MOD 2 9mm
American MOD 2 Ruger American 9mm
Bersa TPR9C 9mm
Taurus 605 357 Mag
Canik TP95FX
JTS M12AR Shotgun 12 gauge
2 Citadel Bosshog 12 gauge shotguns
15 boxes of 30 rounds of 5.56 ammo
Beowulf .50 AR rifle style with a black bipod and foregrip
Visum body armor plate carriers without the plates
Remington TAC 14 20-gauge pump-action shotgun
Custom AR-style shotgun with ATI 410 shotgun upper, Anderson lower
A long gun (unknown make or model)
Possible ammo boxes
Possible magazines
Rifle parts

Also several ruby pendant necklaces valued at 600 bitcoin each for real, Allstate.


But seriously, that's a lot of hardware to carry in a hurry to a getaway car.

National Shooting Sports Foundation

LOL.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

its easy to "steal" stuff when you're loading it into the back of a police cruiser for a leisurely drive to DC

/joking
/i hope
 
oopsboom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: National Shooting Sports Foundation

LOL.


also, what, you dont go deer hunting with your 75rnd drum mag AKM every year?
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a very...diverse selection.

"Lemme get all these plastic fantastic tacticool weapons...oh, and that Mosin"
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heh, I bet somebody saw one of those "Come And Take It" signs and decided to help themselves.
 
okedokie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
both for me
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A couple of those items are rather concerning... the Tek9 and the Beowulf .50 cal. jeez.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If that Beowulf is looking for a home, I have some space in my safe...
 
